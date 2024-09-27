I’m Nordstrom’s Fashion Director—These Are the Elegant Fall Trends I'm Shopping for Fall
There's no denying we love a touch of elegance over here at Who What Wear. Whether it's seeking out affordable pieces that look expensive, leaning into luxurious pieces that Parisians wear, or writing all about sophisticated staples, we love to share the items that are guaranteed to elevate your wardrobe.
Now that we've settled into fall, there's no-one better to give us a helping hand with our elegant fall purchases than Nordstrom's associate fashion director, Linda Cui Zhang, who has a pulse on all the seasonal trends and what matters in fashion.
Below, Cui Zhang's shares four elegant trends worth adding to your wardrobe this fall season. Keep scrolling to add a touch of sophistication to your wardrobe.
Ladylike Heels
"A ladylike heel sharpens your outfit. The style brings femininity to an office ensemble and adds polish to occasion dresses. I look forward to wearing open-toe and mule styles with tights this season." — Cui Zhang
Brown Hues
"The warm, earthy neutral is a softer, less severe alternative to black. From cognac to espresso, there’s a shade for everyone—and they can be mixed and matched for an elegant tonal look. I recommend focusing on outerwear, bags, or boots to integrate this ‘new neutral’ into your wardrobe."
Textures
"Textures and tactile fabrications like suede and shearling add dimension to your wardrobe. A suede jacket or shearling coat completes a look. Small pops in a suede bag or shearling shoes bring a cozy touch to your outfit."
Novelty Knits
"A warm welcome to sweater weather! A statement sweater in a fun fair isle or playful pattern pairs well with a favorite skirt and tall boots for an elegant, versatile outfit."
Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
