I Just Tried on the £35 Linen Dress Londoners Are Obsessed With—It's Perfect

Over the past month, the weather has been hinting at the arrival of summer with a couple of heatwaves and sunny spells. Now, the summer solstice is behind us, and we're settling into a new rhythm of consistently warm days. This weekend, temperatures are set to hit 30 degrees in the capital, and with the certainty of more hot days on the horizon, I quickly found myself looking for a dress to see me through the hottest days. I wanted elegant, I wanted airy, and after hours of searching, I found it. Trust me, you'll want to know all about the Uniqlo Linen-Blend Mini Dress (£35).

When I think of staple pieces with great quality fabrics and seriously affordable prices, Uniqlo always comes to mind. After a long, hot day in the office, I headed in-store to see if there were any standout products that would make battling the city heat any easier, and this mini immediately caught my eye.

The silhouette was the first thing I noticed. It's an elegant mini dress which is slightly tailored to skim the body with a soft hourglass shape. Composed of a light linen blend, the fabric is breathable and lightweight, ideal for the coming hot weather. Plus, it has pockets!

Currently, the dress is available in classic black, vibrant red, sunny yellow and a soft green. Here, I've tried on the black version with trainers, but it will also suit elegant ballet flats or bold coloured mules. I took my usual size, small, and found there was a touch of room to it, which I appreciate as skin-tight clothing isn't what I look for on a scorching hot day. For reference, I'm 5'2" and the skirt fell neatly above the knee.

Ready to take on the heat? Keep scrolling to shop the Uniqlo Linen-Blend Mini Dress, and shop more high street linen buys.

Shop the Uniqlo Linen-Blend Mini Dress

Uniqlo Linen Blend Mini Dress £35 SHOP NOW You'll rely on this dress for years to come. Uniqlo Linen Blend Mini Dress £35 SHOP NOW The red version is currently on my wish list. Uniqlo Linen Blend Mini Dress (sleeveless) £35 SHOP NOW I have a feeling this soft sage shade will be an instant favourite. Uniqlo Linen Blend Mini Dress £35 SHOP NOW Celebrate the sunny days in joyful yellow.

