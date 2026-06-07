We're halfway through 2026, and we've managed to tick off a fair few things on the spring-to-summer transition checklist. Spontaneous heatwave? Check. Freak showers? Check. Misjudged jacket situation? Check, and check. But if one thing is for certain in the back and forth of the last few weeks, it's that we're fully in the throes of sandal season.
If you're not yet pedicure ready, consider this fair warning. No matter whether you're wearing a blouse and jeans, or shorts and a tank top, sandals are the easiest and chicest go-to shoe right now, and there's no better feeling than packing away your winter boots to the back of the wardrobe ready to embrace a hot summer.
With so many sandals on the market it's difficult to know where to begin. Do you invest in a smart heel that will be perfect for wedding season? Are flip flops too casual to wear to the office? Are wedges really the major trend that the internet would suggest right now? Well, I'm happy to say that I'd done the legwork for you, and rounded up some of this season's biggest sandal trends to make your life easier. Whether you're packing your suitcase or just preparing for summer in the city, consider these the summer shoes that will elevate your warm weather outfits to dressy new heights.
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1. Bare Minimal
Style Notes: It's always refreshing to see any fashion trend take off that really requires no muss, no fuss from the wearer, and barely-there, minimalist sandals are set to be huge in 2026. Chalk it up to our love of brands like The Row, Khaite and Jil Sander, but this is a shoe trend that leans into 'less is more', and lets your outfit do all of the talking. Hero styles are undoubtedly the simple black flip flop and delicately strapped flats, but whatever shape you choose, look for a restrained palette of black, white and cocoa brown for a timeless shoe that will go with everything already in your wardrobe.
Shop Minimalist Sandals:
THE ROW
Beach Leather Flip Flops
It's so hard to find these still in stock in a full size range.
Toteme
T-Strap Nappa Sandals Desert/dark Brown
These also come in black, red and white.
H&M
Sandals
Honestly, I can't believe this price.
Crocs
Miami Two Strap in Black
Just when you thought Crocs were all about maximalism.
FitFlop
Women's Iqushion Ergonomic Rubber Flip-Flops
The comfiest sandals I've ever owned have been from FitFlop. Thank me later.
2. Beads. Beads, Beads
Style Notes: You might not be quite ready to turn your wardrobe over to the khaki safari trend, but one way you can nod to the look is with a pair of beaded sandals. There is something free-spirited about these embellished sandals that will bring even the most simple outfit to life, and even though you might not be able to trek across the Serengeti in a Jimmy Choo kitten heel, you can look every bit the intrepid explorer while navigating the city.
Shop Beaded and Embellished Sandals:
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Esther Bead-Embellished Jelly Thong Sandals
I have my eye on these.
H&M
Bead-Detail Strappy Sandals
The orange and brown colour combination really pops.
Jimmy Choo
Lova Mule Flat
So good with a tank top and loose leg denim.
Free People
Riviera Beaded Sandals
I love the way these look with green jeans.
M&S
Suede Beaded Ankle Strap Gladiator Sandals
If these don't make you feel happier just by looking at them, I don't know what will.