5 Graceful and Expensive-Looking Colour Trends H&M is Backing This Winter

By
published
Features

It wouldn't be winter without a shift towards deeper, moodier colours. Burgundy, chocolate brown and forest green are all on the cards, but there are some other players worth having on your radar if you're seeking a tonal refresh.

You don't have to look far to spot them. Now we're in December, brands have wholly embraced the key shades of the season—and the high-street heroes we rely on for affordable trend pieces are leading the way. H&M, in particular, continues to impress, offering a tantalising selection of on-trend items that look much more luxurious than their price tags suggest.

Five standout colours are currently taking over the new-in section—from timeless neutrals to unexpected pastels—and I’ve rounded up the most stylish examples of each to make your shopping experience even more effortless. Keep scrolling to see the top winter colour trends you can find at H&M right now.

1. Rich Red

HM winter fashion colour trends

(Image credit: H&M)

Style Notes: Everyone knows shades of burgundy, merlot and deep crimson are a big deal this winter. H&M wasted no time in backing these hues, with a steady stream of rich red pieces filling the rails for weeks now—that being said, the current selection is something special.

Shop the Trend:

Turtleneck Body
H&M
Turtleneck Body

The gold knot detail makes this feel so elevated.

Fine-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan

A very Parisian look.

Knee-High Leather Boots
H&M
Knee-High Leather Boots

Dream boots.

Draped One-Shoulder Dress
H&M
Draped One-Shoulder Dress

You could seamlessly transition this dress from work to weekend.

Wide Trousers
H&M
Wide Trousers

These make nice change from neutral trousers.

Double-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer

Layer over a slip dress and you're good to go!

2. Khaki Green

HM winter fashion colour trends

(Image credit: Future)

Style Notes: Every winter is awash with khaki green, a deep neutral that's departed from its military origins and become a staple shade. H&M's khaki knitwear is a personal favourite, but I've also been impressed by the outerwear offering.

Shop the Trend:

Rib-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Rib-Knit Cardigan

I love the button detailing.

Fine-Knit Turtleneck Dress
H&M
Fine-Knit Turtleneck Dress

Simple dresses like this are incredibly chic.

Wide Pull-On Trousers
H&M
Wide Pull-On Trousers

Comfy and smart.

Double-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer

I'm constantly impressed by H&M's blazer selection.

Draped One-Shoulder Dress
H&M
Draped One-Shoulder Dress

The one-shoulder neckline, the ruching, the leg slit... this one gets a 10/10.

Hooded Puffer Jacket
H&M
Hooded Puffer Jacket

How cosy does this look?

3. Soft Pink

HM winter fashion colour trends 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Style Notes: A year after Barbiecore's peak, a new shade of pink is taking centre stage. This time, it's a soft, blush tone with a subtle hint of lilac. H&M is championing this fresh hue, pairing it with grounding shades like charcoal, brown and black for a sophisticated contrast.

Shop the Trend:

Rib-Knit Turtleneck Jumper
H&M
Rib-Knit Turtleneck Jumper

I'm imagining this with a grey pleated mini skirt and knee-high boots.

Deep-Back Dress
H&M
Deep-Back Dress

Just look at the back of this dress!

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

A fresh take on a staple.

Fine-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan

Pair with a slip skirt, jeans or wide-leg trousers.

Fluffy Scarf
H&M
Fluffy Scarf

Bundle up in this super soft scarf.

Leather Ballet Pumps
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps

These ballet pumps are so sweet.

4. Charcoal Grey

HM winter fashion colour trends 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Style Notes: Tonal grey outfits are the key to looking chic and cohesive this winter. In the mix, make sure you include a charcoal-grey accent, courtesy of H&M's latest drop.

Shop the Trend:

Knitted Wool Cardigan
H&M
Knitted Wool Cardigan

If someone told me this was a designer cardigan, I'd believe it.

Mohair-Blend Scarf
H&M
Mohair-Blend Scarf

Mohair is a must-have fabrication if staying warm is a priority.

Belted Pencil Skirt
H&M
Belted Pencil Skirt

I'm into the styling here—who knew a pencil skirt could look so cool?

V-Neck Jumper
H&M
V-Neck Jumper

Layer over T-shirts and turtlenecks.

Double-Breasted Coat
H&M
Double-Breasted Coat

This double-breasted coat is just gorgeous, and looks particularly chic when paired with other grey tones.

Rib-Knit Off-The-Shoulder Dress
H&M
Rib-Knit Off-The-Shoulder Dress

Everyone needs a knitted dress in their winter wardrobe.

5. Winter Whites

HM winter fashion colour trends 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Style Notes: Whether or not you agree white is a colour, there's no denying the freshness it brings to cold-weather looks. Resist the pull of moody hues and instead, incorporate cream and ivory shades into your seasonal wardrobe.

Shop the Trend:

Rib-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Rib-Knit Cardigan

This off-white cardi will go with everything.

Fluffy Coat
H&M
Fluffy Coat

So snug!

Sequined Mohair-Blend Cardigan
H&M
Sequined Mohair-Blend Cardigan

Wear this set to a Christmas party with a red lip and slingbacks.

Sequined Mohair-Blend Skirt
H&M
Sequined Mohair-Blend Skirt

It turns out sequins and mohair are a match made in heaven.

Crossbody Bag
H&M
Crossbody Bag

Can you believe that price?

Cashmere-Blend Polo-Neck Jumper
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Polo-Neck Jumper

H&M's cashmere is such great quality and much more affordable than other brands out there.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

