Welcome to Who What Wear UK's Next in Beauty Awards 2026. Here, we are crowning and celebrating the very best in beauty, from game-changing industry innovators to the tried-and-tested classics that remain mainstays in our bathroom cabinets and makeup bags. To help us find the worthy winners, we called upon our esteemed panel of industry experts, hard-to-please editors and in-the-know influencers, who put each and every product to the test. We enlisted our judges to document and share their testing for every product they tried, so you can see all the winners in action—as well as those very important before-and-after results. After comprehensive testing and monitoring the effect these products had on our skin, the results are in. Join us in celebrating the best skincare products of 2026.
Who What Wear UK Next in Beauty Awards 2026: Best in Skin
Best Luxe Moisturiser
When it comes to luxurious moisturisers, Chanel's Sublimage La Crème Texture Universelle remains unmatched thanks to its intensely hydrating and luxurious texture. "Despite the price, this face cream is hands down my favourite in existence. It feels every bit as luxurious to apply and use as the price tag would suggest, and the unctuous formula leaves my skin looking and feeling the happiest it possibly can," says Who What Wear UK beauty director Shannon Lawlor.
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CHANEL
Sublimage La Crème Texture Universelle
Best Skin Tool
Out of all the skin tools our judges tested, there was one that stood head and shoulders above the rest. "The Dr. Levy Switzerland The ThermoGlow Pro really stood out in its category for the fact that it's not simply a 'sculpting microcurrent' device, but actually works on the skin, improving product absorption and supporting the lymphatic system," says facialist and Who What Wear UK beauty contributor Grace Day.
"I genuinely look forward to using it and see results immediately afterwards, particularly for unwanted morning puffiness. Both the cold and warm functions feel really luxurious and indulgent," she adds.
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Dr. Levy Switzerland
The ThermoGlow Pro
Best Facial SPF
Finding a good facial SPF is notoriously tricky, but Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF50+ Superscreen impressed every one of our judges with its crowd-pleasing formula. "This is, without question, the most impressive daily SPF formula I have ever used," says Shannon. "It's not too lightweight, not too rich. Not too hydrating, not too skin-like. Not too glowy, not too matte. It is a Goldilocks formula, and I challenge anyone to try it once and not buy it again," she says.
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Mecca Cosmetica
To Save Face SPF50+ Superscreen
Best Light Therapy Device
If you're looking to invest in a good LED mask, then Silk'n's LED Face Mask Pro comes highly recommended by Who What Wear UK editor-in-chief, Jane McFarland. "Thanks to the flexible silicone material, it's more lightweight and comfortable than other rigid LED masks that I've tried, which definitely adds to the relaxation and soothing aspect," she says. "I like that there are multiple modes that target different skin concerns, as you can adapt the programme depending on what you want to improve. It's set on 10-minute cycles, too, so it's relatively easy to build it into your routine and helps with winding down before bed."
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Silk'n
LED Face Mask Pro
Best Moisturiser for Sensitive Skin
Those with sensitive complexions require extra attention in their skincare, and Clinique has catered to the most sensitive of skins with its Daily Calm range, of which the Soothing Repair Cream is a standout. "This is a brilliant moisturiser for skin that experiences dryness alongside irritation," says Grace. "It's a rich formula thanks to the shea butter, but I find this made a big difference to softening and smoothing rough patches," she adds.
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Clinique
Daily Calm Soothing Repair Cream
Best Vitamin C Serum
A good vitamin C serum is a staple in many of our skincare routines, but Trinny London's Naked Ambition Azelaic Exosome and Vitamin C Serum impressed our judges the most with its ability to even the complexion, reduce redness and boost radiance in just a few weeks. The combination of slow-release vitamin C, exosomes and azelaic acid helps target a whole range of skin concerns in one step. "This definitely helps to even the skin tone and is an easy addition to your skincare routine—I have been using various products from Trinny's range and thoroughly recommend this one," says Jane.
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Trinny London
Naked Ambition Azelaic Exosome and Vitamin C Serum
Best Moisturiser
Hundreds of moisturisers passed the beauty desk this year, but we crowned SkinCeuticals P-Tiox Anti-Wrinkle Cream as the very deserving winner of our Best Moisturiser category. "I was blown away by just how much difference this made in my skin. I saw impressively visible improvements in skin quality, texture, pores and visible lines after only a week of use. I used it right under my eyes as an eye cream, and it literally got rid of any tiny fine lines after just a few days," says founder and director of Hart Medical, Eleanor Hartley.
"My skin was fresh and hydrated without feeling heavy; the cream turns to a watery gel on the skin and feels lightweight and invisible with no residue and no pilling under makeup or on top of other products. The INCI list is seriously strong, with some major clinical evidence behind the individual ingredients and the formulation as a whole. Glass skin in a jar," she says.
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SkinCeuticals
P-Tiox Anti-Wrinkle Cream
Best Luxe Serum
It doesn't get much more luxurious than Sisley skincare, and its famed Black Rose collection is a favourite amongst beauty editors. In particular, we're all about the Black Rose Concentrate Serum. It works to hydrate, gently exfoliate and boost collagen production, and has the iconic rose scent that makes applying these products feel like a moment of luxury. "Overall, this serum is great for hydration and quickly sinks into the skin, leaving a gorgeous glow on my face," says Who What Wear UK junior writer Brittany Davy,
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Sisley-Paris
Black Rose Concentrate Serum
Best Personalised Skin Treatment
There's a lot to love about Renew and Me's Nightly-Active-Treatment, which is a prescription-strength formula delivered directly to your door at the correct dose for your skin. Whether you want to address fine lines and wrinkles or acne or pigmentation, this smart treatment streamlines your skincare routine and delivers real results, without the need to visit a dermatologist. "I'm a big fan of this brand; the buying process is seamless, the formulas are efficacious and the price point makes it great value," says Who What Wear UK beauty contributor Perdita Nouril.
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Renew and Me
Nightly-Active-Treatment
Best Skin Supplement
Collagen supplements can be hit and miss, but our judges applaud Vida Glow's Collagen Liquid Advance formula, which not only delivers visible results in the skin but is by far the best-tasting collagen supplement around. "I take these collagen supplements every single day and have done so for over a year," says Shannon. "They are the easiest way to work collagen supplementation into a busy schedule, and they taste delicious. I will truly never be without them, and neither will my glowing skin."
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Vida Glow
Collagen Liquid Advance
Best SPF Mist
"Whilst SPFs have really innovated in recent years, I do think that spray formulas have lagged, often leaving skin feeling dry, sticky or sensitised. So this one really stands apart from others in its category," says Grace, who tested our winner: Naked Sundays Hydrating Glow Face Mist Top Up SPF50+. "It's lightweight and feels incredibly hydrating, like you've just sprayed on a moisture mist, rather than the kind of product that leaves a layer of residue on your skin. What's more, the ultra-fine spray ensures you can get a really close and even application for optimal protection," she says.
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Naked Sundays
Hydrating Glow Face Mist Top Up SPF50+
Best Face Mask
The L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Glass Skin Hydrogel Glow Masks impressed our editors so much that they've become mainstays in our skincare routines. "These sheet masks are designed to be worn for 90 minutes, during which they turn clear. I know it sounds gimmicky, but after testing them out, my skin was brimming with hydration and possessed a healthy glow that I wouldn’t ordinarily be able to achieve without having a facial," says Who What Wear UK beauty editor Eleanor Vousden. They're perfect for special occasions and travel when I want my skin to look its best," she says.
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L'Oréal Paris
Revitalift Glass Skin Hydrogel Glow Mask
Best Skin Booster
When our complexion needs a boost, we call upon Dermalogica Futurecode Booster Damage-Correcting Longevity Serum, which received glowing reviews from consultant dermatologist Dr Mary Sommerlad. "Longevity is having a real moment in dermatology, so this product is exciting in terms of introducing quite novel concepts such as NAD+ to accessible skincare rather than clinic-only brands," she says.
"For me, the most exciting ingredient is the omni antioxidant blend, because antioxidants have been incredibly well studied and are known to contribute to skin damage, including inflammation. The skin-firming ingredients made my skin feel tighter temporarily, which was noticeable. It's a fantastic option for someone who does not want injectables but would like the temporary appearance of tighter-looking skin."
Those with blemish-prone or sensitive skin will love Mediheal Madecassoside Blemish Pads, which help to soothe irritation and clear blemishes and dark spots simultaneously, making them a hard-working product to have in your skincare arsenal. They can be used post-cleansing or applied as a targeted sheet mask wherever required. "This is a really great product. I love the packaging and smell; it felt just the right side of medical and dried any spots out," saysSharmadean Reid, founder of 39BC.
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Mediheal
Madecassoside Blemish Pad
Best Hydrating Serum
Every skin type can benefit from a hydrating serum, and Sunday Riley's Tidal Deep Hydration and Plumping Serum quenched even the very dryest of complexions, leaving skin plumped and glowing thanks to its ability to work both on the surface and deeper levels of the skin. "This serum is a nice hydrating boost to use in the mornings, and it sits well under my SPF and makeup base products," says Brittany.
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Sunday Riley
Tidal Deep Hydration and Plumping Serum
Best Lip Treatment
Not all lip balms are created equal, and this formula really impressed our judging panel. Within the formula, you'll find a whole range of ingredients that work to hydrate, plump and soothe dry lips, including rose PDRN, peptides, shea butter and ceramides. "This really lives up to the hype," says Perdita. "I used it continuously on holiday, and it kept my lips in beautiful condition and felt lovely to wear," she says.
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HaruHaru Wonder
Rose PDRN Peptide Glowy Balm
Best Eye Cream
Infused with shea butter, marine algae extracts and hydrating glycerin, Elemis Future Restore Eye Serum delivers a welcome dose of moisture to the delicate eye area, leaving skin soft, smooth and beautifully nourished. "I'm really into this product—I love the Elemis Pro-Collagen collection," says Shannon. "I find some eye creams too rich, so I really appreciate this more lightweight serum formula."
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Elemis
Future Restore Eye Serum
Best Skin-Renewing Product
Daily Renewing Soft Peel has become Takami's most iconic product, and this exfoliating treatment is in a league of its own for its ability to gently rejuvenate even delicate complexions. "Exfoliation can be tricky for sensitive skin, but this gentle formulation means that anyone can use it," says Perdita. "I was super impressed with how it dialled up my skin’s brightness and worked to minimise the look of pores, all whilst keeping my skin barrier happy and hydrated," she says.
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TAKAMI
Daily Renewing Soft Peel
Best Exfoliating Product
Even though it originally launched in 2009, Sunday Riley's Good Genes maintains its status as one of the very best exfoliating treatments around. It's a firm favourite amongst beauty editors and skincare experts alike, thanks to its ability to deliver glowing results almost instantaneously. Bravo, Sunday Riley. "This is a classic that still works well. When I put this on at night, my skin always looks refreshed the next day," says Sharmadean.
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Sunday Riley
Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment
Best Cleanser
Rocco may have only launched this year, but it quickly made a glowing impression on our judges, who loved the gentle Soft Reset Foaming Cleanser, which effectively cleanses the day away and uplifts the spirits with its mood-boosting scents. Coupled with the colourful packaging, it became a total joy to use in our skincare routines. "The smell is so good, and this cleanser has a lovely foam. It effectively cleansed my full face of makeup," says Sharmadean.
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ROCCO Beauty
Soft Reset Foaming Cleanser
Best Facial Tan
Bare by Vogue has a loyal following amongst our judges, but it was the Overnight Tan Mask that stood out for achieving the most effortless facial tan. "This is a great product for a lazy-girl tan," says Who What Wear UK graphic designer Emily Post. "The product feels like a nourishing moisturiser, and I woke up with a natural-looking, glowing tan. The bonus is that there’s no need to rinse it off, and no fake tan residue left on the pillow," she says.
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Bare by Vogue
Overnight Tan Mask
Best Serum
We tested hundreds of serums, but when it came to both results-driven effects and innovation, Medik8 Exo-PDRN Prismatic+ was the best. "Medik8 continues to impress me as one of the most innovative brands out there," says Grace. "This serum is a perfect example of that commitment to innovation: a formula that isn't just about the ingredients on the INCI list, but has been cleverly formulated to ensure that those ingredients actually get to where they need to be," she says.
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Medik8
Exo-PDRN Prismatic+
Best Night Product
Tatcha is famed for its sensorial textures and luxurious formulas, and Indigo Overnight Repair has earned a permanent spot as part of our nighttime skincare routines. "As an existing fan of Tatcha's Water Cream, I was excited to try a new moisturiser, and it didn't disappoint," says Who What Wear UK fashion editor Remy Farrell. "Thicker than the Water Cream and with a cooling and soothing feel, I woke up with my skin feeling more hydrated and softer than on previous days," she says.
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Tatcha
Indigo Overnight Repair
Best Targeted Skin Treatment
Another classic that we still rely upon is Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, which remains the best we've tried for speeding up the lifecycle of a stubborn spot. "This cult-classic spot treatment has never failed me—even when it comes to treating really stubborn cystic spots," says Grace. "As its name suggests, it works by drying out the spot, and whilst this means it isn't the gentlest of treatments, it works fast and well."
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Mario Badescu
Drying Lotion
Best Balm Cleanser
No matter how stubborn the makeup, it's no match for The Inkey List's Oat Cleansing Balm. With its sumptuous yet gentle texture, it effortlessly melts away makeup and leaves skin gently cleansed and comfortable. It's an iconic product for a reason. "This has a lovely texture, and the packaging is ideal for this type of product. It really impressed me," says fashion and beauty content creator and founder of Byfrow, Victoria Magrath.
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The Inkey List
List Oat Balm Cleanser
Best Advanced Facial
The Keren Bartov Method is one of London's most acclaimed results-driven facials, which can be personalised to address a whole range of skin concerns. "This facial was incredible. The stunning clinic has so many machines with cutting-edge technology to help with a range of skincare concerns," says Who What Wear UK deputy beauty editor, Grace Lindsay.
"After my consultation, my skin was cleansed and prepped with a facial massage before photos were taken to track progress. Then five different machines were used, including laser, radiofrequency, ultrasound and more. If you have skincare concerns such as acne or pigmentation, I can see this facial making a huge difference, and I am yet to try anything like it," she says.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.