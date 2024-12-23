My Friend Has $250 to Spend at Zara—I Told Her to Order One of These Elegant Outfits

We all have days when we lack styling inspiration, and I find that this is much more common in winter, when I'm wearing the same practical layers day in and day out. When you're in one of these ruts, a good solution is to shop with specific outfits in mind, rather than buying individual pieces without considering how you would actually wear them. When combing through Zara's winter collection, I challenged myself to assemble a number of elegant outfits for under $250.

One of the easiest ways to make separates look cohesive and sophisticated is to stick to one color palette, and of course Zara's design team has paid attention to the current obsession with all things burgundy. One of my favorite looks is a pair of deep Malbec-hued cord trousers (which have just the right amount of slouch) worn with a tonal crewneck, draped knit shawl, and patent slingbacks. You'll quickly get tired of the constant compliments when wearing this. I was also impressed by Zara's current selection of shoes and accessories—the suede ballet flats, crystal-encrusted triple hoop earrings, and glossy riding boots have made it onto my own 2025 wish list.

Keep scrolling for six easy, yet sophisticated, outfits I put together entirely from Zara's winter collection.

Outfit 1: Chocolate Brown Layers

Chocolate brown is another key color of the season, and this knitted co-ord looks beautiful when worn with this cocooning coat.

ZARA Wool Blend Oversized Coat $139 SHOP NOW

ZARA Golden Button Knit Cardigan $50 SHOP NOW

ZARA Side Seams Mini Skirt $46 SHOP NOW

Outfit 2: Belted Cardigan + Baggy Jeans

Counterbalance the tailored fit of this belted cardigan with a pair of oversize, baggy jeans.

ZARA 100% Wool Belted Cardigan $80 SHOP NOW

ZARA Mid Waist Palazzo Jeans $70 SHOP NOW

ZARA Suede Ballet Flats $50 SHOP NOW

ZARA Shimmery Triple Hoop Earrings $28 SHOP NOW

Outfit 3: Statement Knit + Pleated Skirt

Double up on knitwear and pair this modern twist on a Fair Isle knit with a burgundy pleated skirt. The knee-high boots are the perfect finishing touch.

ZARA Jacquard Knit Polo Sweater $46 SHOP NOW

ZARA Box Pleat Knit Mini Skirt $46 SHOP NOW

ZARA Thin Heel Embossed Boots $129 SHOP NOW

Outfit 4: Head-to-Toe Burgundy

When in doubt, wearing one color head to toe will always look expensive.

ZARA Basic Knit Sweater $50 SHOP NOW

ZARA Relaxed Fit Corduroy Pants $70 SHOP NOW

ZARA Triangular Knit Shawl $40 SHOP NOW

ZARA Slingback Buckle Shoes $50 SHOP NOW

Outfit 5: Printed Dress + Suede Jacket

Add a '70s flair to this printed dress with a brown suede jacket.

ZARA Faux Suede Jacket $70 SHOP NOW

ZARA Printed Satin Effect Midi Dress $70 SHOP NOW

ZARA Oval Bag $50 SHOP NOW

ZARA Buckle Mary Janes $50 SHOP NOW

Outfit 6: Riding Boots + Plaid Skirt

Lean into this year's equestrian trend with glossy riding boots and this cape coat, which has beautiful eyelet buckles.

ZARA Knit Cape Coat $90 SHOP NOW

ZARA Checkered Zippered Skort $46 SHOP NOW

ZARA Tall Shaft Flat Boots $109 SHOP NOW