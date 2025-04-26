What's the Difference Between a $50 and $16 Self-Tanner? I Tested Both At Once to Find Out

Call it my birthright as a girl with mostly Italian genes, but I have this innate need to chase a tan year-round. Though I don’t go Jersey Shore-level (iconic as it was), I’m always searching for that perfect bronze that doesn’t skew orange. Lucky for me, I’m a beauty editor and get self-tanners , bronzing drops , and tanning waters dumped on my doorstep every week, which means I’ve tested just about everything so you don’t have to.

In one of these mass deliveries was a box full of gorgeously packaged tan and glass bottles, all dubbed “Dolce Glow,” and another with baby blue and yellow vials tagged “Sunnee Bae.” While nothing between these descriptions would suggest that they’re even in the same category, I began noticing a trend as I set products from the different brands down next to one another. As opposite in aesthetics as they may be (one gives off chic, old money Calabasas vibes while the other feels like beachy-cute Florida), the product names, packaging, and objectives were nearly identical. With that, I pulled out my laptop and got down to business.

Isabel Alysa is a celebrity tanning artist and the brains behind Dolce Glow, a luxe self-tan beauty brand that creates consumer and professional products alike. Now, I’m no newcomer when it comes to these names—Dolce Glow has been a mainstay among cool girls for years, boasting fans like Sabrina Carpenter , Selena Gomez , and Olivia Culpo (she even trusted the brand with her wedding bronze ). Alysa herself is an industry giant , with clients like Kim Kardashian and Miley Cyrus going to the artist personally for their red carpet-ready glows. I’d gotten so used to the tanning artist’s chic, neutrals-driven style that I hardly realized that Sunnee Bae was Alysa’s second brainchild—so naturally, I went straight to the source.

The Best Dolce Glow and Sunnee Bae Products, at a Glance

What makes both of your lines, Dolce Glow and Sunnee Bae, different from one another?

Alysa: I’ve come to realize that everyone is at a different place in their skincare and self-tanning journey. That’s what really inspired me to create two lines that stay true to what we do best: delivering a beautiful, natural-looking tan while offering different experiences depending on what your skin needs.

Dolce Glow is my first baby. I poured everything I knew from my experience as a spray tan artist into making self-tanners that feel like a luxurious skincare ritual. It’s infused with ingredients I truly believe in—multiple types of hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, macadamia oil, green tea leaf extract, and vitamin A. These all are known to help support anti-aging, boost collagen, and help restore the skin’s balance. From the formula to the outer packaging, every detail was designed to reflect that elevated experience.

The Breakdown

Prices: $5-$140 | Benefits: Pro-quality, skincare-based formulas, elevated packaging

Alysa: Sunnee BAEskin came from a different part of my heart. I wanted to create something just as effective, but a little more laid-back and accessible. There was a time in my life when I couldn’t afford good skincare, let alone a luxury self-tanner, and I promised myself that if I ever had the opportunity, I’d create something for that girl—the one who deserves to feel confident and beautiful, even when she’s going through it. That’s why this brand means so much to me.

Sunnee BAE is for the girl who wants great skin and a gorgeous glow without the extra steps. These formulas are packed with ultra-hydrating, marine-based ingredients like blue-green algae, sea kelp, wakame extract, and moringa seed oil—everything your skin craves when it’s feeling dry or dull. The packaging is sleek, modern, and doesn’t come with an outer box because I wanted it to feel effortless and accessible but still elevated.

The Breakdown

Prices: $9-$45, excluding merch | Benefits: Less expensive, marine ingredient-based

The Testing Process

Stacking these prices up next to one another (I mean, can a $16 tanner really be as good as a $50 formula?) I spent a few days fairly testing both lines—dedicating the right side of my face and body to the Dolce Glow products and the left side to Sunnee Bae. Setting aside my worries of looking like a half-and-half mess, I got to testing.

Contour Wands

Shaped similarly to a certain contour wand we all know and love, these products do more than just sculpt your cheekbones. Their bronzy formulas are boosted with dihydroxyacetone, or DHA—the sugar-based tanning agent in most self-tanning products—that gradually bronzes the skin wherever it’s applied.

I used the Dolce Glow Contour Self-Tanning Sculpt + Glow on the right side of my face, taking in its golden, shimmery goodness before switching over to the left, where I dabbed on the matching cushiony applicator of the Sunnee BaeSide Sea Sculpt Contour . These products did not call for a specific development time—they simply deepen gradually, so I decided to wear it for a full day of work plus my evening plans, clocking in at about 10 hours total.

Dolce Glow by Isabel Alysa Contour Self-Tanning Sculpt + Glow $28 SHOP NOW Size: 0.5 oz. | Key ingredients: DHA, hyaluronic acid, water, apple, and lentil extracts | Skin type: Normal Hailey Bieber popularized the Dolce Glow contour wand after she “tantoured” with it during a summer makeup GRWM YouTube video , which she used for its reflective glow, yummy bronze, and gradual tan that lasted long after her evening face wash. Even after 10 hours of wear, I can’t confidently say that I ended up with a noticeable tan. However, I did love the immediate results it offered—each dot of product imparting a healthy, skin-plumping radiance that made my complexion look luminous, but never glittery. It offered a pigmented bronze that was easy to blend with a brush, just like liquid bronzer . Key takeaways: Luminous finish, instant bronze, hydrating formula

Sunnee BaeSkin Baeside Sea Sculpt Contour $19 SHOP NOW Size: 0.5 oz. | Key ingredients: DHA, moringa seed oil, squalane, kelp and apple fruit extracts | Skin type: Normal The Sunnee Bae counterpart was similar in many ways—just $7 cheaper. While I also didn’t notice lingering signs of a tan following 10-hour wear, I did think it stood up next to the Dolce Glow formula well. There were, however, a few things that differed between the two: The Sunnee Bae formula had more of a matte finish than the Dolce Glow, which may suit shoppers with oily skin or those who prefer a shine-free finish, and it seemed to sheer out a lot faster than the Dolce Glow, which may be good for those who prefer natural makeup looks. While it was easy to build up the color in just a few dots with Dolce Glow, you’d have to build up the coverage to get a deeper bronze with the Sea Sculpt Contour. Key takeaways: Matte finish, good for natural makeup, hydrating formula

Tanning Mousses

Perhaps the most common self-tan medium is tanning mousse, so I knew these formulas would be the real efficacy test. Both come packaged in bottles with the exact same shape, only differing in color and font style (and of course, the contents inside).

The Dolce Glow Lusso Self-Tanning Mousse and Sunnee BaeSide Self-Tanning Sea Mousse are only available in one shade, but they both claim to be buildable for a deeper hue. They also have the same development time frames: for a light tan, wait 2-4 hours before showering, 4-6 hours for a medium tan, or 6 (or more) hours for the deepest bronze. Information in tow, I tested the Dolce Glow mousse on my right leg and arm and Sunnee Bae’s on my left side to see how they stacked up.

Dolce Glow Lusso Self-Tanning Mousse $49 SHOP NOW Size: 6.8 oz. | Key ingredients: DHA, squalane, jojoba oil, vitamin E | Development: 2-4 hours (light tan), 4-6 hours (medium tan), 6+ hours (deep tan) What immediately struck me was the light, lilting fragrance of both mousses—and more importantly, the absence of that gross self-tan scent. In lieu of the slightly pungent scent we all associate with self-tan, both formulas shared a citrusy clean smell that lasted all day, even up to the sixth hour of wear. The Dolce Glow side offered a deeper hue from the start, with a medium to dark base that left a more coppery shade on my skin than the Sunnee Bae formula. All I needed was one layer to get a beautiful bronze thanks to its initially dark shade, which left me with an even, realistically tanned result by the time 6 hours had passed and I hopped into the shower. However, I did run into some streakiness when I tanned my arms (which may be a fault of the mitt I used, so I can't dock too many points here). Its natural, non-orange results felt worthy of the $49 price, but I still had another side to evaluate. Key takeaways: Deeper shade from the start, slightly more golden/deeper hue by the end, experienced streakiness on the arms

Sunnee BaeSkin Baeside Self-Tanning Sea Mousse $28 SHOP NOW Size: 6.7 oz. | Key ingredients: DHA, blue-green algae, sea kelp, wakame, moringa seed oil | Development: 2-4 hours (light tan), 4-6 hours (medium tan), 6+ hours (deep tan) I was deeply impressed by the Sunnee Bae Sea Mousse. Not only did it glide on beautifully (sans streakiness, like I ever-so-slightly experienced with its more expensive sister), but it also smelled linen-clean. Since this product was made with a rather natural formula, there was just barely less color payoff with this mousse—from first application to the 6-hour results. However, formula is also buildable and makes it possible to achieve a deeper color with extra layers (and when you see the results of my left leg above, you can hardly tell the difference). The only thing that truly differentiated the two was the product’s reaction to water. While all DHA formulas are meant to wash off at the end of the day (and you’re advised to keep your skin dry until the full time of development), I washed my hands several times throughout the day and noticed more spotting on the Sunnee Bae side versus Dolce Glow’s. However, I know this is subjective (and advised in general), but something I like to keep in mind when I shop. At the end of the day, I’d have to recommend the Sunnee BaeSide Sea Mousse over Dolce Glow’s formula. Though both are gorgeously golden, leave your skin looking like you just stepped off of Bondi Beach, and feel luxuriously hydrating on the skin, you’re better off paying less for a similar result with the $28 Sea Mousse option. Key takeaways: Natural, buildable coverage, pleasant smell, prone to water streaks

Self-Tanning Serums

Self-tanning serums are a personal favorite of mine within the faux glow category. They’re easy to use, invisible on the skin (which means they can go undetected beneath makeup and develop throughout the day), and versatile enough to be applied directly to your face or mixed with your favorite skincare products. I applied three drops of product from each of Alysa’s serums, Dolce Glow Goccia di Sole Self-Tanning Serum Drops on the right and Sunnee BaeSide Searum Drops on the left, before going to sleep and woke up results so similar that I can’t even split them into two.

Dolce Glow Goccia Di Sole Hydrating Self-Tanning Serum Drops for Face and Body $48 SHOP NOW Size: 1 oz. | Key ingredients: DHA, erythrulose, aloe vera, cranberry extract, caffeine, jojoba seed oil | Development: 4-6 hours

Sunnee BAEskin Baeside Searum Drops $18 SHOP NOW Size: 1 oz. | Key ingredients: DHA, blue-green algae extract, moringa seed oil, sugar cane extract | Development: 4-6 hours

As mentioned before, these results were so identical that I couldn’t tell where the Dolce Glow lines ended and Sunne Bae’s started. Both of the serums were water-light and blessed my skin with a beautiful glow by morning, offering a natural bronze that matched my pale face to my recent vacation-tanned body. Both formulas made my skin look and feel hydrated, almost as if I were adding an extra skincare step in my evening routine (which, judging by the nutrient-packed ingredient lists on each product, I basically did).

It’s worth adding that Dolce Glow’s serum does contain a few more skin-loving extracts and oils than its Sunnee Bae counterpart, including skin-revitalizing caffeine and wrinkle-pluming agents like aloe vera and glycolic acid. The Goccia di Sole Self-Tanning Drops might also be a better choice for those with acne-prone skin, as the formula is infused with blemish-fighting cranberry extract that keeps your pores clear.

However, if your self-tanner search is based solely on bronzy results, you’ll be happy to know that Sunnee Bae’s serum, which is $30 cheaper and also comes with its own slew of skincare benefits (moringa seed oil for hydration, algae extract for rejuvenation, and sugar cane extract for a collagen boost), checks that box. I couldn’t tell the difference between the way my skin looked or felt on either side of my face, and the pictures show it.

Alyssa Brascia before and after using Dolce Glow Goccia di Sole Self-Tanning Drops (right side of face) and Sunnee BaeSkin BaeSide Searum Drops (left side of face). (Image credit: @ alyssabrascia

Others I Tried

Self-Tanning Facial Mists

Dolce Glow Acqua Hydrating Self-Tanning Face Mist $36 SHOP NOW Size: 3.4 oz. | Shades: 1 | Key ingredients: Sugar cane, Australian macadamia oil, cranberry extract, green tea leaf extract, sodium hyaluronate | Use: 4-5 pumps | Development: 6-8 hours This facial mist is an easy way to get even coverage without a dry-down time. It provides streak-free results with buildable color depending on the amount of mists you spray, with 4 to 5 pumps being the recommended amount for a medium tan. It doubles as a primer and setting spray while tendering hydration, calming irritated skin, and boosting collagen.

Sunnee BAEskin Baeside Hydrating Sea Mist Tanning Water $16 SHOP NOW Size: 3.4 oz. | Shades: 1 | Key ingredients: Blue-green algae, sea kelp, wakame, moringa seed oil | Use: 4-5 pumps | Development: 6-8 hours Much like its Dolce Glow forebearer, this tanning mist has a buildable formula for different depths of bronzy goodness—4 pumps for a light to medium tan and more for a deeper hue. It’s enriched with a slew of oceanic nutrients that replenish the skin barrier and offer a kiss of hydration while also protecting the skin from free radicals. Plus, it’s $20 cheaper.

Self-Tanning Body Sprays

Dolce Glow Self-Tanning Mist - Medium to Dark $49 SHOP NOW Size: 6.4 oz. | Shades: 2 | Key ingredients: Goji berry fruit extract, aloe vera, Australian macadamia oil, sodium hyaluronate, Bulgarian rose oil, jojoba seed oil | Use: Slow, circular sprays | Development: 2-4 hours (light tan), 4-6 hours (medium tan), 6+ hours (deep tan) This self-tanning spray from Dolce Glow is meant to be your own personal airbrush tan in a bottle. You’re instructed to prep as normal for a spray tan (exfoliate, avoid moisturizers and perfume, etc.) and then begin spraying the product in slow, circular motions, keeping the can 10 inches away from the skin. This transfer-resistant formula is infused with skin-loving ingredients like moisturizing aloe vera, hydrating hyaluronic acid and macadamia oil, and soothing elements like goji berry fruit extract. Plus, it comes in 2 shades: Light to Medium and Medium to Dark.

Sunnee BAEskin Baeside Sea Spray Self-Tan $20 SHOP NOW Size: 6.4 oz. | Shades: 1 | Key ingredients: Blue-green algae extract, wakame extract, kelp extract, moringa seed oil | Use: Slow, circular sprays | Development: 6-8+ hours Unlike Dolce Glow, the Sunnee Bae Sea Spray is available in one flexible shade that can be left on for longer to deepen the color. The same rules of application apply here, and its formula is meant to be as airbrush-smooth as its pricier counterpart. Its ingredient list shares many of the same ingredients as the rest of the Sunnee Bae line, including a rich mix of algae, wakame (seaweed), and kelp extracts to smooth and nourish the skin. Clocking in at $26 cheaper, this spray will save you a pretty penny in comparison.

How to Choose

Who would you recommend each line to, considering lifestyle, price point, etc?

Alysa: I always say [that] Dolce Glow is for the glam, and Sunnee Bae is for the go. If you're someone who lives for a more luxe beauty ritual, who wants skincare benefits like firming and brightening packed into your tanning routine, Dolce Glow is your match. It’s ideal for people who prioritize self-care and are willing to invest in premium formulas. Sunnee Bae is perfect for my Gen Z and millennial babes—or really anyone who wants a glow that's easy, fun, and fits into a busier, on-the-go lifestyle. The price point is more accessible, but the quality is still top-tier. It’s great for first-time tanners or anyone who wants results. Again, it’s really dependent on where you are at in your skincare and self-tanning journey.

Q&A

What do you want shoppers to take away from each brand?

Alysa: I got my very first spray tan at a time in my life when, honestly, I didn’t even know how I was going to afford it—but I did it because everyone else was doing it. What I didn’t expect was the immediate confidence boost I felt afterward. It was such a small beauty service, but it made me feel seen. That moment stuck with me, and it’s why I built these brands: to help others feel that same confidence, no matter where they are in life. There’s so much intention behind every formula we’ve created.

﻿﻿What are your desert island products from Dolce Glow and Sunnee Bae?

Alysa: If I had to narrow it down to my desert island must-haves, I’m definitely packing a few essentials from each line that I truly can’t live without.

Dolce Glow Acqua Hydrating Self-Tanning Water : It's so lightweight, refreshing, and gives the most beautiful glow without needing to rinse. It’s a go-to for me when I want that natural glow with zero fuss.

It's so lightweight, refreshing, and gives the most beautiful glow without needing to rinse. It’s a go-to for me when I want that natural glow with zero fuss. Sunnee BAEside Sea Spray : Being alone on an island, I’d take [this]—no question. It’s the ultimate multitasker. I don't need anyone's help to apply because its 360 design allows for me to spray it upside down and get those hard-to-reach areas.

Being alone on an island, I’d take [this]—no question. It’s the ultimate multitasker. I don't need anyone's help to apply because its 360 design allows for me to spray it upside down and get those hard-to-reach areas. Dolce Glow Self-Tanning Contour Sculptor : I also can't forget our viral sculptor. It’s the best 3-in-1 product that sculpts, highlights, and enhances all the right places, whether I’m wearing makeup or not.

I also can't forget our viral sculptor. It’s the best 3-in-1 product that sculpts, highlights, and enhances all the right places, whether I’m wearing makeup or not. Dolce Glow SPF 50 Body Balm : [This] is a MUST. It’s shimmer-infused and melts into the skin like butter, and actually makes you want to reapply. If I’m stuck in the sun, I want to stay protected and glowing.