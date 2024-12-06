5 Graceful and Expensive-Looking Colour Trends H&M is Backing This Winter

It wouldn't be winter without a shift towards deeper, moodier colours. Burgundy, chocolate brown and forest green are all on the cards, but there are some other players worth having on your radar if you're seeking a tonal refresh.

You don't have to look far to spot them. Now we're in December, brands have wholly embraced the key shades of the season—and the high-street heroes we rely on for affordable trend pieces are leading the way. H&M, in particular, continues to impress, offering a tantalising selection of on-trend items that look much more luxurious than their price tags suggest.

Five standout colours are currently taking over the new-in section—from timeless neutrals to unexpected pastels—and I’ve rounded up the most stylish examples of each to make your shopping experience even more effortless. Keep scrolling to see the top winter colour trends you can find at H&M right now.

5 WINTER COLOUR TRENDS YOU CAN SHOP AT H&M RIGHT NOW:

1. Rich Red

Style Notes: Everyone knows shades of burgundy, merlot and deep crimson are a big deal this winter. H&M wasted no time in backing these hues, with a steady stream of rich red pieces filling the rails for weeks now—that being said, the current selection is something special.

H&M Turtleneck Body £28 SHOP NOW The gold knot detail makes this feel so elevated.

H&M Fine-Knit Cardigan £20 SHOP NOW A very Parisian look.

H&M Knee-High Leather Boots £230 SHOP NOW Dream boots.

H&M Draped One-Shoulder Dress £33 SHOP NOW You could seamlessly transition this dress from work to weekend.

H&M Wide Trousers £20 SHOP NOW These make nice change from neutral trousers.

H&M Double-Breasted Blazer £30 SHOP NOW Layer over a slip dress and you're good to go!

2. Khaki Green

Style Notes: Every winter is awash with khaki green, a deep neutral that's departed from its military origins and become a staple shade. H&M's khaki knitwear is a personal favourite, but I've also been impressed by the outerwear offering.

H&M Rib-Knit Cardigan £28 SHOP NOW I love the button detailing.

H&M Fine-Knit Turtleneck Dress £33 SHOP NOW Simple dresses like this are incredibly chic.

H&M Wide Pull-On Trousers £16 SHOP NOW Comfy and smart.

H&M Double-Breasted Blazer £30 SHOP NOW I'm constantly impressed by H&M's blazer selection.

H&M Draped One-Shoulder Dress £38 SHOP NOW The one-shoulder neckline, the ruching, the leg slit... this one gets a 10/10.

H&M Hooded Puffer Jacket £45 SHOP NOW How cosy does this look?

3. Soft Pink

Style Notes: A year after Barbiecore's peak, a new shade of pink is taking centre stage. This time, it's a soft, blush tone with a subtle hint of lilac. H&M is championing this fresh hue, pairing it with grounding shades like charcoal, brown and black for a sophisticated contrast.

H&M Rib-Knit Turtleneck Jumper £33 SHOP NOW I'm imagining this with a grey pleated mini skirt and knee-high boots.

H&M Deep-Back Dress £28 SHOP NOW Just look at the back of this dress!

H&M Oxford Shirt £20 SHOP NOW A fresh take on a staple.

H&M Fine-Knit Cardigan £19 SHOP NOW Pair with a slip skirt, jeans or wide-leg trousers.

H&M Fluffy Scarf £12 SHOP NOW Bundle up in this super soft scarf.

H&M Leather Ballet Pumps £45 SHOP NOW These ballet pumps are so sweet.

4. Charcoal Grey

Style Notes: Tonal grey outfits are the key to looking chic and cohesive this winter. In the mix, make sure you include a charcoal-grey accent, courtesy of H&M's latest drop.

H&M Knitted Wool Cardigan £110 SHOP NOW If someone told me this was a designer cardigan, I'd believe it.

H&M Mohair-Blend Scarf £65 SHOP NOW Mohair is a must-have fabrication if staying warm is a priority.

H&M Belted Pencil Skirt £38 SHOP NOW I'm into the styling here—who knew a pencil skirt could look so cool?

H&M V-Neck Jumper £28 SHOP NOW Layer over T-shirts and turtlenecks.

H&M Double-Breasted Coat £55 SHOP NOW This double-breasted coat is just gorgeous, and looks particularly chic when paired with other grey tones.

H&M Rib-Knit Off-The-Shoulder Dress £28 SHOP NOW Everyone needs a knitted dress in their winter wardrobe.

5. Winter Whites

Style Notes: Whether or not you agree white is a colour, there's no denying the freshness it brings to cold-weather looks. Resist the pull of moody hues and instead, incorporate cream and ivory shades into your seasonal wardrobe.

H&M Rib-Knit Cardigan £20 SHOP NOW This off-white cardi will go with everything.

H&M Fluffy Coat £55 SHOP NOW So snug!

H&M Sequined Mohair-Blend Cardigan £65 SHOP NOW Wear this set to a Christmas party with a red lip and slingbacks.

H&M Sequined Mohair-Blend Skirt £55 SHOP NOW It turns out sequins and mohair are a match made in heaven.

H&M Crossbody Bag £22 SHOP NOW Can you believe that price?