We Found the Best Sports Bras for Large Busts, According to Customer Reviews

by Eva Thomas

Photo:

@itsmekellieb

It's true: Having a good array of workout wares makes working out so much easier—and way more comfortable. Sure, that five-mile run might not seem so appealing, but the feeling of accomplishment that'll come after you're done (plus the fact that your running shoes make it feel like you're walking on a cloud) is reason enough to get out the door. A good pair of sweat-wicking leggings—bonus if they transition from barre class to brunch in seconds—is another sporty essential that has the power to get you up from the couch and sprinting lakeside.

Which leads us to today's focus: sports bras, and, more specifically, the absolute best sports bras for large busts. There definitely isn't a one-size-fits-all type of bra, as everyone prefers something different in terms of support, strap width, and back design. Runners love these sports bras, a pro told us so, and ladies with bigger busts are going to like what they see below. How do we know? Real women wrote some pretty great testaments about them. According to reviews, the sports bras below offer amazing support, good coverage, and most importantly, a high level of comfort.
Zella Fusion Sports Bra ($39)

"Took a chance on this bra when I saw it on sale and ended up buying two. I wear a 36D and got the large; fits great. I like how this is all one smooth piece so it feels good on, not a tight band wrapped around with the bra part on top. It's stretchy and soft, yet supportive. Give it a try; a totally different kind of sports bra!" — alimh10
Glamorise High Impact Wonderwire Sports Bra ($40)

"I wear a 38G, so that's what I ordered. The bra fits perfectly. It's supportive, provides full coverage, and cuts down on bounce dramatically. I'm very active, and the bra holds me up on the elliptical and sprinting and everything else. I couldn't be happier. The material is strong, and the fit is comfortable. I don't have any problems with the material rolling or puckering. This would suggest to me that those reviewers who have experienced that may have ordered the wrong size." — J. Rise
Girlfriend Collective Paloma Sports Bra ($38)

"I tried on the XL in-store, which I thought fit me, though the band was loose, but the color I wanted was only available in an L, and I'm glad I went with it! The fabric is stretchy and compressive, so if you're leery about your bust size, not fitting give the smaller size a shot. (For reference, I'm a 36 DD.) Nice and thick! I don't know if I'd do HIIT in it, but definitely enough support for yoga or weight-lifting." — StemFemme
Freya Active Underwire Bra ($69)

"Second time buying this sports bra. I'm a 34 DDDD and do a lot of high-impact activities. Girls are properly supported. Straps are comfortable and don't slip." — valueq
Nike Dry Swoosh Bold Sports Bra ($30)

"It's so hard to find plus-size sports bras that don't have hooks and underwire. I'm a 38GG and ordered the 1X. It fits and seems like it'll provide good support for my low-impact workouts." — JennyM4rie
Wacoal Underwire Sports Bra ($68)

"I've only had the bra for a week, and hands-down, it's best sports bra ever. I'm in an H-cup and have been working out in some form or another for 15 years. I'd never found bras that could support me, look cute, and feel comfortable. This bra hits on all three points. I did the jump-and-jog test, minimal movement. Downward dog and no boob in my face. I'll keep testing it over the next few months, and if it stays up to code, I'll be buying quite a few more." — Frankie40
Core 10 All Around Sports Bra ($25)

"Fits great and enough support for 34DD bust. Pretty under lose workout tanks!" — Amazon customer
Syrokan Sports Bra ($22)

"My fellow big-busted sisters know the struggle for a sports bra. To find a sports bra that offers support, doesn't kill your shoulders, minimizes jiggle, doesn't create an armpit bulge, or doesn't make you want to die with the amount of boob sweat—we've all been there. As a 36H, I was pretty resigned to paying $80+ for decent bras I can only wear for a few hours before my shoulders and neck beg me to take them off. This sports bra is a GAME CHANGER, and at a great price! The dual straps/back design don't kill my shoulders and it actually FITS… I'll absolutely repurchase because this is honestly the holy grail of sports bras for me, and at a price where I can afford multiple bras!" — J
Wacoal Contour Underwire Sports Bra ( $70) $42

"I really like this bra. As a 38DDD, bras tend to dig in my shoulders and ride up in the back. This does neither. I don't like underwires but need one, and this is the best." — Brenda53
Elomi Energise Sports Bra ($66)

"I'm 67 years old and a 40DD bra size. One of the first things I do when I know I'm home for the night is lose the bra. Well, I had no desire to take this one off, so I kept it on, slept with it on, and the only reason I took it off the next morning was to shower and put on a clean one. I'm a fan of the retro-chic model for its support, but this one will look much smoother under some of my sheerer blouses." — pureculture1
Le Mystere Active Balance Underwire Sports Bra ($60)

"Bra number 4 just bought. I mean, it's perfect. I wear it on a daily, and I'm absolutely thrilled with it. The band is a little larger." — ABrklyn
Yianna Sports Bra ($19)

"I'm very heavy-chested, and it's hard finding a sports bra that fits me and really cute, not plain. This is perfect. Fits just like it's supposed to, and I love how the straps crisscross. It's unique in design, and black is my favorite color, so this has become my favorite bra." — Rachel Mcghee
Alo Yoga Bra ($54)

"This is a beautiful sports bra. Interesting detailing with the mesh around the bottom and straps in the back. I have a large chest (34DD) and am happy with a medium. Supportive enough for yoga/barre. Would not be supportive enough for running/interval training." — KNDB28
Nike Indy Sports Bra ($35)

"I love this bra! Thank you, Nike, for making a light-support bra for larger-chested women! This bra has amazing coverage and is so comfortable. This will now be my go-to bra for everyday activities." —MollieB432482045
Sweaty Betty Stamina Sports Bra ($50)

"From a larger-busted lady—this bra is great. Fits really well, comfortable without any worries to dig in or harsh edges to cause rubbing. Good support for very active HIT class. Great selections of colors too!" — FFmum
Glamorise Elite Performance No-Bounce Cami Wirefree Sports Bra ($34)

"Some reviews said to buy a cup size up—I bought one in my normal cup size and one up, but prefer my normal cup size. The one-cup-up bra puckers a little in the heart area. I love the piece of fabric that covers the cleavage. No one's looking in downward dog, of course, but this is more comfortable for me because I like lower V-neck T-shirt for yoga. This is my new go-to low to a medium-impact sports bra. I can't wear it all day, though, because the stitching on the interior of the body band below the cups is raised too high and rubs against sensitive skin. Good for yoga; they must take it off. For high impact, I'll probably stay with the Ennel bra: true workhorses for large cup sizes, and they last FOREVER!" — FayeonBooks
Champion Spot Comfort Full-Support Sport Bra ($31)

"Love the Champion sports bras! Best ones for my big-busted self to run in, especially when I ran for 7+ miles. No chafing; just good support for the girls!" — Natasha Stubby
Syrokan High-Impact Workout Sports Bra ($20)

"I wear a 38D, and this bra is awesome! The cushioned straps are comfortable and don't dig in, the dry-wick fabric keeps you from getting a pool of sweat in your cleavage, the bottom band is tight but not pinchy, and even with jumping up and down, there's little to no bounce. Downward dog without your girls hitting you in the chin. Cardio with confidence. The only negative is that the sides up to where the straps begin do cut in a little bit, but they don't pinch or chafe. When you're big-busted, you know that this is fairly normal, and this is the least amount I've experienced since the girls made their appearance 24 years ago. Big-boob ladies, rejoice! We've found a good and affordable sports bra." — Erika Green
Core 10 The Dare Devil Sports Bra ($25)

"This is one of those items that's absolutely fantastic. If you're going to spend on a sports bra, the Core 10 Women's Icon Series is an excellent choice. The quality of the material provides supreme full-coverage support, and is easy to slip on and take off with its four-way stretch. There's no spilling out of this bra, and it keeps everything in place during intense athletic activity. Instead of buying a bunch of cheap sports bras that don't last, the Core 10 Daredevil Sports Bra is all you need." — Kort

