I Just Tried on the £35 Linen Dress Londoners Are Obsessed With—It's Perfect
Another heatwave has arrived, and I'm battling the high temperatures with this easy linen-blend dress.
Over the past month, the weather has been hinting at the arrival of summer with a couple of heatwaves and sunny spells. Now, the summer solstice is behind us, and we're settling into a new rhythm of consistently warm days. This weekend, temperatures are set to hit 30 degrees in the capital, and with the certainty of more hot days on the horizon, I quickly found myself looking for a dress to see me through the hottest days. I wanted elegant, I wanted airy, and after hours of searching, I found it. Trust me, you'll want to know all about the Uniqlo Linen-Blend Mini Dress (£35).
When I think of staple pieces with great quality fabrics and seriously affordable prices, Uniqlo always comes to mind. After a long, hot day in the office, I headed in-store to see if there were any standout products that would make battling the city heat any easier, and this mini immediately caught my eye.
The silhouette was the first thing I noticed. It's an elegant mini dress which is slightly tailored to skim the body with a soft hourglass shape. Composed of a light linen blend, the fabric is breathable and lightweight, ideal for the coming hot weather. Plus, it has pockets!
Currently, the dress is available in classic black, vibrant red, sunny yellow and a soft green. Here, I've tried on the black version with trainers, but it will also suit elegant ballet flats or bold coloured mules. I took my usual size, small, and found there was a touch of room to it, which I appreciate as skin-tight clothing isn't what I look for on a scorching hot day. For reference, I'm 5'2" and the skirt fell neatly above the knee.
Ready to take on the heat? Keep scrolling to shop the Uniqlo Linen-Blend Mini Dress, and shop more high street linen buys.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
