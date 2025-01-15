Angelina Jolie Doesn't Do Trainers—This Is the Elegant Flat Shoe Trend She Wears Instead
Although we're currently enduring the chilliest stretch of winter, my thoughts are already drifting towards the brighter, lighter days of spring 2025. After months of stomping around in the same trusty black boots and trainers, I now find myself dreaming of the outfit possibilities that the warmer season will bring—particularly in the footwear department.
Initially, my spring shoe plans were straightforward: a classic pair of leather ballet flats seemed like the perfect addition to my wardrobe. But then Angelina Jolie stepped out in an outfit that was so effortlessly chic that it inspired me to take a different approach. Assembling what I dare call the ultimate transitional ensemble, Jolie wore a long-line camel coat layered over a simple black dress and paired her look with the most elegant velvet ballet flats.
Not one to get caught up in the latest trainer trends—in fact, I can count on one hand the number of times I've spotted her in trainers—instead, Jolie likes to keep her styling simple and sophisticated, opting for court shoes or sleek flats for the day to day. In this instance, the actor put a subtle yet sophisticated twist on a wardrobe staple, elevating the humble ballet flat to something truly luxurious by selecting a velvet pair.
As someone who appreciates the cosy comforts of winter, I love carrying a touch of that seasonal indulgence into early spring and few materials exude opulence quite like velvet. The softness! The richness! The velvet adds a tactile element that feels perfectly suited to those in-between days when you’re balancing lingering winter chills with the promise of spring warmth. You could even add a contrasting sock for extra insulation.
Re-thinking my entire approach to spring footwear, below I've curated an edit of the best velvet ballet flats to carry you into the new season. Read on to shop my favourites.
SHOP VELVET BALLET FLATS:
Black ballet flats are a capsule wardrobe staple worth their weight in gold.
I always come back to Le Monde Béryl for their chic footwear collection.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
