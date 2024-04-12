I’m in My Elegant Era: 6 Shoes I’ve Abandoned and 6 I Wear Exclusively Now

By Anna LaPlaca
published

detail image of two women wearing black ballet flats and pant suits

(Image credit: @amaliemoosgaard)

I've said it once and I'll say it again: 2024 is the year I'm stepping into my elegant style era. I think it's partly due to a desire for a more "grown up" wardrobe as I age out of my 20s, but it's also a response to where fashion is at in general these days. Right now, we're seeing a major uptick in sophisticated fashion with the influence of swan style as shown in FX's Capote Vs. The Swans and the return of '60s staples like polished east-west handbags and shift dresses. But regardless of why, I've suddenly hit a wall when it comes to wearing anything that feels overly trendy. Now, the only things I'm craving are ones that feel sophisticated and contribute to an overall elevated mood.

I've shared before about some of the wardrobe items that I'm prioritizing in this new chapter of my personal style, but today, I want to focus on what this shift has meant for my shoe rack. After all, shoes have the power to change the whole mood of an outfit. For instance, opting for ballet flats with jeans and a T-shirt makes for a completely different outfit vibe than wearing that same combo with, say, chunky sneakers. So below, I'm discussing several of the shoe swaps I've made to move my style in a more elegant and less trend-driven direction that will (hopefully) withstand the test of time.

Abandoned: "Dad" Sneakers

Wear Exclusively: Soccer-Inspired Sneakers

woman wearing jeans and adidas sneakers

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Sneakers are rarely associated with terms like sophisticated and polished, but I say it's all in the styling. To contribute to an overall sleek silhouette, I've been exclusively wearing soccer-inspired sneakers like Sambas, of which I now own three pairs, because I like the way their flat soles and slim profile make it easy to dress them "up" more than you can other styles that lean more athletic, like chunky "dad" sneakers.

Samba Og

Adidas
Samba OG Sneakers

Palermo Unisex Sneakers
PUMA
Palermo Unisex Sneakers

Killshot 2 Sneaker
Nike
Killshot 2 Sneaker

Mexico 66

Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Sneakers

Volley Sneakers
Veja
Volley Sneakers

Abandoned: Tall Platforms

Wear Exclusively: Kitten Heels

woman wearing a white blouse with black trousers and Manolo Blahnik mules

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

I'm not here to bash on platform heels—I get that their comfort and height generosity are big draws—but I've rid my shoe rack of my platforms recently since I was consistently reaching for point-toe kitten-heel styles far more often. Now, my most-worn mules, sling backs, and sandals all feature a discreet and walkable kitten heel.

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

Stina Patent-Leather Sandals
Aeyde
Stina Patent-Leather Sandals

Friss Mule
Nordstrom
Friss Mule

Pointed Toe Leather Shoes - Women
Mango
Pointed Toe Leather Shoes

Abandoned: Chunky Loafers

Wear Exclusively: Sophisticated Flats

two women sitting on a bench wearing black ballet flats and pantsuits

(Image credit: @amaliemoosgaard)

In my mission to curate a more sophisticated closet, I've been cutting anything that feels too trendy to make room for timeless pieces, and chunky loafers definitely felt like one shoe trend that had its moment but now that moment has passed. I used to wear them a lot during the workweek as a cool finish to my office outfits but these days, flats have assumed that position. Sure, ballet flats might be considered a trend right now, but the more minimal styles are ultimately classics.

Glove Ballet Flat
Mansur Gavriel
Glove Ballet Flat

Luna Suede Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Luna Suede Ballet Flats

Romp Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Romp Flat

Pointed Toe Leather Shoes - Women
Mango
Pointed Toe Leather Shoes

H&M, Pointed Flats
H&M
Pointed Flats

Abandoned: Velcro Sandals

Wear Exclusively: Thong Sandals

woman wearing a black skirt, white T-shirt, and simple thong sandals

(Image credit: @neelam.ahooja)

Once warm weather hits, I'll be prioritizing minimalist thong sandals to wear with everything from a swimsuit while on vacation to a pantsuit (I love the idea of contrasting the summery sandals with workwear) and I have my eye on a pair of The Row's City sandals.

City Leather Sandals
The Row
City Leather Sandals

Slim Square Pop Up Logo Flip Flops
Havaianas
Slim Square Pop Up Logo Flip Flops

Toe Post Leather Sandals
Zara
Toe Post Leather Sandals

Ellis Sandal
Vince
Ellis Sandal

Saionara Leather Flip Flops
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Leather Flip Flops

Abandoned: Square-Toe Pumps

Wear Exclusively: Almond Pumps

detail image of woman wearing Loro Piana flats

(Image credit: @jastookes)

There's a time and a place for square-toe shoes, for instance, I'm into a square-toe sandal, but for classic pumps, I'm infatuated with court shoes at the moment. Seen in The Row and Altuzarra's runways, the glove-like pumps feel classic and ultra-sophisticated and remind me of 1950s styles.

Rebecca Ballerinas
Loro Piana
Rebecca Ballerinas

Leather Almond Toe Pumps
The Row
Leather Almond Toe Pumps

Trustee Heel
Jeffrey Campbell
Trustee Heel

Mini Heeled Black Leather Flats
Zara
Mini Heeled Black Leather Flats

High Glove Rhino
Martiniano
High Glove

Abandoned: Lug-Sole Boots

Wear Exclusively: Stiletto Boots

Anne Laure-Mais wearing jeans with stiletto boots

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

By now you might be sensing a theme of abandoning shoes that feature chunky soles like platform and lug soles in favor of skinny heels, and you'd be right. The overall effect that a skinny heel shape has on an outfit cannot be overstated—just look at Anne Laure-Mais' ankle boots above to see how they instantly give her jeans a sophisticated spin.

Mini Kate Boots
Larroude
Mini Kate Boots

Tatum Suede Ankle Boots
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Tatum Suede Ankle Boots

+ Net Sustain the Slim Croc-Effect Leather Ankle Boots
TOTEME
+ Net Sustain the Slim Croc-Effect Leather Ankle Boots

Angel Alarcon Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Boots
Angel Alarcon
Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Boots

Roberta Ankle Boot
Reformation
Roberta Ankle Boot

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

