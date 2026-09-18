My French Friend Swears By This Polished Outfit for Autumn, Now Stylish Londoners are Adopting it Too

Wondering what to wear in a season that can't make up its mind? Trouser suits are the easiest and most elegant option, according to the best dressed women I know.

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best trouser suits for women 2026
(Image credit: @sylviemus_, @alexisforeman, @daniellejinadu, @fredricae, @brittanybathgate)

It was during one week that had both record temperatures and wet thunderstorms that I, a seasoned fashion editor, admitted I was struggling to plan my seasonal wardrobe. Anyone who knows me can attest to the fact that I generally live in dresses, but with the thought of a cosy autumn ahead, I'm in the need of something more substantial. Like many Brits, I am totally and utterly charmed by Parisian style, and after asking my French friend what she'll be relying on for the next few months, the answer surprised me: trouser suits.

best trouser suits for women 2026

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

From supersized and slouchy Frankie Shop suits, to slimline and fitted Celine, French women know their way around good tailoring, and if there’s one outfit formula they keep coming back to in the colder months, it’s a good trouser suit. There’s just something about slipping into a matching blazer and trousers that makes you feel instantly pulled together, even when the rest of your look is remarkably low-effort. And right now, Londoners have also cottoned on to the fact that this sharp co-ord scores highly in the style stakes, and doesn't have to be a corporate bore.

best trouser suits for women 2026

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

This season, it’s all about relaxed fits, interesting proportions and styling it in ways that feel fresh rather than formal. Think oversized blazers with simple tank tops, wide-leg trousers with minimalist Derby shoes, or the full suit worn with sandals for that effortless off-duty feel. Essentially, the suit is no longer just for the office—and I, for one, am very glad about it.

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Wondering where to find the best women's trouser suits on the market right now? I've done the research and pulled together an edit of pieces I think you're going to love. So, if you're looking for great blazers to wear with jeans, tailored trousers to pair with knits, and full suits that are guaranteed to invite compliments, keep scrolling for the very best.

Best Trouser Suits for Women 2026

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Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.

In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.