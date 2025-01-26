The Experts' Predictions Are In: These 5 Trends Will Dominate Wedding Guest Dressing in 2025

This year is peak wedding guest season for me. With four in the diary from June onwards, I'm already thinking about the outfits. And aside from my friend Sam's wedding where I'll be a bridesmaid (so exciting!) I'll need to find a look for each one. As someone who will find any excuse to get dressed up, being a wedding guest is of course one of my favourite things. And while last year I wore the colour of the season, red, to my friend Lisette's wedding, I wanted to know the key wedding guest outfit trends for 2025.

While I know Pantone's mocha mousse and tonal shades of brown will be key, I roped in some of the experts to see which trends they predict will be huge this year. Rixo's co-founder Henrietta Rix is backing polka dots, head stylist at Silkfred predicts Chloe's catwalk ruffles will translate into the wedding guest world for spring/summer 2025, and founder of rental platform By Rotation, Eshita Kabra-Davies, tells me one of the reasons renting is a brilliant—and more sustainable—option, "guests can enjoy stunning, high-quality pieces without the hefty price tag or the guilt of wearing something just once. With the cost of living rising, renting offers an affordable way to access designer fashion, allowing guests to look amazing for a fraction of the retail price."

Be it a dress, suit or co-ord, these are the wedding guest trends you'll no doubt see at any upcoming nuptials.

2025 Wedding Guest Outfits Trends:

1. Polka Dots

(Image credit: Rixo)

Style Notes: With Rixo being the destination for guest dresses, I of course had to find out what's key for 2025. When it comes to styles, co-founder Henrietta Rix says, "the best wedding guest outfit is an investment day-to-night dress which can be worn for the occasion and beyond. A style that can take you from the ceremony to the dance floor with ease is key so nothing too structured and uncomfortable."

And there's one particular dress Henrietta is backing for spring/summer 2025, "my go to favourite is our Evie shape which we have just brought out in antelope and polka dot print." With polka dot prints also being spotted (literally) at the likes of Reformation and Ganni, it's set to be a huge news—and not just in monochrome.

Shop the Trend:

RIXO Evie Bohemia Spot Deep Navy £345 SHOP NOW "My go to favourite is our Evie shape which we have just brought out in antelope and polka dot print. It is a true RIXO classic which can be easily styled up or down depending on the occasion; I have worn it to so many weddings, and throughout two pregnancies." Adds Henrietta Rix.

GANNI Polka-Dot Satin Corset Blouse £265 SHOP NOW Corset details are also a mini trend so this top is ticking off two trends in one.

GANNI Polka-Dot Double Satin Long Pocket Skirt £345 SHOP NOW Worn with the matching skirt, the black polka dots make it acceptable to wear to a wedding.

ZIMMERMANN Acacia One-Shoulder Bow-Embellished Polka-Dot Linen Midi Dress £625 SHOP NOW Instead of classic navy or black, go for this pretty pink and burgundy colour combo.

LPA Giulia Maxi Dress £259 SHOP NOW It's all about that matchy-matchy neck tie.

2. Dramatic Metallics

Style Notes: I've rented many outfits for special occasions, and it's such an amazing way of trying a new designer or style and also not adding something I may only wear a handful of times to my wardrobe. Queen of rental fashion, Eshita Kabra-Davies created By Rotation and it's always a go-to for the best styles to borrow. When it comes to styles, Eshita is all about more-is-more, "there’s been a significant rise in demand for elegant, statement pieces that are perfect for wedding guests. Many are gravitating toward maximalist glamour, with sequins and metallics taking center stage."

So what are the most popular rental brands for wedding guest outfits? "Self-Portrait, Rixo, Nadine Merabi and Aje are especially popular for their mix of timeless elegance and contemporary flair."

Not just silver and gold, it's all about high-shine fabrics but not as you know them—think colours, ruffles, texture and look-at-me designs.

Shop the Trend:

Maria Lucia Hohan Green Dress at By Rotation £65 SHOP NOW On the 'most saved' list at By Rotation, this dreamy green metallic dress is bound to be spotted at weddings this year – and it's just £65 a day to rent.

Reformation Brie Silk Dress £298 SHOP NOW Such a beauty.

Ganni Metallic Dress £35 SHOP NOW Bring the drama with this Ganni dress for just £10 a day at By Rotation.

SAINT LAURENT Open-Back Paneled Silk-Satin Gown £3470 SHOP NOW Nothing screams party more than a metallic gold silk number.

MAX MARA Opera One-Shoulder Gathered Silk-Satin Gown £1345 £673 SHOP NOW This pink style is just dreamy.

3. Boho Ruffles

Style Notes: With over 500 brands on site, Silkfred is the perfect place to find 'the one'—when it comes to a wedding guest outfit. Head stylist Megan Watkins gave me the key trends for 2025, "Saint Laurent and Chloé-inspired boho dresses will play a huge part in wedding guest trends this year. These flowing silhouettes, paired with earthy tones, are perfect for rustic or beach weddings. Add statement jewellery for a polished touch."

"Mesh and sheer fabrics will continue to dominate in 2025, adding an element of subtle allure to wedding guest outfits", and with both boho and sheer fabrics being seen at Chloé, it's one to take note of.

Shop the Trend:

Lavish Alice Faye Ruffle Maxi Dress Blush £85 SHOP NOW The dream wedding guest look—just make sure the bridesmaids aren't in a similar colour.

CHLOÉ Cape-Effect Open-Back Ruffled Silk-Crepon Gown £4450 SHOP NOW Straight from the runway.

ASOS EDITION Chiffon Extreme Sleeve Maxi Dress With Ruffle Back Detail £120 SHOP NOW Round of applause, Asos.

ZIMMERMANN Tallow Ruffled Printed Silk Maxi Dress £1100 SHOP NOW For a beach wedding, you'll want to wear this floaty number.

Karen Millen Premium Viscose Georgette Panelled Ruffle Detail Woven Midaxi Dress £429 £172 SHOP NOW I've been won over by this petrol blue shade.

4. Tonal Shades

Style Notes: The latest colour to take over is Pantone's Colour of The Year, mocha mousse. And the soft, tonal shade or frothy brown is one that'll feel so fresh as a wedding guest look. Chocolate brown is also already everywhere, so basically any shade of brown will work this year.

Looking effortless with gold or silver jewellery, it'll be the accessories that really amp up these outfits and take them into wedding guest territory.

Shop the Trend:

ZARA Draped Midi Dress £30 SHOP NOW Add on your favourite jewellery treasures and a sleek pair of heels to keep this Zara dress looking premium.

BERNADETTE Minnie Cape-Effect Crepe De Chine Gown £735 SHOP NOW The chic cape detail will save you having to worry about whether to take a jacket or not.

Nobodys Child Chocolate Brown Double Breasted Relaxed Blazer £120 SHOP NOW A suit is so chic for a city wedding.

Nobodys Child Chocolate Brown Double Pleated Trousers £85 SHOP NOW There's a matching waistcoat to turn it into a three-piece suit, too.

ODD MUSE Ultimate Muse Strapless Jersey Midi Dress £145 SHOP NOW This ladylike silouette is perfect for a beach wedding, a countryside situation or even a city—just add a jacket depending on the time of year.

5. Halternecks

Style Notes: By Rotation Eshita also gave me the intel about some of the key colours, "sleek, minimalist styles are also trending, with black, pink, and blue standing out as the most rented colours." And when it comes to details, she says "we’ve seen a strong demand for feminine, flowing silhouettes and halter necklines".

Yes that's right black can be worn to a wedding, along with nostalgic details such as halternecks, and Who What Wear's Remy Farrell has already worn both in the form of Kitri's sell-out Jacquetta dress—don't worry, it's back!

Shop the Trend:

KITRI Jacquetta Black Cygnus and Lyra Print Halterneck Maxi Dress £245 SHOP NOW Finally that Kitri dress is back in stock!

Reformation Daniela Silk Dress £398 SHOP NOW I love the retro colourway of this one.

Reformation Malika Linen Jumpsuit £248 SHOP NOW A jumpsuit is also appropriate for a wedding.

AGUA BY AGUA BENDITA Efímero Wisteria Embroidered Linen Halterneck Maxi Dress £1075 SHOP NOW I would wear this to a black tie ceremony.