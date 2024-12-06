5 Graceful and Expensive-Looking Colour Trends H&M is Backing This Winter
It wouldn't be winter without a shift towards deeper, moodier colours. Burgundy, chocolate brown and forest green are all on the cards, but there are some other players worth having on your radar if you're seeking a tonal refresh.
You don't have to look far to spot them. Now we're in December, brands have wholly embraced the key shades of the season—and the high-street heroes we rely on for affordable trend pieces are leading the way. H&M, in particular, continues to impress, offering a tantalising selection of on-trend items that look much more luxurious than their price tags suggest.
Five standout colours are currently taking over the new-in section—from timeless neutrals to unexpected pastels—and I’ve rounded up the most stylish examples of each to make your shopping experience even more effortless. Keep scrolling to see the top winter colour trends you can find at H&M right now.
5 WINTER COLOUR TRENDS YOU CAN SHOP AT H&M RIGHT NOW:
1. Rich Red
Style Notes: Everyone knows shades of burgundy, merlot and deep crimson are a big deal this winter. H&M wasted no time in backing these hues, with a steady stream of rich red pieces filling the rails for weeks now—that being said, the current selection is something special.
Shop the Trend:
2. Khaki Green
Style Notes: Every winter is awash with khaki green, a deep neutral that's departed from its military origins and become a staple shade. H&M's khaki knitwear is a personal favourite, but I've also been impressed by the outerwear offering.
Shop the Trend:
The one-shoulder neckline, the ruching, the leg slit... this one gets a 10/10.
3. Soft Pink
Style Notes: A year after Barbiecore's peak, a new shade of pink is taking centre stage. This time, it's a soft, blush tone with a subtle hint of lilac. H&M is championing this fresh hue, pairing it with grounding shades like charcoal, brown and black for a sophisticated contrast.
Shop the Trend:
I'm imagining this with a grey pleated mini skirt and knee-high boots.
4. Charcoal Grey
Style Notes: Tonal grey outfits are the key to looking chic and cohesive this winter. In the mix, make sure you include a charcoal-grey accent, courtesy of H&M's latest drop.
Shop the Trend:
This double-breasted coat is just gorgeous, and looks particularly chic when paired with other grey tones.
5. Winter Whites
Style Notes: Whether or not you agree white is a colour, there's no denying the freshness it brings to cold-weather looks. Resist the pull of moody hues and instead, incorporate cream and ivory shades into your seasonal wardrobe.
Shop the Trend:
Wear this set to a Christmas party with a red lip and slingbacks.
H&M's cashmere is such great quality and much more affordable than other brands out there.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
-
Romantic Lace! '80s Leather! H&M Studio's Holiday Drop Has 2025's Most Anticipated Trends
See Amelia Gray's handpicked edit.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
The Cyber Monday Sales Are Here—This Is Everything I'm Loving From Madewell, Revolve, and H&M
Don't sleep on these discounts.
By Chichi Offor
-
The Savviest Style People I Know Are Wearing These 8 Colors With Burgundy
Flawless combos.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I Just Found the Perfect $20 Alt for Kaia Gerber's Chic French-Girl Flats
Hurry—they're selling quickly.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The Words "Sold" and "Out" Are Coming for These 36 Zara, H&M, and J.Crew Items
Don't hesitate.
By Eliza Huber
-
30 Incredibly Chic Finds I Regret Not Buying This Week From Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara
So many gems. So little time.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Alexa Chung Just Wore the Cozy Jacket Trend Fashion People Are Styling With Miniskirts and Jeans This Fall
Bundle up.
By Natalie Munro
-
The $55 H&M Bag I'm Buying Instead of The Row's Margaux
At least while I save up.
By Eliza Huber