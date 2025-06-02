Alix Earle's Comment Section Is Swarming With "What Body Shimmer Is That?!"—Here's the Reveal

I sense a best seller.

Alix Earle attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club Presented by Coppertone at W South Beach on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida

(Image credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Every beauty product Alix Earle touches turns to internet gold, so whenever she sneakily debuts a new must-have, I'd add it to your cart faster than you can say, "Get ready with me." Just a friendly suggestion! Recently, the reigning queen of TikTok posted a video ahead of the Sports Illustrated Swim party in Miami, to which she wore a black YSL bralette, spiral clip-on earrings (also from YSL), and a bronzy body shimmer that made her limbs look instantly sun-kissed. A quick scroll through the comment section will have you too wondering exactly what glowy formula the icon deemed beach party-worthy. "I need info on that shimmer," one user writes. "What body shimmer is that? Obsessed!" another asks. "What is the shimmer?!"

Wonder no more—ahead, discover all the details you need on the Earle-endorsed staple. I smell a best seller…

N°30 High Gloss Spf 30 Oil
Lux Unfiltered
N°30 High Gloss SPF 30 Oil

It turns out that Earle's body shimmer doesn't just coat the skin with a kiss of bronze—it keeps skin healthy (and thus glowy) for the long haul with SPF 30. It's perfect for a beach day (or Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beach party, if you're Earle) when you want to add a wash of sun-kissed color without frying your skin to a sizzle. Infused with jojoba and grape-seed oils, the N°30 High Gloss SPF Oil also nourishes skin as it protects, which makes your complexion feel silky-soft.

As you can see from the product photo above, this formula has tons of shimmer—just look at those glitter particles!—but on the skin, it melts into more of a glossy finish as opposed to looking too glitzy. Take Earle's results as proof: In her video, you can see how the formula instantly warms up her skin tone and catches the light. She's also pretty generous with the application—it is sunscreen, after all!—so feel free to really lather it on without worrying you'll appear too sparkly (like a bronzy Edward Cullen).

Alix Earle taking a photo in a black bralette and shorts

(Image credit: @alix_earle)

As if the gorgeous, glowy finish wasn't enough, the oil also comes infused with the most luxurious, beachy scent: a warm floral aptly named Beach Club. With notes of neroli, orange flower, and driftwood, it evokes sipping a Campari spritz while cruising through the Italian Riviera. (You know, casual summer activities.) "There’s something very nostalgic about the neroli blend that reminded me of growing up near the beach combined with more luxurious destinations that I have traveled to like Portofino and Capri,” Lux Unfiltered co-founder Sivan Ayla shares regarding the new, sparkling scent.

The new SPF Oil launched just days ago on May 29, but given Earle's stamp of approval, I don't expect it to stay in stock for very long. Yes, she has a knack for making beauty items instant best sellers, but she's especially known for her sun-kissed Miami glow—so this body shimmer will undoubtedly soar.

Shop the N°30 High Gloss SPF Oil

N°30 High Gloss Spf 30 Oil
Lux Unfiltered
N°30 High Gloss SPF 30 Oil

More Lux Unfiltered Staples We Love

N°12 Bronzing Face Drops – Sunstruck
Lux Unfiltered
N°12 Bronzing Face Drops – Sunstruck

These bronzing drops give your face an immediate glow and a subtle, natural-looking tan over time.

+ Lux Unfiltered N°10 Blurring Body Glow Lotion - Instant Body Shimmer Lotion That Blurs Imperfections and Hydrates With Shea Butter, Squalane & Vitamin C - Vegan, Cruelty Free, Fragrance Free
Lux Unfiltered
N°10 Blurring Body Glow Lotion

Consider this the lotion version of the beloved SPF oil. Oh, it also comes fragrance-free.

+ Lux Unfiltered N°32 Gradual Self Tanner, Hydrating Self Tanning Lotion With Shea Butter & Squalane - Non-Sticky, No Transfer, Natural-Looking Tan - Vegan & Cruelty-Free Sunless Tanner - Santal
Lux Unfiltered
N°32 Gradual Self Tanner - Santal

This santal-scented body lotion gradually warms up your skin tone to a realistic-looking tan. It's a classic editor favorite (and a Who What Wear 100 winner, FYI).

+ Lux Unfiltered N°14 Conditioning Body Cream for Women - Moisturizing Body Lotion With Jojoba, Squalane, & Shea Butter - Hydrating, Skincare Grade Ingredients - Vegan & Cruelty Free - Santal
Lux Unfiltered
N°14 Conditioning Body Cream for Women - Santal

Adequate hydration is key for a natural-looking tan that lasts, so be sure to add this rich body cream to your cart while you're at it.

N°12 Self Tanning Face Drops
Lux Unfiltered
N°12 Self Tanning Face Drops

One of the best tanning drops ever created, according to WWW editors.

More Glow-Enhancing Body Products to Shop

Major Glow Balm
PATRICK TA
Major Glow Balm

Earle also reportedly uses this viral glow balm for an extra-glossy finish.

Glowmotions Glow Body Oil
Sol de Janeiro
Glowmotions Glow Body Oil

This soft-shimmer body oil instantly transports you to the beaches of Rio.

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Shimmer Multi-Purpose Dry Oil - Luxurious Radiant Glow and Hydration for Face, Body & Hair, 3.3 Fl Oz
Nuxe
Huile Prodigieuse Shimmer Multi-Purpose Dry Oil

A French pharmacy staple.

Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil
TOM FORD
Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil

This luxurious Tom Ford number doubles as perfume.

Sunglaze Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen Spf 42
Kopari Beauty
Sunglaze Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 42

Another Who What Wear 100 winner, this sunscreen mist glazes your limbs in light shimmer without making your skin feel greasy whatsoever.

Explore More:
