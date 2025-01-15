Angelina Jolie Doesn't Do Trainers—This Is the Elegant Flat Shoe Trend She Wears Instead

Although we're currently enduring the chilliest stretch of winter, my thoughts are already drifting towards the brighter, lighter days of spring 2025. After months of stomping around in the same trusty black boots and trainers, I now find myself dreaming of the outfit possibilities that the warmer season will bring—particularly in the footwear department.

Initially, my spring shoe plans were straightforward: a classic pair of leather ballet flats seemed like the perfect addition to my wardrobe. But then Angelina Jolie stepped out in an outfit that was so effortlessly chic that it inspired me to take a different approach. Assembling what I dare call the ultimate transitional ensemble, Jolie wore a long-line camel coat layered over a simple black dress and paired her look with the most elegant velvet ballet flats.

Not one to get caught up in the latest trainer trends—in fact, I can count on one hand the number of times I've spotted her in trainers—instead, Jolie likes to keep her styling simple and sophisticated, opting for court shoes or sleek flats for the day to day. In this instance, the actor put a subtle yet sophisticated twist on a wardrobe staple, elevating the humble ballet flat to something truly luxurious by selecting a velvet pair.

As someone who appreciates the cosy comforts of winter, I love carrying a touch of that seasonal indulgence into early spring and few materials exude opulence quite like velvet. The softness! The richness! The velvet adds a tactile element that feels perfectly suited to those in-between days when you’re balancing lingering winter chills with the promise of spring warmth. You could even add a contrasting sock for extra insulation.

Re-thinking my entire approach to spring footwear, below I've curated an edit of the best velvet ballet flats to carry you into the new season. Read on to shop my favourites.

