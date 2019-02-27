6 Very Important Ways We Wore Puffer Jackets This Season
I’d estimate that my boyfriend’s family is responsible for around 80% of UNIQLO’s annual revenue. Should you ever happen to travel to Marin County, California, and feel unsure as to what the weather might do, rest assured that Rob and Mitzi will encourage you to help yourself to a feather-light puffer vest from the hall closet in the color of your choice… and if the fashion crowd is anything to go by, you’ll be right on trend.
Marshmallow-light puffer layers have gone the way of fashion sneakers, providing further evidence that effortless-cool vibes are easily achieved by simply appropriating items from your (or your mom’s) off-duty wardrobe. Add A+ accessories (mock-croc bags, white boots, excellent eyewear), and go about your day as though getting dressed this morning was no big deal.
My babes Jill Wallace and Lainy Hedaya are 100% backing me up, proof that from West Hollywood to the Upper East Side, getting puffy is most definitely a thing. Starring their personal Ultra Light Down faves from UNIQLO, here are the on- and off-duty looks injecting life into this last bit of winter that just seems to drag on (and on and on).
Jill wears UNIQLO Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka and Ultra Stretch Jeans; Sigerson Morrison boots; Dior Oblique saddle bag.
Why this outfit?
All-white says I’m angelic, but the boots say I still like to have a good time.
If this look had a soundtrack, it would be:
Whatever that Frozen song that hypnotizes babies is called.
Where should this be worn?
Definitely not near any condiments, salsa bars, or anywhere that serves pasta.
Styling trick to pull off this look?
When in doubt, monochrome out.
Jill wears UNIQLO Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka and Ultra Stretch Jeans; Dior Oblique saddle bag.
Lainy wears UNIQLO Ultra Light Down Jacket and Ultra Stretch Leggings Pants; Mulberry Amberley satchel; Rejina Pyo slingback pumps; Crap Eyewear.
Why this outfit?
This is my après-ski look in the French Alps, if I were to ever actually go back.
If this look had a soundtrack, it would be:
“Feather” from Nujabes.
Where should this be worn?
Enjoying a glass of wine in a toasty wine bar (with the fire burning) overlooking the snowy alps after a day on the slopes (or just lounging).
Styling trick to pull off this look?
When in doubt, go with neutrals! Pair this puffer with a cream-colored turtleneck and denim.
Lainy wears UNIQLO Ultra Light Down Jacket and Ultra Stretch Leggings Pants; Mulberry Amberley satchel, Crap Eyewear.
Jill wears UNIQLO Ultra Light Down Vest, Ribbed Cotton Crew Neck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt, and Ultra Stretch Cropped Leggings Pants; Gucci GG Marmont belt bag; Balenciaga Triple S sneakers.
Why this outfit?
Because I’m attracted to things that are the opposite of me—warm, elegant, and affordable.
If this look had a soundtrack, it would be:
“Superfly.”
Where should this be worn?
When you have Pilates at 8 a.m. but work at 10 a.m., and by lunchtime you’ll be stuck behind the guy ordering at Chipotle for the first time.
Styling trick to pull off this look?
Sleeveless down vests look great layered underneath coats. No rush on the thank-you note.
Jill wears UNIQLO Ultra Light Down Vest, Ribbed Cotton Crew Neck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt, and Ultra Stretch Cropped Leggings Pants.
Lainy wears UNIQLO Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka and High-Rise Ultra Stretch Jeans; Dr. Martens boots; Ray-Ban eyewear.
Why this outfit?
This is my pre-/post-workout look.
If this look had a soundtrack, it would be:
Anything upbeat!
Where should this be worn?
Running around the streets of New York after a workout, perhaps running errands or meeting a friend for a post-workout meal.
Styling trick to pull off this look?
All-black, so I’m incognito.
Lainy wears UNIQLO Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka, High-Rise Ultra Stretch Jeans; Ray-Ban eyewear.
Jill wears UNIQLO Ultra Light Down Jacket with Damaged Ultra Stretch Jeans, U Crew Neck T-Shirt; Givenchy Antigona bag; Sigerson Morrison boots.
Why this outfit?
Because the lightweight down jacket can be folded to a size that fits in my purse; we’re absolutely living the future.
If this look had a soundtrack, it would be:
A Star Is Born.
Where should this be worn?
When your mother says “Bring a jacket; you’re gonna get cold later,” and you’ve decided it’s time to surrender.
Styling trick to pull off this look?
Layers are your friend who will stick with you till the bitter (cold) end.
Jill wears UNIQLO Ultra Light Down Jacket with Damaged Ultra Stretch Jeans, and U Crew Neck T-Shirt; Givenchy Antigona bag.
Lainy wears UNIQLO Ultra Light Down Vest, Ribbed Cotton Crew Neck 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt, and High-Rise Ultra Stretch Jeans; [TBD] boots; Céline eyewear.
Why this outfit?
This is my errand look!
Where should this be worn?
Running around the city picking up samples at a showroom, going to the grocery store, or picking up flowers at the farmer’s market.
Styling trick to pull off this look?
Simple and easy, so I can move around in comfort to get things done as swiftly as possible.
Lainy wears UNIQLO Ultra Light Down Vest, Ribbed Cotton Crew Neck 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt, and High-Rise Ultra Stretch Jeans; Céline eyewear.