French Girls Laugh Every Time Americans Wear These 3 Things
There's no denying the fact that Americans are obsessed with French style. As we've discussed pretty tirelessly, Parisians dress in a way that, for whatever reason, Americans aspire to achieve. Normally, we ask our favorite French women all about the items they're buying, wearing, loving, etc., so that we can all go off and make our purchases accordingly, but this time, we wanted to switch it up. Intrigued yet?
We reached out to a handful of our favorite French women and asked them what, if anything, it is about American style that makes them laugh. I tried guessing before I asked them the daunting question, but my answers were nowhere close to what they had to say. When it comes to the differences between American and French style, these Parisians have quite a few things to say. Ahead, find out what these French women said they find funny about American style.
1. Over-the-Top Party Dressing
"Sometimes I am a bit surprised by the ‘more is more’ party dress code, for example. I mean shiny makeup, hair done, glitter dress, high heels. I think it’s silly—just not at all what I used to do.” — Chloé Harrouche
Style Tip: If your dress has a festive adornment like feathers or crystals, opt for some more subdued shoes to let the real party pieces shine.
Style Tip: However, if you want to go all out the French way, make sure to choose pieces that are neutral in color and unique in silhouette, like these crystal-fringe pants.
Style Tip: Make an all-black party look pop with sparkly accessories.
Shop perfect party pieces:
"From my years living in New York, I remember lots of girls wearing at night super-mini and tight dresses with high platform shoes. [It was] a little over the top.” — Géraldine Boublil
Style Tip: Even the simplest of black dresses can be made more interesting with the addition of statement shoes.
Style Tip: Tone down a skirt that’s really “extra” with unusual counterparts like cowboy boots and slim sunnies.
Style Tip: Instead of a minidress and platforms, try a velvet matching and manageable pumps.
Shop low-maintenance party pieces:
2. Leggings
"I definitely would say leggings. In L.A., it looks like all the girls are going to the sports hall.” — AnneLaure Mais Moreau
Style Tip: Pair a bold-colored top with leopard pants for a truly trendy look. You’ll look cool with minimal effort.
Style Tip: Wearing plaid pants? Opt for a contrasting plaid accessory to make your look feel more forward.
Style Tip: Toughen up preppy plaid trousers with a graphic T-shirt.
Shop printed pants:
3. Super-High Heels
"Something that I’ve seen a lot on American girls is heels! They wear heels every day, everywhere, while in France, we wear sneakers—even at the office.” — Kenza Sadoun-el Glaoui
Style Tip: Make your timeless wardrobe staples feel fresh by way of chunkier sneakers.
Style Tip: Even your work trousers can feel more exciting with quirky last-minute additions like colorful sneakers and a shiny puffer.
Style Tip: Instead of reaching for your tried-and-true pumps when rushing to get to the office, slip into a sleek pair of sneakers.
Shop sneakers:
"I actually find that most Americans are now trying to dress more European. But I do think super-high heels are silly. Less is always more in my opinion.” — Christina Caradona
Style Tip: It’s not the heel height that will make your outfit a knockout; it’s the heel shape. This season, opt for square toes and low block heels.
Style Tip: White shoes will always make you look polished, no matter how low the heel.
Style Tip: And if heels aren’t your thing, this photo is proof that you can still look sleek sans heels, even while wearing sneakers.
Shop low heels:
This post was published at an earlier date and has been updated.
"Copy (200 words): Lauren Eggertsen is currently the editorial director of Who What Where and has worked at the company for nearly seven years, where she started as an associate editor and has since worked her way up. Lauren has over 10 years of experience in the fashion editorial space, starting her career with internships at Marc Jacobs, Marie Claire, and The Zoe Report, where she was later hired as their editorial assistant. Lauren has worked in the Los Angeles and New York Who What Wear offices but currently calls L.A. home. It is here where she leads and manages Who What Wear's fashion team and oversees all day-to-day editorial content and large tentpole moments. This includes all of the runway, trend, and shopping-driven content that ultimately helps to build a strong brand reputation within the industry. Lauren's role also includes helping to set the fashion direction for all original photo shoots and often styles many of the celebrity cover shoots, including big names like Sydney Sweeney, Lindsay Lohan, and Megan Fox.
She has also attended multiple fashion weeks, including New York, London, and Milan, where her personal style has been featured on sites such as Elle.com, HarpersBazaar.com, and Vogue.co.uk. She prides herself on discovering and supporting small brands and on her knack for a good vintage shopping find. When she isn't working, she enjoys researching and dining at reputable restaurants around both her neighborhood and the globe.
