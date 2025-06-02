Alix Earle's Comment Section Is Swarming With "What Body Shimmer Is That?!"—Here's the Reveal

(Image credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Every beauty product Alix Earle touches turns to internet gold, so whenever she sneakily debuts a new must-have, I'd add it to your cart faster than you can say, "Get ready with me." Just a friendly suggestion! Recently, the reigning queen of TikTok posted a video ahead of the Sports Illustrated Swim party in Miami, to which she wore a black YSL bralette, spiral clip-on earrings (also from YSL), and a bronzy body shimmer that made her limbs look instantly sun-kissed. A quick scroll through the comment section will have you too wondering exactly what glowy formula the icon deemed beach party-worthy. "I need info on that shimmer," one user writes. "What body shimmer is that? Obsessed!" another asks. "What is the shimmer?!"

Wonder no more—ahead, discover all the details you need on the Earle-endorsed staple. I smell a best seller…

Lux Unfiltered N°30 High Gloss SPF 30 Oil $44 SHOP NOW

It turns out that Earle's body shimmer doesn't just coat the skin with a kiss of bronze—it keeps skin healthy (and thus glowy) for the long haul with SPF 30. It's perfect for a beach day (or Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beach party, if you're Earle) when you want to add a wash of sun-kissed color without frying your skin to a sizzle. Infused with jojoba and grape-seed oils, the N°30 High Gloss SPF Oil also nourishes skin as it protects, which makes your complexion feel silky-soft.

As you can see from the product photo above, this formula has tons of shimmer—just look at those glitter particles!—but on the skin, it melts into more of a glossy finish as opposed to looking too glitzy. Take Earle's results as proof: In her video, you can see how the formula instantly warms up her skin tone and catches the light. She's also pretty generous with the application—it is sunscreen, after all!—so feel free to really lather it on without worrying you'll appear too sparkly (like a bronzy Edward Cullen).

As if the gorgeous, glowy finish wasn't enough, the oil also comes infused with the most luxurious, beachy scent: a warm floral aptly named Beach Club. With notes of neroli, orange flower, and driftwood, it evokes sipping a Campari spritz while cruising through the Italian Riviera. (You know, casual summer activities.) "There’s something very nostalgic about the neroli blend that reminded me of growing up near the beach combined with more luxurious destinations that I have traveled to like Portofino and Capri,” Lux Unfiltered co-founder Sivan Ayla shares regarding the new, sparkling scent.

The new SPF Oil launched just days ago on May 29, but given Earle's stamp of approval, I don't expect it to stay in stock for very long. Yes, she has a knack for making beauty items instant best sellers, but she's especially known for her sun-kissed Miami glow—so this body shimmer will undoubtedly soar.

