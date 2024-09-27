I’m Nordstrom’s Fashion Director—These Are the Elegant Fall Trends I'm Shopping for Fall

woman in brown outfit

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

There's no denying we love a touch of elegance over here at Who What Wear. Whether it's seeking out affordable pieces that look expensive, leaning into luxurious pieces that Parisians wear, or writing all about sophisticated staples, we love to share the items that are guaranteed to elevate your wardrobe.

Now that we've settled into fall, there's no-one better to give us a helping hand with our elegant fall purchases than Nordstrom's associate fashion director, Linda Cui Zhang, who has a pulse on all the seasonal trends and what matters in fashion.

Below, Cui Zhang's shares four elegant trends worth adding to your wardrobe this fall season. Keep scrolling to add a touch of sophistication to your wardrobe.

Ladylike Heels

woman in trench, jeans, and pointed heels

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

"A ladylike heel sharpens your outfit. The style brings femininity to an office ensemble and adds polish to occasion dresses. I look forward to wearing open-toe and mule styles with tights this season." — Cui Zhang

Catrina Snakeskin Print Pointed Toe Pump
aeyde
Catrina Snakeskin Print Pointed Toe Pump

Runway Crystal Detail Pointed Toe Pump
Prada
Runway Crystal Detail Pointed Toe Pump

Venice Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump
Vince
Venice Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump

Posey Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
Marc Fisher LTD
Posey Kitten Heel Slingback Pump

Maysale Buckle Pointed Toe Mule
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale Buckle Pointed Toe Mule

Me Dolly Kitten Heel Peep Toe Slide Sandal
Christian Louboutin
Me Dolly Kitten Heel Peep Toe Slide Sandal

Brown Hues

woman in brown scarf and bag

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

"The warm, earthy neutral is a softer, less severe alternative to black. From cognac to espresso, there’s a shade for everyone—and they can be mixed and matched for an elegant tonal look. I recommend focusing on outerwear, bags, or boots to integrate this ‘new neutral’ into your wardrobe."

Shawl Collar Wool Blend Coat
GIA STUDIOS
Shawl Collar Wool Blend Coat

Lucia Tie Waist Wool Blend Coat
Reiss
Lucia Tie Waist Wool Blend Coat

Large Tondo Suede & Leather Tote
SAVETTE
Large Tondo Suede & Leather Tote

X Rejina Pyo Small Blenheim Leather Shoulder Bag
Mulberry
X Rejina Pyo Small Blenheim Leather Shoulder Bag

Faux Leather Shopper
MANGO
Faux Leather Shopper

Margaret Knee High Boot
Vince
Margaret Knee High Boot

The Greta Ballet Flat
Madewell
The Greta Ballet Flat

Textures

Woman in shearling vest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Textures and tactile fabrications like suede and shearling add dimension to your wardrobe. A suede jacket or shearling coat completes a look. Small pops in a suede bag or shearling shoes bring a cozy touch to your outfit."

Moss Genuine Shearling Coat
Saks Potts
Moss Genuine Shearling Coat

+ Wrangler the Biggest Reversible Faux Shearling & Denim Trucker Jacket
STAUD x Wrangler
Reversible Faux Shearling & Denim Trucker Jacket

Vince, Suede Blazer
Vince
Suede Blazer

Small Silvana Bucket Bag
Reformation
Small Silvana Bucket Bag

Linda Shoulder Bag
STAUD
Linda Shoulder Bag

Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog

Francine Ballet Flat
Madewell
Francine Ballet Flat

Novelty Knits

woman in fair isle cardigan

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

"A warm welcome to sweater weather! A statement sweater in a fun fair isle or playful pattern pairs well with a favorite skirt and tall boots for an elegant, versatile outfit."

Barnum Wool Blend Fair Isle Cardigan
Altuzarra
Barnum Wool Blend Fair Isle Cardigan

The Aria Argyle Wool Blend Sweater
Favorite Daughter
The Aria Argyle Wool Blend Sweater

Gwyn Fair Isle Cotton & Wool Blend Sweater
Barbour
Gwyn Fair Isle Cotton & Wool Blend Sweater

Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Senior Fashion Market Editor

Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.

