This $9 French Pharmacy Staple Was All Over the Cannes Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images / Stephane Cardinale-Corbis)

At the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, French glamour did not disappoint. Would you expect anything less from the A-list affair on the French Riviera in the South of France? The festivities may have concluded on May 25, but I'm certainly not done gawking over the celebrity red carpet looks . I have to say the beauty moments were especially on point—think deep side parts , dramatic Old Hollywood waves, and velvety red lips that practically scream "effortlessly French."

It seems the aesthetic even surfaced in the skincare prep, with one French pharmacy staple coming in clutch: Talika's Eye Therapy Patches . Good news! They're on Amazon, so you don't have to take a trip to Paris to snag them yourself Although, if you do find yourself at the iconic CityPharma, stocking up is never a bad idea…

Talika Eye Therapy Patch $54 SHOP NOW

Sure, they might seem unassuming, but don't underestimate the power of a good eye patch. This pack of six, which shakes out to $9 per pair, comes infused with muscat rose, wheat germ, avocado oil, ceramides and shea butter to soothe and hydrate the under-eye area. Each patch has a dry-gel consistency that makes them perfect for pre-event prep.

Just ask Lisa Aharon, who worked with Chloe Fineman and Jena Malone ahead of their Cannes red carpet appearances. "Facial preparation is a must," the celebrity makeup artist says in a press release. These patches provide instant results to plump the delicate under-eyes. Plus, they're reusable (up to three times per pair) and come with a chic silver case to use for storage.

I can personally attest to their skin-soothing magic. I don't have any red carpet appearances on the docket, but I did recently use them while getting ready for a friend's wedding. I'm particularly prone to puffiness in the morning, especially after a few glasses of wine the night before, and was pleasantly surprised to see my bags literally deflate in 20 minutes.

I especially love how soothing they feel on my skin without a ton of serum dripping down my face. Because of that non-fussy, dry-gel texture, I reach for them more than any other eye patches in my collection. Bonus points if you can put them in the fridge for a few minutes before applying—it not only feels like straight-up heaven but also dials down any swelling in a snap.

More A+ Products for Skincare Prep

Talika Bio Enzymes Brightening Mask $12 SHOP NOW Aharon layered this mask over the patches for both Fineman and Malone, noting that it illuminates and de-puffs the face in as little as 15 minutes.

Youth To The People Superfood Skin Drip Smooth + Glow Barrier Serum $39 SHOP NOW This lightweight serum provides the glowiest base.

Yon-Ka Nutri-Contour $74 SHOP NOW After peeling off the patches, Aharon tapped this tightening eye cream on her celeb clients to further refresh the area.

Beau Domaine The Cream $242 SHOP NOW For an added layer of hydration, Aharon swears by this face cream, which helps your skin catch the light just right.

BeautyStat Peptide Wrinkle Relaxing Moisturizer $72 SHOP NOW This moisturizer tightens the skin upon application thanks to the special neuropeptides many swear have a Botox-like effect.

Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Liquid Essence $102 SHOP NOW Whether you use it for skincare prep or as a setting spray, you really can't go wrong with this Chanel hydrator.