18 Discounted Designer It Shoes That Will Level Up Your Entire Wardrobe

There are lots of great things about living in the U.S., but the price of European designer goods isn't one of them. Due to import taxes, shipping, custom fees, and so on, it's understandable why luxury items would be pricier here. But I have a solution, and it's Italist. If Italist is new to you, allow me to fill you in. It's an online retailer that's based in Los Angeles and sells designer goods at the Italian retail price, which is usually 30% to 40% less than retail prices around the world. The goods ship directly from Italy for free, arriving in two to four days. Sounds too good to be true, doesn't it? I'm here to assure you that it's not.

One of my favorite things to order on Italist is luxury shoes, and after a recent scroll through its current inventory, I was inspired to share some of the unbelievable It shoes I came across, some of which are hundreds of dollars less than the standard retail price. So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop my picks from Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, Loewe, and more—before they inevitably sell out.

Shop the Best It Shoes on Italist

Miu Miu pumps
Miu Miu
Pumps

Not a day goes by that I don't think about these cap-toe Miu Miu shoes.

Bottega Veneta Jack Flat Sandals
Bottega Veneta
Jack Flat Sandals

These newly released Bottega Veneta sandals are already getting lots of buzz.

Manolo Blahnik red shoes
Manolo Blahnik
Didion Fabio Pumps

Jaws will drop.

Toteme Ballerinas
Toteme
Ballerinas

These elegant flats are $620 full price, so there's that.

Bottega Veneta Cha Cha Mules
Bottega Veneta
Cha-Cha Leather Mules

The next Bottega It heel has arrived.

Alaia Mesh Ballet Flats
Alaïa
Mesh Lace Ballet Flats

The fishnet flats that started it all.

Ferragamo heels
Ferragamo
Odette Pumps

Our team of editors is obsessed with these sculptural heels.

Maison Margiela Tabi Ballerinas
Maison Margiela
Tabi Ballerinas

The ultimate IYKYK shoes.

Loewe Petal Strassed Mules
Loewe
45mm Petal Strassed Leather Mule

If I owned these, I wouldn't be able to stop staring at them.

Saint Laurent Nour Slippers
Saint Laurent
Nour Slippers

I predict these will get plenty of wear.

Fendi Feel Slides
Fendi
Feel FF Fabric and Leather Slides

These will go with nearly every spring outfit under the sun.

Valentino Ballerinas
Valentino Garavani
Ballerinas

When you look at these, you immediately know they're Valentino.

Manolo Blahnik Floretta Ballerinas
Manolo Blahnik
Floretta Ballerinas

Have you ever seen a prettier pair of flats?

The Row Lana Pumps
The Row
Lana Pumps

Celebrities (like Kendall Jenner) love these classic pumps.

Prada Mocassins
Prada
Flat Shoes

These moccasins will make all of your off-duty outfits infinitely cooler.

Khaite River Mules
Khaite
The River Pointed-Toe Mules

Another day, another pair of Khaite shoes to lust after.

Saint Laurent Tribute Sandals
Saint Laurent
Sandals

These sandals are an It shoe year after year.

Yellow Jacquemus Les Slingbacks Cubisto Basses
Jacquemus
Les Slingbacks Cubisto Basses

I think we're going to see these on a lot of influencers' feet come spring.

