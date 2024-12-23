Everyone I Know in L.A. Will Wear These 3 Denim Trends in 2025

Keeping up with denim trends is no easy feat if you live in L.A. For one, what’s cool on the Eastside in places like Los Feliz and Mount Washington tends to be different from what’s cool on the Westside. I live smack-dab in the middle of the two and am always intrigued by what jeans trends translate on both sides of town.

Last weekend, I had two parties on opposite ends of the city, and with this denim story in mind, I paid attention to what I saw in an attempt to establish a jeans-trend through line. There were three denim styles that I spotted in both Santa Monica and Echo Park, which tells me those are the ones I should be investing in for 2025. Without further ado, the jeans everyone in L.A. will be wearing once the ball drops are ahead.

Dark-Wash Jeans

There were at least four people at the Eastside party I mentioned in deep indigo jeans, either sailor-esque with a high rise or mid-rise and baggy. Then, the host of the Westside party was also wearing jeans in this color. Get ready for a deep-blue renaissance in 2025.

Dr. Denim Hill Wide Leg $100

H&M Wide High Jeans $30

J. Crew Denim Trouser in 1996 Semi-Stretch $158

ZARA Full Length Trf High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $50

Wide-Leg Puddle Jeans

Wide-leg puddle jeans have been in the L.A. zeitgeist for a few seasons now, and that’s not going to change in 2025. If you’re looking to slightly update the silhouette, I’d go for a pair of relaxed, ultra-flared bootcuts or a trouser-inspired puddle style.

H&M Flared Low Jeans $25

ZARA Trf Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans $50

The Frankie Shop Hayla Denim Pants $125

MASSIMO DUTTI Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Full Length Jeans $119

Slim Straight Jeans

Welp, it looks like the time has finally come: A rendition of the skinny jean is upon us. Thankfully, we’re not in jegging territory (hopefully we never will be again), but straight styles with a narrower hem are definitely making a comeback in the wild west. I’m partial to vintage-inspired jeans with this fit, but then again, when am I not partial to vintage jeans?

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans $168

MANGO Claudia Slim-Fit Cropped Jeans $70 $40

Agolde 90s Pinch Waist High Rise Straight Jeans $198