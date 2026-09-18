It was during one week that had both record temperatures and wet thunderstorms that I, a seasoned fashion editor, admitted I was struggling to plan my seasonal wardrobe. Anyone who knows me can attest to the fact that I generally live in dresses, but with the thought of a cosy autumn ahead, I'm in the need of something more substantial. Like many Brits, I am totally and utterly charmed by Parisian style, and after asking my French friend what she'll be relying on for the next few months, the answer surprised me: trouser suits.
From supersized and slouchy Frankie Shop suits, to slimline and fitted Celine, French women know their way around good tailoring, and if there’s one outfit formula they keep coming back to in the colder months, it’s a good trouser suit. There’s just something about slipping into a matching blazer and trousers that makes you feel instantly pulled together, even when the rest of your look is remarkably low-effort. And right now, Londoners have also cottoned on to the fact that this sharp co-ord scores highly in the style stakes, and doesn't have to be a corporate bore.
This season, it’s all about relaxed fits, interesting proportions and styling it in ways that feel fresh rather than formal. Think oversized blazers with simple tank tops, wide-leg trousers with minimalist Derby shoes, or the full suit worn with sandals for that effortless off-duty feel. Essentially, the suit is no longer just for the office—and I, for one, am very glad about it.
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Wondering where to find the best women's trouser suits on the market right now? I've done the research and pulled together an edit of pieces I think you're going to love. So, if you're looking for great blazers to wear with jeans, tailored trousers to pair with knits, and full suits that are guaranteed to invite compliments, keep scrolling for the very best.
Best Trouser Suits for Women 2026
Röhe
Hourglass Shaped Blazer
The nipped waist pairs so well with a relaxed trouser.
Röhe
Daria - Single Pleat Tapered Trousers
The ultra high-waist creates such a strong silhouette.
ZARA
Interlock Button Blazer
From the buttons to the dramatic silhouette, everything about this jacket is simply beautiful.
ZARA
Interlock Button Trousers
The button detail extends to the trousers too.
VERONICA BEARD
Livvy Dickey Cotton-Blend Corduroy Blazer
Talk about a statement jacket.
VERONICA BEARD
Holt Cotton-Blend Corduroy Flared Pants
I'd wear these with a cream ruffled blouse and suede boots.
ARKET
Wool-Blend Blazer
The clever people at ARKET have designed this so can close it as a single breast or double.
ARKET
Pleated Wool-blend Trousers
Rewear these with a chunky cream knit and brown loafers for the weekend.
COS
Double-Breasted Peplum Blazer
If classic blazers feel "boring", check out COS' double breasted peplum.
COS
Cropped Flared Trousers
Cropped flares feel fresh for warmer weather.
H&M
Single-Breasted Twill Blazer
This colour combination has inspired by autumn wardrobe.
H&M
Cigarette Trousers
You can't a
Bottega Veneta
Striped Wool and Cotton Blazer
The kind of colour and cut that never goes out of style.
Bottega Veneta
Wool and Cotton Wide-Leg Pants
Just add an oversized white tee.
Toteme
Slim Stretch Wool Blazer Black
Toteme are making a case for a slim fit this season.
Toteme
Slim Stretch Wool Trousers Black
An easy look to recreate for autumn.
Joseph
Myra Cotton Silk Blend Jacket
Just look at that elegant neckline.
Joseph
Mitae Cotton Silk Blend Trousers
The silk blend means that these will be supremely soft to the touch.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.