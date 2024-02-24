Apparently, Fashion People Everywhere Carry *This* in Their Bag at All Times

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

As a beauty editor, I swear by a select few makeup products and remain dedicated to them. I can go without mascara, skip shaping and filling in my brows on certain days, or forgo sweeping liquid blush across the apples of my cheeks to my temples, but I will always appreciate a good clear lip gloss. Whether I'm in the mood to wear it alone or layered with my favorite lip tints and balms, I can always count on clear lip gloss to add the perfect finishing touch to any look. If I'm not wearing anything else on my face but a clear lip gloss, I still feel put together and ready to take on my day. (I even wear a few coats of my favorite non-sticky selections during semi-weekly workout sessions.)

Wondering which ones other fashion people and I have in constant rotation? Below, discover the clear lip glosses I've tested and can't stop reapplying whenever I get the opportunity to as well as ones I've spotted being used by beauty and fashion lovers. There's something for everyone—from wallet-friendly early 2000s selections to higher-end options that look as luxurious as their formulas feel.

The 16 Best Clear Lip Glosses

Nyx Cosmetics Butter Gloss in 54 Sugar Glass $6 SHOP NOW When it comes to lip gloss, formula truly matters, and Nyx Cosmetics' cult-classic Butter Gloss in Sugar Glass is silky-smooth and non-sticky. Offering sheer to medium coverage, it softens and conditions the lips while delivering endless shine. While this particular shade can easily be paired with my favorite blush-toned lipsticks, stains, and liners, it looks stunning on its own.

Milani Highly Rated Diamond Lip Gloss $11 SHOP NOW Of Milani's high-performing products, the Diamond Lip Gloss is by far one of its most underrated. Its non-sticky formula glides seamlessly onto the lips with a glossy, diamond-like finish that creates an optical volumizing effect. Its signature doe-foot applicator allows for even distribution of product, meaning no annoying clumping or tackiness.

Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly in Chill SHOP NOW While this best-selling lip gloss is offered in a variety of eye-catching colors (I have more shades than I'd like to admit in my makeup bag), the ShineOn Lip Jelly nurtures, soothes, and protects the lips using an effective blend of raspberry seed, apricot kernel, and rose-hip oils. It even acts like a balm, gloss, and oil all-in-one.

Refy Lip Gloss in Clear $20 SHOP NOW I'll never say no to getting eye-blinding shine out of my lip gloss. Possessing all the benefits of a balm, Refy's Lip Gloss uses a lightweight, non-sticky formula to smooth away the appearance of fine lines for a glass-like finish. Formulated to leave the lips cools and refreshed, it has a long-lasting shiny effect that goes smudge-free for up to 10 hours. If that weren't enough, it's minimalist packaging is effortlessly chic.

Nars Afterglow Lip Shine Gloss in Triple X $28 SHOP NOW I can't sing enough praises for the Afterglow Lip Shine Gloss in Triple X. Formulated with pomegranate flower complex (a powerful combination of jojoba oil and antioxidant-rich pomegranate extract), this lip gloss creates a mirror-like shine and hydrates the lips. Its custom-designed, curved applicator works wonders by hugging the lips to create smooth and buildable coverage.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Glass $200 SHOP NOW Here's a crystal-clear lip gloss that flies off the shelves of any beauty retailer (and right into my online shopping cart). With a non-sticky feel and crystal-clear finish, the product offers comfortable wear and glass-like shine. Whether it's worn alone or with liner and a lipstick, the Crystal Lip Gloss will make your lips appear smoother and fuller with a couple swipes.

Danessa Myricks Multi-Use Eye, Cheek & Lip Waterproof Liquid Pigment in Clear $20 SHOP NOW If you haven't gotten your hands on this multiuse product by Danessa Myricks since its launch, where have you been? There are at least 30 shades offered in three finishes, but it's the crystal-clear, high-shine glaze that catches my eye. It's a waterproof, liquid pigment that works on the lips and anywhere else you'd like an extra touch of shine. It glides on and sets easily for all-day wear with no need for reapplication.

Shiseido Crystal Gel Gloss $25 SHOP NOW High-intensity pigment meets shiny, smooth gloss in Shiseido's Crystal Gel Gloss. Dry lips will majorly benefit from the product's triple-oil blend, creating a seamless glide and the wet-look finish that my wildest Y2K dreams are made of. Try applying it directly to the lips for a dewy sheen or use as a topcoat for a lustrous effect.

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss in Jellyfish $22 SHOP NOW Okay, this pick isn't completely clear, but the Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss in Jellyfish gives the most gorgeous sheer finish that allows your natural lip color to shine through with a glazed look. It also happens to be a hybrid lip treatment and gloss that's packed with peptides, hyaluronic acid, and other botanicals to plump and hydrate the lips. If you've been wanting to give the vinyl makeup trend a try without breaking the bank, this is the product for you.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Gloss in Ice $32 SHOP NOW What can't our beloved Posh Spice do? Victoria Beckham Beauty's Posh Gloss has a comfortable and cushiony formula that strengthens and conditions the skin barrier with ingredients like blackcurrant and vitamin E. If you have dry lips like I do, rest assured that a quick swipe of this will help boost hydration thanks to the addition of aloe butter to speed up healing and provide antioxidant protection.

MAC Cosmetics Clear Lipglass Lip Gloss $23 SHOP NOW This wouldn't be a true gloss roundup without giving this clear lip gloss from MAC Cosmetics its roses. Designed to be worn on its own or over your favorite lip products, the Clear Lipglass offers subtle sheen with a glass-like finish. Formulated with jojoba oil to soften and condition the lips, a little goes a long way. Simply apply a dot to the lips and smooth across for quick and easy application.

(Image credit: @chanelmckinsie)

Lancôme Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss in Pure $25 SHOP NOW With an ultra-shiny finish that lasts for up to four hours, this gloss will make your lips look more luscious with a single application. While this pick is definitely stickier than others on this list, its lasting hydration is unparalleled. I use all the shades, but Pure is by far one of the best clear options I've come across.

C.O. Bigelow Vanillamint Supreme 2X Lip Gloss $9 SHOP NOW A sweet vanilla scent? Check. Nonstop shine? Double check. I'm a big believer in sticking with the products that perform well no matter what my makeup lineup looks like. The C.O. Bigelow Villamint Supreme 2x Lip Gloss, for example, has been a longtime favorite of mine since it gives my lips shine and moisture with a refreshing, minty, cooling sensation I'm obsessed with.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Slipper $21 SHOP NOW When I'm shopping for lip gloss, I'm always drawn to products that look as good as they feel when applied. Fenty's Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Glass Slipper is one of my top picks for creating picture perfect shine while leaving the lips smooth and full. Its non-sticky formula makes it easy to-use, while its peach-vanilla scent makes me want to constantly reapply (even though it lasts for hours on end).

Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Oil in Neutral $26 SHOP NOW I'm a fan of any and all Haus Labs products. Its PhD Hybrid Lip Oil in neutral, for example, delivers the perfect amount of lightweight hydration and non-sticky shine for a great cushiony feel. Plus, it looks really cute being whipped out of your bag or pocket for reapplication (even when you don't need it).