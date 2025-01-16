According to Zara, This Is the Only Boot Trend Stylish People Need to Know About
Wool coats, knitwear and boots—these are the three main fashion staples we're all relying on as winter continues its chilly reign. Of these pillars of our wardrobe, a great pair of boots that checks off my stringent criteria and comes in at an affordable price tag is one of the most difficult searches I've undertaken, and I do this for a living. Luckily, on my morning scroll of the new-in sections, trusty Zara offers not one, but four styles that have the timeless appeal, elegant silhouette and under-£100 price tag I've been searching for.
When it comes to boots we're spoilt for choice. There are bold buckled moto styles, classic Chelsea's for the every day, and striking thigh-high styles that all have their time and place. But if you want a style that can rise to all occasions, the knee-high kitten heel is a great place to start.
Bringing the elegance of a knee-high boot, which can be styled with all your wares from mini skirts to draped tailoring, along with an easy-to-walk-in low heel, there's a reason so many fashion people regard this boot as a wardrobe hero. And now, Zara has stepped in with four high-end-looking pairs.
There's a timeless black pair with a smooth leather look and sharp pointed toe which will add a polished finesse even when simply peeking out under wide-leg jeans. Burgundy is the shade of the moment, but don't let that suggest that it isn't an eternally relevant colour. Year-round, this hue will bring a point of difference to your classic neutrals, seamlessly blending with blue denim in spring and contrasting fresh white dresses in summer.
As an overachiever, Zara offers a deep burgundy shade in a classic smooth option, a croc-embossed pair that I personally haven't stopped thinking about and lastly, the suede pair steps in to bring a new fabric into the mix. Right now, all sizes are fully stocked, but I predict this will change quickly.
Keep scrolling to explore the Zara Kitten Heel boots and shop more kitten heel boots we really rate.
Shop the Zara Kitten Heel Boots
Shop More Kitten Heel Boots
The architectural heel is so sleek.
If you're planning to invest, Toteme's styles are undeniably chic.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
