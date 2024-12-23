My Friend Has $250 to Spend at Zara—I Told Her to Order One of These Elegant Outfits
We all have days when we lack styling inspiration, and I find that this is much more common in winter, when I'm wearing the same practical layers day in and day out. When you're in one of these ruts, a good solution is to shop with specific outfits in mind, rather than buying individual pieces without considering how you would actually wear them. When combing through Zara's winter collection, I challenged myself to assemble a number of elegant outfits for under $250.
One of the easiest ways to make separates look cohesive and sophisticated is to stick to one color palette, and of course Zara's design team has paid attention to the current obsession with all things burgundy. One of my favorite looks is a pair of deep Malbec-hued cord trousers (which have just the right amount of slouch) worn with a tonal crewneck, draped knit shawl, and patent slingbacks. You'll quickly get tired of the constant compliments when wearing this. I was also impressed by Zara's current selection of shoes and accessories—the suede ballet flats, crystal-encrusted triple hoop earrings, and glossy riding boots have made it onto my own 2025 wish list.
Keep scrolling for six easy, yet sophisticated, outfits I put together entirely from Zara's winter collection.
Outfit 1: Chocolate Brown Layers
Chocolate brown is another key color of the season, and this knitted co-ord looks beautiful when worn with this cocooning coat.
Outfit 2: Belted Cardigan + Baggy Jeans
Counterbalance the tailored fit of this belted cardigan with a pair of oversize, baggy jeans.
Outfit 3: Statement Knit + Pleated Skirt
Double up on knitwear and pair this modern twist on a Fair Isle knit with a burgundy pleated skirt. The knee-high boots are the perfect finishing touch.
Outfit 4: Head-to-Toe Burgundy
When in doubt, wearing one color head to toe will always look expensive.
Outfit 5: Printed Dress + Suede Jacket
Add a '70s flair to this printed dress with a brown suede jacket.
Outfit 6: Riding Boots + Plaid Skirt
Lean into this year's equestrian trend with glossy riding boots and this cape coat, which has beautiful eyelet buckles.
