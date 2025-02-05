I'm a Celebrity Spray-Tan Artist With Italian Roots—17 Beauty Staples I Can't Live Without

(Image credit: Courtesy of Dolce Glow)

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

As someone who has doused my body in self-tanner since middle school (I'm 31, so you can do the math), I consider myself a connoisseur when it comes to at-home tanning products. Because of that, I have a very discerning and picky palate when I test and evaluate new formulas. Sure, the art of self-tanning has come a long way since my incredibly orange dealings as a teenager, but truly fantastic formulas are still few and far between.

When I began to hear rumblings of a brand running rampant among the glowiest celebrities (Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez… The list goes on), I had to get in on the secret. Cue Isabel Alysa, one of the most sought-after spray-tan artists in Hollywood who also happens to be the CEO and founder of the now cult-loved self-tanning brand Dolce Glow.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Dolce Glow)

As they were dreamt up by a true professional, it's no surprise each and every product under the Dolce Glow umbrella is phenomenal in terms of the results and the "hard to eff up" user experience. "Over the years, I have really perfected my spray-tanning solution," says Alysa. "I carefully listened to my clients and asked them what they love and don't love in their spray tans." Not surprisingly, the products comprising Dolce Glow's collection are a direct reflection of the magic she creates for her celebrity clientele.

"Our self-tanning products not only deliver a sun-kissed glow, but they also nourish the skin to enhance its natural radiance," Alysa explains. "Our customers love that they don't get an orange tan like most other products. Instead, they get a very bronzed, natural-looking glow." Alysa's Italian roots and her daughter, Mia Dolce Vita, also inspire the way she approaches her brand and product development. "My Italian ancestry has definitely given me a coastal, very hydration-focused attitude when it comes to formulation," she tells me. "All of the Dolce Glow self-tanning products have the highest-quality skin-loving ingredients. The goal is really to help everyone and anyone achieve healthy, naturally luminous skin."



Now that I've become a Dolce Glow obsessive (you can find the entire collection sprinkled throughout my bathroom), I was curious to discover Alysa's personal faves in addition to other beauty products she simply can't live without. Keep scrolling. Below, she's sharing each and every staple.

Dolce Glow Luce Clear Self-Tanning Mist $48 SHOP NOW "I'm so obsessed with our tanning can! It's so easy to use, and because I'm always on the go, it's become my go-to when I need to tan for an event."

BeautyBio The Balance pH Balancing Gel Cleanser $39 SHOP NOW "This cleanser is the first step in my skincare routine, and I use it both day and night. I love that it doesn't strip or damage your skin barrier. It helps reset my skin's pH and makes me feel refreshed. The ingredients are also great."

BeautyBio Bright Eyes Restorative Colloidal Silver Depuffing & Brightening Eye Gels $40 SHOP NOW "These eye gels save me after a long night of tanning, and they have a cooling effect to help de-puff. I let these set for about 10 minutes, and my under-eyes look so refreshed and bright afterward."

Elemis Pro-Collagen Anti Aging Marine Cream SPF 30 $94 SHOP NOW "Truly magic in a jar! This moisturizer is my absolute favorite and helps my skin stay hydrated throughout the day. I love that it has built-in SPF protection, and it's a lifesaver when my skin is feeling dry in the wintertime."

Dolce Glow Acqua Hydrating Face Mist $36 SHOP NOW "The face is the quickest to fade, so this is a product I use almost daily. It's easy to incorporate into your makeup routine by using it as a setting spray, but you can also use it over and under your makeup!"

BeautyBio Rose Quartz Roller $65 SHOP NOW "I normally use this roller with the Bright Eyes gels. After applying them to my under-eyes, I take the roller and gently roll them. I also use this with any serum I apply to my face to maximize the benefits of the ingredients."

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer $32 SHOP NOW "This concealer is my go-to these days! It is noncomedogenic and safe for sensitive skin. I am always looking for non-pore-clogging products when it comes to putting anything on my face. It's so easy to use, and it's incredibly easy to blend and build coverage. The versatility is also great; I can achieve a no-makeup makeup look or full glam."

Dolce Glow Contour Self-Tanning Sculpt + Glow $28 SHOP NOW "I love how blendable our contour is, and it's something I use to stay low-maintenance. It's a three-in-one sculptor that allows you to illuminate, contour, and tan!"

Kosas Plump + Juicy Vegan Collagen + Probiotic Spray-On Serum $20 SHOP NOW "I use this on my skin morning and night after I cleanse my face. It helps keep my face hydrated while also soothing and firming my skin. I also appreciate that there is no added fragrance."

Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 $42 SHOP NOW "I love this foundation so much! The fact that it includes SPF and you can apply it without primer is absolutely amazing. It's hydrating and so lightweight that I often forget I'm even wearing makeup. Not to mention, the coverage is really buildable, which gives you ultimate versatility."

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Happy $25 SHOP NOW "I use two dots of the shade Happy on my cheeks, and it blends so nicely. It really gives me such a natural sun-kissed look, and I always receive so many compliments. Plus, it easily works with your other makeup products and blends over liquid or powder makeup without any mistakes."

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Stain in Hope $22 SHOP NOW "Being on the go means I don't always have time to touch up my makeup, so having long-lasting products is a must. This lip oil stays all day when I apply. It starts off glossy and shiny, and throughout the day, it keeps my lips hydrated with a pretty tint. I love the shade Hope."

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara $22 SHOP NOW "Say goodbye to using three different mascaras to achieve the lift, curl, and volume you want from your mascara. This one has it all! I love this mascara because it is lightweight and buildable. It doesn't clump, and there's never any fallout throughout the day."

Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting and Laminating Eyebrow Gel $19 SHOP NOW "This clear brow gel is truly the best! It stays clear, so you never have to worry about any white residue left on your brows near the end of the day. I just apply a few swipes to lift my brows, then set them into place exactly how I want them. It definitely holds them all day long."

Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray With Hypochlorous Acid $28 SHOP NOW "I use this daily and do a couple of sprays on my face right before my moisturizer. I use this in place of a toner—it helps close my pores and ensures nothing will clog them. It's truly a lifesaver, especially when I've been tanning all day!"

TALIA Fragrance White Label Fragrance $138 SHOP NOW "This perfume is my favorite scent. I use this on the daily, and just a couple of spritzes lasts all day long. I love having a signature scent! I have the full size and the travel size, which I always keep in my purse. I can't go anywhere without it!"