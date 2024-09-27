I’m Nordstrom’s Fashion Director—These Are the Elegant Fall Trends I'm Shopping for Fall

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

There's no denying we love a touch of elegance over here at Who What Wear. Whether it's seeking out affordable pieces that look expensive, leaning into luxurious pieces that Parisians wear, or writing all about sophisticated staples, we love to share the items that are guaranteed to elevate your wardrobe.

Now that we've settled into fall, there's no-one better to give us a helping hand with our elegant fall purchases than Nordstrom's associate fashion director, Linda Cui Zhang, who has a pulse on all the seasonal trends and what matters in fashion.

Below, Cui Zhang's shares four elegant trends worth adding to your wardrobe this fall season. Keep scrolling to add a touch of sophistication to your wardrobe.

Ladylike Heels

"A ladylike heel sharpens your outfit. The style brings femininity to an office ensemble and adds polish to occasion dresses. I look forward to wearing open-toe and mule styles with tights this season." — Cui Zhang

aeyde Catrina Snakeskin Print Pointed Toe Pump $425 SHOP NOW

Prada Runway Crystal Detail Pointed Toe Pump $1450 SHOP NOW

Vince Venice Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump $330 SHOP NOW

Marc Fisher LTD Posey Kitten Heel Slingback Pump $120 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Maysale Buckle Pointed Toe Mule $795 SHOP NOW

Christian Louboutin Me Dolly Kitten Heel Peep Toe Slide Sandal $795 SHOP NOW

Brown Hues

"The warm, earthy neutral is a softer, less severe alternative to black. From cognac to espresso, there’s a shade for everyone—and they can be mixed and matched for an elegant tonal look. I recommend focusing on outerwear, bags, or boots to integrate this ‘new neutral’ into your wardrobe."

GIA STUDIOS Shawl Collar Wool Blend Coat $1947 SHOP NOW

Reiss Lucia Tie Waist Wool Blend Coat $575 SHOP NOW

SAVETTE Large Tondo Suede & Leather Tote $1950 SHOP NOW

Mulberry X Rejina Pyo Small Blenheim Leather Shoulder Bag $1250 SHOP NOW

MANGO Faux Leather Shopper $80 SHOP NOW

Vince Margaret Knee High Boot $595 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Greta Ballet Flat $98 SHOP NOW

Textures

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Textures and tactile fabrications like suede and shearling add dimension to your wardrobe. A suede jacket or shearling coat completes a look. Small pops in a suede bag or shearling shoes bring a cozy touch to your outfit."

Saks Potts Moss Genuine Shearling Coat $1745 SHOP NOW

STAUD x Wrangler Reversible Faux Shearling & Denim Trucker Jacket $395 SHOP NOW

Vince Suede Blazer $1100 SHOP NOW

Reformation Small Silvana Bucket Bag $298 SHOP NOW

STAUD Linda Shoulder Bag $350 SHOP NOW

Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog $170 SHOP NOW

Madewell Francine Ballet Flat $110 SHOP NOW

Novelty Knits

"A warm welcome to sweater weather! A statement sweater in a fun fair isle or playful pattern pairs well with a favorite skirt and tall boots for an elegant, versatile outfit."

Altuzarra Barnum Wool Blend Fair Isle Cardigan $795 SHOP NOW

Favorite Daughter The Aria Argyle Wool Blend Sweater $378 SHOP NOW