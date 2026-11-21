With winter here, and the temperature very much reflecting this, finding a new jumper to see me through the season has been at the top of my to-do list. However, very quickly into my search, I found myself wondering: where can I find premium, high-quality knitwear without breaking the bank? As someone with high-end taste on a modest budget, I’m very particular about investing in knits that prioritise elegant silhouettes, timeless colours and natural fibres that will keep me warm on the most Baltic of days and, more importantly, will have a place in my wardrobe for many years to come. My first port of call? H&M.
This high street hero is known amongst editors and fashion people as a go-to destination for designer-looking knitwear that will stand the test of time in your wardrobe. So imagine my delight when I saw that H&M’s fashion-person-approved mohair jumper is in the early Black Friday sale.
Available in over 15 elegant shades and in sizes XS to XL, this versatile knit is the perfect addition to any winter capsule wardrobe. I can already see myself dressing this jumper down with tailored trousers and loafers for the office, and up with a pair of satin pants and kitten heels for evenings out. Keep scrolling to shop H&M's mohair jumper in the 2026 Black Friday Sale.
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Shop H&M's Mohair Jumper in the Black Friday Sale
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
Black will go with everything.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
There's something about a white knit that feels so fresh in winter.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
This chocolate hue is calling to me.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
I'd style this with brown tailored trousers and suede loafers.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
Easy elegance.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
Such a pretty shade of blue.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
Butter yellow has become a neutral in my wardrobe.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
I'd style mine exactly like this.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
Layer this over a classic roll-neck on chillier winter days.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
Minimalists will love this.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
So fun!
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
This oatmeal shade will pair well with neutrals and bold hues alike.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
This rust knit has such a retro feel to it.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
The very definition of a versatile winter basic.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
This aubergine shade is so elegant.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
Simple, chic and sp easy to style.
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday is an annual shopping event when brands and retailers offer discounts across fashion, beauty, homeware, technology and more. Originating in the United States, it takes place the day after Thanksgiving and has become one of the biggest shopping events of the year in the UK. Today, Black Friday sales often begin weeks before the official date, giving shoppers the opportunity to find deals on everything from wardrobe staples to Christmas gifts.
When is Black Friday 2026?
Black Friday 2026 falls on Friday 27 November. However, many brands launch their Black Friday sales in the weeks leading up to the date, with some offers available throughout November. The Black Friday shopping period typically continues over the weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday 30 November.
When do Black Friday sales start in 2026?
Black Friday sales in 2026 are expected to begin at different times depending on the brand or retailer. While Black Friday itself takes place on Friday 27 November, many brands launch early offers in the weeks beforehand. Check back regularly for the latest Black Friday deals from your favourite fashion and beauty retailers.
When do Black Friday sales end in 2026?
There is no official end date for Black Friday sales. Many retailers extend their offers throughout the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday 30 November 2026, while others may end their promotions earlier or continue discounting into December. Always check individual retailers for confirmed sale dates and terms.
Are Black Friday deals worth it?
Black Friday can be a useful time to shop for fashion and beauty at reduced prices, but not every offer represents the best value. If there's a particular item you've been considering, check its price before the sale begins and compare offers across retailers. Shopping with a wish list in mind can also help you prioritise pieces you'll genuinely wear or use. Our recommendations are selected by our editors who weigh up all the options for you, so you can trust their selections are, in their opinion, worth it.
What should I buy during the Black Friday sales?
Black Friday is a good opportunity to invest in fashion and beauty pieces you've had your eye on, replenish everyday essentials or get ahead with Christmas shopping. Look out for discounts on winter coats, boots, cashmere, bags, skincare, make-up and fragrance. Before buying, compare prices and check the terms of each offer to make sure you're getting a worthwhile deal.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.