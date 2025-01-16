According to Zara, This Is the Only Boot Trend Stylish People Need to Know About

Wool coats, knitwear and boots—these are the three main fashion staples we're all relying on as winter continues its chilly reign. Of these pillars of our wardrobe, a great pair of boots that checks off my stringent criteria and comes in at an affordable price tag is one of the most difficult searches I've undertaken, and I do this for a living. Luckily, on my morning scroll of the new-in sections, trusty Zara offers not one, but four styles that have the timeless appeal, elegant silhouette and under-£100 price tag I've been searching for.

When it comes to boots we're spoilt for choice. There are bold buckled moto styles, classic Chelsea's for the every day, and striking thigh-high styles that all have their time and place. But if you want a style that can rise to all occasions, the knee-high kitten heel is a great place to start.

Bringing the elegance of a knee-high boot, which can be styled with all your wares from mini skirts to draped tailoring, along with an easy-to-walk-in low heel, there's a reason so many fashion people regard this boot as a wardrobe hero. And now, Zara has stepped in with four high-end-looking pairs.

There's a timeless black pair with a smooth leather look and sharp pointed toe which will add a polished finesse even when simply peeking out under wide-leg jeans. Burgundy is the shade of the moment, but don't let that suggest that it isn't an eternally relevant colour. Year-round, this hue will bring a point of difference to your classic neutrals, seamlessly blending with blue denim in spring and contrasting fresh white dresses in summer.

As an overachiever, Zara offers a deep burgundy shade in a classic smooth option, a croc-embossed pair that I personally haven't stopped thinking about and lastly, the suede pair steps in to bring a new fabric into the mix. Right now, all sizes are fully stocked, but I predict this will change quickly.

Keep scrolling to explore the Zara Kitten Heel boots and shop more kitten heel boots we really rate.

Shop the Zara Kitten Heel Boots

Kitten Heel Boots
ZARA
Kitten Heel Boots

Textured Kitten Heel Boots
ZARA
Textured Kitten Heel Boots

Kitten Heel Boots
ZARA
Kitten Heel Boots

Suede Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
ZARA
Suede Kitten Heel Ankle Boots

Shop More Kitten Heel Boots

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

Another pair our editors really rate.

Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots
& Other Stories
Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots

These also come in a brown suede and glossy black.

Asos Design Cleona Premium Leather Kitten Heel Knee Boots in Burgundy Leather
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Cleona Premium Leather Kitten Heel Knee Boots in Burgundy Leather

The architectural heel is so sleek.

Wally Boot | Cacao
STAUD
Wally Boot | Cacao

This shade is so dreamy.

Croco-Embossed Wide Shaft Boots Dark Brown
Toteme
Croco-Embossed Wide Shaft Boots Dark Brown

If you're planning to invest, Toteme's styles are undeniably chic.

Edina Tall
Clarks
Edina Tall

Smooth suede always feels premium, no matter the price.

Davis Leather Knee Boots
KHAITE
Davis Leather Knee Boots

You'll reach for this pair year after year.

