Here's Every Beauty Product Sydney Sweeney Wore While Hosting SNL
In case you missed it, Sydney Sweeney hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time this past weekend. The Euphoria and Anyone But You star delivered a seriously funny monologue and stood out in the sketches, but as beauty editors, we couldn't help but notice her glowing skin, timeless makeup, and old Hollywood-esque hair. Luckily, we got the details and learned the exact products her makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, and hairstylist Glen Oropeza, used.
"Since this was Sydney’s first time hosting SNL, I was super inspired to highlight her natural beauty and keep the look timeless and fresh," said Hernandez in a press release. "It was super important to us that she felt like herself, while still channeling old Hollywood glamour." Scroll to see every beauty product—including skincare, makeup, and hair products—Sweeney wore.
Skincare Products
The first product Hernandez reached for to prep Sweeney's skin is. a brand new launch from Laneige. “I applied a healthy layer of the Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask and let it sit for 30 minutes," she said. "I love using this before makeup because it’s formulated with dual-action collagen support, which visibly plumps and firms the skin. It’s the perfect glow-up during busy work spells such as SNL week!"
"After removing the face mask with a warm towel, I spritzed the Cream Skin Toner onto her face and pressed it in with the palms of my hands. It’s enriched with nourishing ceramides and peptides for radiant, hydrated skin," she said.
Next, Hernandez mixed a few drops of this serum with a "quarter-sized" amount of the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream (see below) and massaged it onto Sweeney's skin. "This custom skincare cocktail adds a beautiful glow to the skin and helps set the stage for makeup application," she said.
This skin barrier-boosting moisturizer contains hyaluronic acid, a peptide complext, and squalane to deeply hydrate and strengthen the skin.
The final step was to prep Sweeney's lips with the brand's iconic lip mask—the Cotton Candy Lip Mask to be exact. As Hernandez puts it, "It’s our go-to lip treatment for soft, supple lips!”
Makeup Products
Mixing shades 4 and 6, Hernandez applied this iconic and makeup artist-approved foundation from Armani Beauty. Sweeney is the face of Armani Beauty, so it only makes sense she would use makeup products from the brand.
This foundation is oil-free, delivers medium coverage, and has a luminous finish. It looks just as good in photos as it does in real life. That's why you'd be hard-pressed to find a beauty editor that doesn't have a bottle of this foundation in their collection.
Next, Hernandez applied the matching concealer. It has the same medium coverage and radiant finish as the foundation. It also happens to be crease-proof, which seems like a necessity when you're working under hot studio lights.
This liquid bronzer is spiked with SPF 15 for added sun protection.
The exact shade Hernandez used of this radiant setting powder—shade 6—is currently sold out, but shade 4 looks similar. Use it to lock in makeup and blur imperfections.
Hernandez dusted this cool, baby pink blush onto Sweeney's cheeks for a pop of color.
She enhanced Sweeney's blush (and glow) with this multi-use skin enhancer. You can use it alone as a targeted highlighter or you can mix it with skincare products or foundation for a boost of radiance.
To line Sweeney's eyes, Hernandez used both the black and brown shades of this long-wearing eyeliner.
The final step in creating the eye makeup look was to apply a couple of coats of this lengthening mascara. We like its inky black color; it really helps define the eyes.
The last makeup product Hernandez used was this medium mauve-beige lipstick. Its hydrating formula feels super comfortable on the lips, and it stays put for hours.
Hair Products
The old Hollywood-esque blow-out that Oropeza styled for Sweeney was so timeless. To create the look, he started by applying this smoothing, leave-in treatment to Sweeney's damp hair. It contains amino acids, lactic acid, and tartaric acid to bind each hair strand and target damage. It also provides heat protection against subsequent styling tools.
He also applied this product to Sweeney's damp hair. It also protects against heat and humidty and offers a smoothing effect.
Here's the only heat tool Oropeza used. Starting with the concentrator attachment, he rough-dried Sweeney's hair. Then, he switched to the oval brush attachment to smooth her hair. To create that classic wave, he switched to the auto wrap curler attachment and curled her hair in one direction, being sure to leave out face-framing pieces. Finally, he switched the same attachment to the other direction to curl the front pieces of her hair away from the face.
Once Sweeney's hair was curled, Oropeza applied this product for glossy shine.
