Welcome to Who What Wear UK's Next in Beauty Awards 2026. Here, we are crowning and celebrating the very best in beauty, from game-changing industry innovators to the tried-and-tested classics that remain mainstays in our bathroom cabinets and makeup bags. To help us find the worthy winners, we called upon our esteemed panel of industry experts, hard-to-please editors and in-the-know influencers, who put each and every product to the test. We enlisted our judges to document and share their testing for every product they tried, so you can see all the winners in action—as well as those very important before-and-after results.
After much testing, swatching and reviewing, we've handpicked the very best products across our skin, hair, makeup, body and nail and fragrance categories, as well as some other special accolades. These are the crème de la crème from each category that have been awarded our prestigious Best in Class status. Ahead, you'll find the top nine beauty products pioneering efficacy, innovation and real results. Join us in applauding our Best in Class winners of 2026.
Who What Wear UK Next in Beauty Awards 2026: Best in Class
Best in Class: Skin
When it comes to skincare, we're always looking for brands that combine efficacy with cutting-edge innovation. For us, that brand is SkinCeuticals, and P-Tiox Cream is a stellar example. This powerhouse moisturiser contains a patent-pending formula packed with peptides, niacinamide and lipo-hydroxy acid, and works to plump, smooth and hydrate the skin. No wonder our judges couldn't get enough.
"I was blown away by just how much difference this made to my skin," said Eleanor Hartley, medical director at Hart Medical. "[I saw] impressively visible improvements in skin quality, texture, pores and visible lines after only a week of use. My skin was fresh and hydrated without feeling heavy; the cream turns into a watery gel and feels lightweight and invisible with no residue. The INCI list is seriously strong, with some major clinical evidence behind the individual ingredients and the formulation as a whole. It is glass skin in a jar."
Shop the Winner:
Skinceuticals
P-Tiox Cream
Best in Class: Makeup
There are so many makeup categories that choosing a Best in Class winner can be difficult. But this year, Chanel made it easy with its Les Beiges Serum Concealer. A true skincare/makeup hybrid packed with hyaluronic acid and white camellia extract, this serum-like formula becomes one with your complexion for radiant results.
"If, like me, you adore a no-makeup makeup look, then this is the concealer you absolutely must have on your radar," says Who What Wear UK beauty director Shannon Lawlor. "It leaves skin looking healthy and glowing, and delivers just enough lightweight coverage to make you look and feel alive. I never want to be without it."
Shop the Winner:
Chanel
Les Beiges Serum Concealer
Best in Class: Hair
We all have different hair types, so finding a product everyone loves is no mean feat. However, I haven't met anyone who hasn't fallen in love with Hersheson's Almost Everything Cream. Designed for wet or dry hair, it can condition, define curls, boost shine, smooth and more.
"Ever since this product launched, I have refused to be without it," says Shannon. "It is the single most impressive multi-tasker around—whether I want a slicked-back look, air-dried coolness, glossy curls or lived-in texture, this cream does it all."
Shop the Winner:
Hershesons
Almost Everything Cream
Best in Class: Fragrance
Fragrance is subjective; what smells good to one person might not smell good to another. But if there's one thing our expert judges agreed on, it was that Parfums de Marly Athénaïs smells amazing. It's no surprise, really, with a blend of bergamot, orange flower, jasmine sambac, vanilla and amber.
"As a fan of Parfums de Marly and the iconic Valaya fragrance, I had high hopes for this," says Who What Wear UK beauty editor Eleanor Vousden. "It's a spring-like scent and conjures the very colour of the bottle. It's bright, juicy and citrusy with an ambery-floral trail."
Shop the Winner:
Parfums de Marly
Athénaïs
Best in Class: Nails
This year, we've noticed an increased demand for at-home nail products that deliver a professional finish, and when it comes to nail tools, you can't go wrong with Navy Professional. If you're going to invest in one thing from the brand, make it the Doris Curved Manicure Pusher.
"I know several manicurists who swear by Navy Professional, and this dual-ended tool makes tidying your cuticles effortless thanks to the curved edge that gently lifts away dead skin from the nail plate, making whatever nail colour you're using apply more seamlessly and last longer," says Vousden. "Most nail tools are an eyesore, but this is a beautiful thing to have in your manicure kit, and is a delight to use."
Shop the Winner:
Navy Professional
Doris Curved Manicure Pusher
Best in Class: Body
2026 was definitely the year body products got a glow-up. Shower gels, lotions, deodorants... our entire bodycare routines have been elevated. The product that stood out the most? Dove's Raspberry & Rose Whole Body Deodorant Spray. Designed to be used wherever you need it (not just underarms), it smells incredible and is suitable for all skin types, even sensitive.
"Not only does this smell great, but it also performs better than most other deodorants I've ever tried," says Lawlor. "I'm a naturally sweaty person, and this stuff has held my hand through one of the hottest summers on record."
Shop the Winner:
Dove
Raspberry & Rose Whole Body Deodorant Spray
Innovation of the Year
Our Next in Beauty Awards champion innovation, and if there's one brand that blew our judges away in that arena, it's clinic-born Japanese brand Takami. More specifically, Takami's Daily Renewing Soft Peel.
"Exfoliation can be tricky for sensitive skin, but this gentle formulation means that anyone can use it," says Who What Wear UK beauty contributor Perdita Nouril. "I was super impressed with how it dialled up my skin’s brightness and worked to minimise the look of pores, all whilst keeping my skin barrier happy and hydrated."
Shop the Winner:
TAKAMI
Daily Renewing Soft Peel
Breakout Brand
Speaking of exciting and innovative brands, our Breakout Brand award goes to Rocco.
Founded by broadcaster and creative director Laura Jackson, this brand is all about skincare that does good, but more importantly, feels good. Rooted in the connection between your skincare and your mood, Jackson has created a simple line of products which all feature Rocco's mood-boosting scent, FaceFeels. The aim? To make skincare fun again.
Shop the Winner:
ROCCO Beauty
Soft Reset Foaming Cleanser
Social Media Sensation
There's no denying the influence social media can have on trending beauty products, and this year, our Social Media Sensation award goes to Trinny London's Naked Ambition Azelaic Exosome + Vitamin C Serum. This innovative formula combines slow-release vitamin C with azelaic acid exosomes for glowing results.
"This product definitely helps brighten the skin, even skin tone and is an easy addition to your routine," says Who What Wear UK editor-in-chief, Jane McFarland. "I have been using various products from Trinny's range and thoroughly recommend this one."
Shop the Winner:
Trinny London
Naked Ambition Azelaic Exosome + Vitamin C Serum
Industry Icon
Luke Hersheson has dedicated his career to redefining what great hair looks like. His distinctive vision and creativity have informed every Who What Wear UK trend report of the past decade, and from his work behind the chair to his influence on fashion, beauty and celebrity culture, his impact goes far beyond the salon. That being said, his impact on the salon world has also changed the game—introducing us to the concept of the super salon, he has created beauty utopias around London. He’s built a career on challenging conventions whilst making great hair feel accessible for all with his blowdry bars and lazy-girl-approved cuts, which is why he is a worthy winner of our Next in Beauty 2026 Industry Icon award.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.