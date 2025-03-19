I Own $500 Jeans, But This Under-$150 Pair Looks and Feels More Expensive

For the longest time, I believed high-quality, well-fitting jeans came with a hefty price tag. That meant I spent a small fortune on denim from brands like Nili Lotan and Mother and even the coveted $500 Khaite jeans. But everything changed when I was gifted with Madewell's new Dean Easy Straight Jeans a month ago.

I had never owned or tried on Madewell jeans before, but the moment I unboxed them, I sensed they would be special—the kind of jeans I would reach for weekly and hesitate to wash for fear of ruining them. I was right. They weren't just good; they were excellent. Many others share my sentiment, with fashion people on TikTok praising them in their reviews. One content creator even said, "They're the best jeans ever" and added that "they're just really flattering."

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

What makes them stand out? Let me back up a bit. The Dean Easy Straight Jeans come in four different washes, each with a unique silhouette. The most popular (and the one I received) is the Monessen Wash—a beautifully faded vintage blue with a subtle rip on the right thigh and a frayed hem. Typically, I steer clear of distressed denim and prefer clean cuts that feel more polished and versatile, but these design details felt different. The rip is strategically placed so no skin shows, and the frayed hem is subtle—just enough to lend a laid-back, effortless feel without veering into sloppy territory.

Madewell describes these jeans as "denim with zero stretch," which might sound rigid, but they're anything but. They're soft and incredibly comfortable and move with you rather than against you.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My favorite aspect? The length is perfect for me—something that is nearly impossible to find at 5'1". Thankfully, Madewell offers the Dean jeans in standard, tall, and petite lengths, so women under 5'3" (like me) don't have to worry about tailoring. The petite cut hits right above my ankle, making these jeans ideal for showcasing my loafers and sandals in warmer months or pairing with boots in the fall and winter. They are designed to sit mid- to low-rise, depending on how you style them. I sized up for a looser, low-slung fit that gives a relaxed, lived-in vibe.

Here's the kicker: I haven't reached for my designer denim nearly as much since discovering these jeans. The Dean Easy Straight Jeans have officially taken over my closet and my heart. If you've been spending hundreds on the "perfect" jeans, let me save you some time and money. The best pair just might be waiting for you at Madewell. Keep scrolling to shop them.

Shop Madewell's Dean Easy Straight Jeans:

