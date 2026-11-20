There are periods of any season when our capsule-wardrobe staples start tofeel tired. You've rotated, injected a trending piece or two and yet nothing seems to scratch that "fresh" itch. When this happens, I usually resort to the oldest styling hack in the book: focus in on colour. In winter, this usually means going dark. Think black leather boots or saturated dark-wash jeans; depth tends to make pieces look more expensive. So imagine my surprise when none other than Alexa Chung seemingly ripped up the rulebook, creating the perfect winter 2026 look with light-wash, straight-leg jeans and chocolate-brown boots.
During my morning scroll to catch up on the happenings of the night before, I found myself repeatedly rewatching Alexa’s Instagram story. Whilst we know our favourite fashion girl loves a tan single-breasted trench, it wasn't that or her canary-yellow scarf that held my attention. Instead, it was her denim-and-footwear formula.
Lightening her trench and scarf, the outfit felt ready for a chilly day, just fresher and more "now", with a softer, more nuanced polish you're unlikely to get with black boots and light-wash jeans. And it's practical enough for rain. If you're inspired, scroll down to shop my edit of the best light-wash jeans and brown boots.
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Shop Alexa Chung's Light Blue Jeans and Dark Brown Boots Outfit
COS
Chord Straight-Leg Jeans
A Who What Wear UK editor favourite.
Reformation
Remy Stretch Ankle Boot
I'd always advise you size up in Reformation footwear, as they tend to fit a tad narrow.
Reiss
Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Simple yet oh-so stylish.
H&M
Heeled Leather Boots
Such a good price for 100% leather boots.
M&S
The Wide-Leg Jeans
M&S makes some of the best jeans on the high street.
STEVE MADDEN
Flares Faux-Leather Heeled Knee-High Boot
These brown square-toe boots have gone straight into my basket.
ZARA
Straight Mid-Waist Jeans
I wear these Zara jeans at least once a week.
Staud
Wally Leather Ankle Boots
The walkable heel height will make these a solid everyday pair.
AGOLDE
90's Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
A cult pair.
Sézane
Leane Boots
Don't sleep on Sézane's footwear.
Massimo Dutti
High-Waist Palazzo Jeans
Style with a white V-neck jumper and loafers on a warmer day.
Ba&Sh
Boots High Constance
You could also style this pair with a midi dress and fitted jacket for a night out,
LOULOU DE SAISON
Samur High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
With a softly tapered finish, these jeans are seconds away from becoming your new go-to pair.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
These look so much more expensive than they are.
STILL HERE
Everyday Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Everyone from Zoë Kravitz to Bella Hadid owns a pair of Still Here jeans.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.