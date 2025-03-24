4 Spring Looks From Mango That Nail "Trending Yet Timeless" Dressing

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring well and truly in the air, we seized the opportunity to try on the best new-in pieces from some of our favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe that the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL first and read candid reviews about fit, style and quality, so we hope our try-ons will lead you to your most successful purchases of the year.



It feels cliché to say it, but the beginning of a season is always such an exciting time, and perhaps none are as exciting to welcome as spring. Even those who truly love winter will surely agree that the feeling of bidding adieu to short, grey days and countless layers to say hello to blue skies and bare legs is the best. Naturally, working as a fashion editor, there's also a sense of anticipation of a new wardrobe—not necessarily buying brand new pieces, but adding a few fresh additions and even re-wearing old favourites that haven't seen the light of day for six months.



I've been perfecting my personal style and capsule wardrobe for over a decade, and I think I've got to a point where I really know who I am, fashion-wise. I'm a person, who relies on staples but also invests in more statement pieces. I can never keep a white T-shirt white, so why spend a lot on it? But a leather jacket I can keep forever that will stand the test of time? I'm sold. I'm also, admittedly, quite partial to trends, so whilst many of my Who What Wear UK colleagues really do stick to their capsule collections of timeless hero pieces, I'm perhaps a little more tempted by something with a directional cut or a hyped accessory.



That being said, as much as I love luxury labels and cult designers, I'm sadly not made of money. So, there are a few high-street brands I rely on for fashion-forward ensembles, statement shoes and elevated staples. Mango is one of them. If you've been a Who What Wear UK reader for longer than the time it's taken you to read this intro paragraph, you'll know how much I stan Mango. Between its collaborations (which include Siedrés, SIMONMILLER and Victoria Beckham, FYI), premium range The Selection and balance of classic and cool designs that really can look so much more expensive than they are, I've been a loyal ambassador of the brand for several years.



So, for this season's The Great Try-On, there was no question of which brand I'd be taking. I did a big order of pieces that will see me through this transitional period into summer: think light knits, linen and leather, as well as some versatile tailoring. Scroll on to see what I loved from my haul and the looks I created with them.

1. Linen Trousers + Leather Jacket + Statement Accessories

(Image credit: Rebecca Rhys-Evans)

My Review: Full disclosure: I'm automatically biased when it comes to Mango jackets—I have quite a few in my roster now. Every time I wear one of them, I'm complimented, and who doesn't love that? So, the pièce de résistance here is definitely this leather jacket. I love the patchwork effect, funnel neck and double zip. Funnel necks are going to be huge this season—just know you heard it here first! As we tend to opt for lighter tones in spring, I've paired it with cream linen cargo pants (a cooler take on traditional linen trousers) and a cream short-sleeved crochet knit. I think the accessories are what make this look though, particularly the zebra-print bag (didn't you hear? Zebra is the new leopard). I finished it off with gold jewellery and mint-green sandals.

MANGO Linen Cargo Trousers With Puffed Hem £90 SHOP NOW You'll get so much wear out of these comfy, relaxed trousers.

MANGO Oversized Patchwork Leather Coat £400 SHOP NOW A very cool take on a black leather jacket.

MANGO Kitten-Heel Sandals With Strap in Pastel Green £46 SHOP NOW Such a chic alternative to a higher heel.

MANGO Zebra-Print Leather Bag £100 SHOP NOW Add a pop of trending print to your spring looks.

MANGO Metallic-Flower Hanging Earrings £18 SHOP NOW Mango does statement earrings so well.

MANGO Link Belt £18 SHOP NOW Belts are better than ever across the board right now.

2. MIDI SKIRT + BARN JACKET + BALLET FLATS

(Image credit: Rebecca Rhys-Evans)

My Review: ICYMI, barn jackets are huge right now. I, for one, am very happy that practical outerwear is having a moment, because I'm a person who doesn't often change between activities—you're likely to see me in the same outfit I wear to walk my dog as you are on my next zoom call. This means my casual and professional wardrobes intertwine quite heavily.

Denim is an essential for so many of us, but in spring, I switch my jeans for skirts and shorts. It's been quite widely discussed in the office lately that skirts have really replaced dresses in the last year or so. Be it mini, midi or even maxi lengths, we've witnessed a change in preference from a one-piece to separates, and my guess is that it's because of the versatility skirts can offer. Case in point: this denim kilt can be worn like I have here—with a juxtaposing casual jacket, cutesy shoes, socks and an embroidered handbag—as much as it could be worn with slingback kitten heels and a blazer. This weekend, I'm going to make it very Miu Miu-inspired and wear it with a pale blue shirt, lace tights and mules. Cute, right?

MANGO Short Openwork Knitted Sweater £46 SHOP NOW Spring is the season for pretty tops.

MANGO Cotton Jacket With Contrasting in Light/Pastel Grey £80 SHOP NOW I love the contrast leather collar.

MANGO Rinse-Wash Midi-Skirt With Buckle £46 SHOP NOW This looks and feels much more expensive than it is.

MANGO Flower-Embroidered Bag £30 SHOP NOW This might be the cutest bag I've ever seen.

MANGO Cracked-Heel Shoes £50 SHOP NOW A more comfortable going-out shoe.

MANGO Flower Scrunchie With Contrasting Trim in Ecru £16 SHOP NOW I'm very into statement scrunchies.

3. THREE-PIECE SUIT + STATEMENT ACCESSORIES + HEELS

(Image credit: Rebecca Rhys-Evans)

My Review: In my humble opinion, a suit is a staple. It's definitely no longer just for the office, but an ensemble you can wear for weddings, dinners or even casually. Here, I wanted to show a three-piece suit for a black-tie occasion. I know many of us choose pastels for spring events, but I have quite a colourless wardrobe and live in black at least 50% of the time. Before you tell me I can't wear black to a wedding, I did in fact ask my guests to wear black to my own ceremony last year, and I've noticed others do the same.

As this look is for the warmer months, I've gone for a heeled sandal and added this waistcoat in case I needed to remove the blazer. The shiny discs on the shoes remind me of a disco ball, so they'd be perfect for transitioning suiting into a party vibe. Equally, the feathered clutch and satin rosette hair tie are chic and easy little accessories that can be used to jazz up a look year round. The belt, however, is a great example of how an affordable trend piece can make a classic look feel cool. Its floral detailing and chain design screams Y2K—wear it low-slung on the waist with trousers or jeans, or use it to cinch in your waist when wearing a dress.

MANGO Wideleg Wool-Blend Suit Trousers in Black £80 SHOP NOW These have such a good drape.

MANGO Wool-Blend Suit Jacket in Black £120 SHOP NOW A black blazer is one of the most versatile pieces you can own.

MANGO Wool-Blend Suit Waistcoat £56 SHOP NOW This would also look great with jeans and heeled sandals.

MANGO Short-Handle Feather Bag in Black £60 SHOP NOW In case you hadn't already realised, I'm a sucker for a fun bag…

MANGO Leather Heeled Sandal With Mirrors £120 SHOP NOW …and a fun shoe!

MANGO Metallic Flower Chain Belt £46 SHOP NOW Another brilliant belt from Mango.

4. TAILORED TROUSERS + CROPPED ZIP-UP + MULES

(Image credit: Rebecca Rhys-Evans)

My Review: If you love sportswear and tailoring, this two-piece will have you in as much of a chokehold as it does me. This is basically a suit with an edge—it feels a bit athleisure, a bit '80s and therefore slightly more casual than a classic two-piece. I love the half-zip detail on the top; this is another example of the funnel neck coming through in this season's trends, but this way, it can be unzipped to show what's underneath. I think a more pared-back way of styling this would be with a tote and ballet flats or a flat, strappy sandal.

Sure, you could put it with trainers, but I think they'd make it feel too '80s—a bit costume and retro. This is my kind of professional look or "corporatecore" (known as just "corpcore" on TikTok); the kind of look that can easily be worn for a dinner after work. And let's talk about the accessories. This bag with the purse detail on the front? Perfect for day-to-night, as are the kitten-heels with their cute bow detail on the top.

MANGO Drawstring Jogger Trousers £50 SHOP NOW Yes, joggers can be chic.

MANGO Oversized Parka With Zip £80 SHOP NOW Wear this zipped-up or open.

MANGO High-Heeled Shoes With Pointed Toe and Bow £50 SHOP NOW The laced detailing is so considered.

MANGO Cotton Top With Sequin Detail £26 SHOP NOW This creamy coffee shade is so luxe.

MANGO Shoulder Bag With Pochette Pockets £36 SHOP NOW Another fun bag!