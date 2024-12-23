My Friend Has $250 to Spend at Zara—I Told Her to Order One of These Elegant Outfits

We all have days when we lack styling inspiration, and I find that this is much more common in winter, when I'm wearing the same practical layers day in and day out. When you're in one of these ruts, a good solution is to shop with specific outfits in mind, rather than buying individual pieces without considering how you would actually wear them. When combing through Zara's winter collection, I challenged myself to assemble a number of elegant outfits for under $250.

One of the easiest ways to make separates look cohesive and sophisticated is to stick to one color palette, and of course Zara's design team has paid attention to the current obsession with all things burgundy. One of my favorite looks is a pair of deep Malbec-hued cord trousers (which have just the right amount of slouch) worn with a tonal crewneck, draped knit shawl, and patent slingbacks. You'll quickly get tired of the constant compliments when wearing this. I was also impressed by Zara's current selection of shoes and accessories—the suede ballet flats, crystal-encrusted triple hoop earrings, and glossy riding boots have made it onto my own 2025 wish list.

Keep scrolling for six easy, yet sophisticated, outfits I put together entirely from Zara's winter collection.

Outfit 1: Chocolate Brown Layers

Chocolate brown is another key color of the season, and this knitted co-ord looks beautiful when worn with this cocooning coat.

Wool Blend Oversized Coat
ZARA
Wool Blend Oversized Coat

Golden Button Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Golden Button Knit Cardigan

Side Seams Mini Skirt
ZARA
Side Seams Mini Skirt

Outfit 2: Belted Cardigan + Baggy Jeans

Counterbalance the tailored fit of this belted cardigan with a pair of oversize, baggy jeans.

100% Wool Belted Cardigan
ZARA
100% Wool Belted Cardigan

Mid Waist Palazzo Jeans Zw Collection
ZARA
Mid Waist Palazzo Jeans

Suede Ballet Flats
ZARA
Suede Ballet Flats

Shimmery Triple Hoop Earrings
ZARA
Shimmery Triple Hoop Earrings

Outfit 3: Statement Knit + Pleated Skirt

Double up on knitwear and pair this modern twist on a Fair Isle knit with a burgundy pleated skirt. The knee-high boots are the perfect finishing touch.

Jacquard Knit Polo Sweater
ZARA
Jacquard Knit Polo Sweater

Box Pleat Knit Mini Skirt
ZARA
Box Pleat Knit Mini Skirt

Thin Heel Embossed Boots
ZARA
Thin Heel Embossed Boots

Outfit 4: Head-to-Toe Burgundy

When in doubt, wearing one color head to toe will always look expensive.

Basic Knit Sweater
ZARA
Basic Knit Sweater

Relaxed Fit Corduroy Pants Zw Collection
ZARA
Relaxed Fit Corduroy Pants

Triangular Knit Shawl
ZARA
Triangular Knit Shawl

Slingback Buckle Shoes
ZARA
Slingback Buckle Shoes

Outfit 5: Printed Dress + Suede Jacket

Add a '70s flair to this printed dress with a brown suede jacket.

Faux Suede Jacket
ZARA
Faux Suede Jacket

Printed Satin Effect Midi Dress
ZARA
Printed Satin Effect Midi Dress

Oval Bag
ZARA
Oval Bag

Buckle Mary Janes
ZARA
Buckle Mary Janes

Outfit 6: Riding Boots + Plaid Skirt

Lean into this year's equestrian trend with glossy riding boots and this cape coat, which has beautiful eyelet buckles.

Knit Cape Coat
ZARA
Knit Cape Coat

Checkered Zippered Skort
ZARA
Checkered Zippered Skort

Tall Shaft Flat Boots
ZARA
Tall Shaft Flat Boots

