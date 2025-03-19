I Own $500 Jeans, But This Under-$150 Pair Looks and Feels More Expensive
For the longest time, I believed high-quality, well-fitting jeans came with a hefty price tag. That meant I spent a small fortune on denim from brands like Nili Lotan and Mother and even the coveted $500 Khaite jeans. But everything changed when I was gifted with Madewell's new Dean Easy Straight Jeans a month ago.
I had never owned or tried on Madewell jeans before, but the moment I unboxed them, I sensed they would be special—the kind of jeans I would reach for weekly and hesitate to wash for fear of ruining them. I was right. They weren't just good; they were excellent. Many others share my sentiment, with fashion people on TikTok praising them in their reviews. One content creator even said, "They're the best jeans ever" and added that "they're just really flattering."
What makes them stand out? Let me back up a bit. The Dean Easy Straight Jeans come in four different washes, each with a unique silhouette. The most popular (and the one I received) is the Monessen Wash—a beautifully faded vintage blue with a subtle rip on the right thigh and a frayed hem. Typically, I steer clear of distressed denim and prefer clean cuts that feel more polished and versatile, but these design details felt different. The rip is strategically placed so no skin shows, and the frayed hem is subtle—just enough to lend a laid-back, effortless feel without veering into sloppy territory.
Madewell describes these jeans as "denim with zero stretch," which might sound rigid, but they're anything but. They're soft and incredibly comfortable and move with you rather than against you.
My favorite aspect? The length is perfect for me—something that is nearly impossible to find at 5'1". Thankfully, Madewell offers the Dean jeans in standard, tall, and petite lengths, so women under 5'3" (like me) don't have to worry about tailoring. The petite cut hits right above my ankle, making these jeans ideal for showcasing my loafers and sandals in warmer months or pairing with boots in the fall and winter. They are designed to sit mid- to low-rise, depending on how you style them. I sized up for a looser, low-slung fit that gives a relaxed, lived-in vibe.
Here's the kicker: I haven't reached for my designer denim nearly as much since discovering these jeans. The Dean Easy Straight Jeans have officially taken over my closet and my heart. If you've been spending hundreds on the "perfect" jeans, let me save you some time and money. The best pair just might be waiting for you at Madewell. Keep scrolling to shop them.
Shop Madewell's Dean Easy Straight Jeans:
Shop more Madewell jeans:
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
My Mom and I Went Shopping at Madewell for the Insiders Event—These Are the Chicest Finds
And all the items are on sale!
By Bobby Schuessler
-
I Tried This Curve-Friendly Denim Brand for the First Time—These Are the Jeans I'm Wearing Now
Everything you need to know about popular Good American denim styles.
By Chichi Offor
-
Anti–Skinny Jeans Are Still Ruling in 2025—Finally, 15 Fresh Ways to Wear Them
Stealing these looks this season.
By Michelle Scanga
-
These 5 Inspiring Outfits Are Proof You Can Easily Merge Classic and Trendy Styles
Trust me, you're going to want to re-create these looks.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The 2025 It Girl's Wardrobe: 9 Highly Specific Brands and Buys They're All Wearing
From handbags to jeans to jewelry.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
The "Dated" Denim Trend That All the Cool Europeans Never Gave Up On
Now, we're ready to bring it back.
By Michelle Scanga
-
Madewell's Insiders Event Is So Good—27 Picks Chic People Will Be Adding to Their Carts
Get 25% off just about everything.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
These Are the 7 Stylish Shoe Trends Fashion People Will Be Wearing With Jeans This Spring
I see chic denim outfits in your future.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes