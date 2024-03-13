18 Discounted Designer It Shoes That Will Level Up Your Entire Wardrobe
There are lots of great things about living in the U.S., but the price of European designer goods isn't one of them. Due to import taxes, shipping, custom fees, and so on, it's understandable why luxury items would be pricier here. But I have a solution, and it's Italist. If Italist is new to you, allow me to fill you in. It's an online retailer that's based in Los Angeles and sells designer goods at the Italian retail price, which is usually 30% to 40% less than retail prices around the world. The goods ship directly from Italy for free, arriving in two to four days. Sounds too good to be true, doesn't it? I'm here to assure you that it's not.
One of my favorite things to order on Italist is luxury shoes, and after a recent scroll through its current inventory, I was inspired to share some of the unbelievable It shoes I came across, some of which are hundreds of dollars less than the standard retail price. So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop my picks from Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, Loewe, and more—before they inevitably sell out.
Shop the Best It Shoes on Italist
These newly released Bottega Veneta sandals are already getting lots of buzz.
If I owned these, I wouldn't be able to stop staring at them.
These will go with nearly every spring outfit under the sun.
I think we're going to see these on a lot of influencers' feet come spring.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
