I've recently become an eye cream convert. For years, I was sceptical of these miniature pots and tubes; they contain many of the same ingredients as our face creams and are often more expensive to boot. But after much testing, I've really come around to their merits—especially as I have sensitive eyes. The skin in this area is already much thinner and more delicate than the rest of our face, meaning it's generally more reactive too. In fact, the experts agree: you can really benefit from a dedicated formula that's less likely to cause irritation.
As consultant dermatologist Dr Zainab Laftah tells Who What Wear UK, the skin around the eyes is so thin that it's actually more prone to sensitivity and irritation than the rest of your face. And face creams are usually too heavy, or contain too many actives for this area. She continues: "Signs and symptoms of sensitive skin around the eyes include redness, itching, dryness, flaking, stinging or burning, particularly after applying skincare or makeup products."
If you've ever experienced some of the above, it doesn't mean you need to stop applying eye cream; you just need to find the right one for your particular needs.
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What Eye Creams Are Suitable for Sensitive Skin?
There is an array of eye creams that work for sensitive skin, but ensure you pay close attention to the packaging. "Look for gentle, hydrating ingredients such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid, which help attract and retain moisture, and ceramides, which support the skin’s natural protective barrier," says Dr Laftah. "Choose fragrance-free formulations specifically suitable for use around the eyes, as even soothing ingredients can occasionally cause irritation."
What Ingredients to Avoid
As expected, those with sensitive skin, especially around the eyes, should steer clear of—emphasis on—strong active ingredients such as retinols, exfoliating acids like glycolic acid (AHAs) and salicylic acid (BHAs), as well as high-strength vitamin C, as these can cause dryness, stinging and irritation, notes Dr Laftah.
Can Sensitive Skin Types Use Actives Around the Eyes?
"Yes," replies the dermatologist, "But it is important to choose gentle, well-formulated products specifically designed for this delicate area. Ingredients such as low-strength retinol or vitamin C may be tolerated by some individuals, but should be introduced gradually to minimise the risk of dryness, redness and irritation." As always: avoid applying actives to already irritated or inflamed skin, and discontinue use if persistent irritation occurs.
Without further ado, shop some of my and Dr Laftah's favourite eye creams for sensitive eyes ahead.
Multiple-use formula targets dryness and provides ample hydration
Excellent price point
fragrance-free, ophthalmologically tested, and suitable for contact lens wearers
Cons
May not be plumping enough for those concerned about fine lines and wrinkles
Contains no active ingredients to target pigmentation or dark circles
Why we love it:If you want something ultra-soothing and gentle, Bioderma's eye cream is even safe for newborns. This is a fantastic all-rounder for anyone with very sensitive, dry or eczema-prone skin around the eyes. It's a three-in-one formula that not only hydrates, but also soothes irritation and helps repair the skin barrier. I was particularly impressed by its patented ingredients, which include a complex that helps limit the adhesion of bacteria that can aggravate dryness. It also contains hyaluronic acid to maintain hydration and plumpness for up to 24 hours. Crucially, it's fragrance-free, ophthalmologically tested, and suitable for contact lens wearers—in fact, it's so gentle it's safe for babies from birth. This is not the product if you're looking for active ingredients, but if you want something gentle, soothing and hydrating, this is it.
Impressive blend of actives and hydrating ingredients
A standout for allergy sufferers and eczema-prone eyes
Fragrance free
Very gentle and good for day and night
Great price point
Cons
Small volume of product in tube
Why we love it: This soothing formula won't irritate even allergy-prone skin. If you have allergy-prone eyes, or are susceptible to redness and watering, La Roche-Posay's Toleriane Dermallergo Eye Cream is a true hero product. This soothing, lightweight fluid is approved by Allergy UK (and works particularly well for eczema-prone eyes, too)—but its targeted ingredients do more than simply soothe. There's the brand's thermal spring water to help calm discomfort, moisture-locking squalane, and niacinamide to hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier. It's certainly one for hay fever season, but it's an excellent everyday eye cream in its own right, too.
Deeply hydrating, creamy formula with a blend of oils
Squalene for long-lasting nourishment
Cons
Heavier ingredients may be too much for the most sensitive eyes, or during an allergy flare up
Does little to brighten under eyes or tackle pigmentation
On the pricier end
Pot packaging is less hygienic than a tube
Why we love it: This creamy formula is packed with multiple hydrators for long-lasting moisture. Sensitive skin tends to be some of the driest, and even gentle formulas can fall short when it comes to packing a moisture punch. That's why, especially during these chilly months, I've returned to an old stalwart: Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado. I've been using it on and off for the past decade, but I love that the latest formula includes 75 per cent more avocado oil than the previous version. Then there's also squalene and shea butter to deeply re-nourish depleted eye contours, and caffeine to combat tiredness and puffiness.
Powerful blend of active ingredients, including lipids, copper tripeptides and ectoin
Excellent price point for the ingredients
Promotes firmness as well as hydration
Cons
May be too heavy for very sensitive or eczema prone skin
Doesn't target dark circles
Why we love it: The ingredients in this formulation truly belie its price tag. This eye cream comes in at under £15 and is packed with so many next-gen actives that are excellent for sensitive skin types. There are multiple forms of lipids to deeply moisturise, copper tripeptides to promote firmness, and ectoin to boost barrier function. But despite so many hydrating ingredients, this creamy formula is fast-absorbing and leaves no greasy feel. You really can't go wrong.
Targeted actives that do more than boost hydration
Tackles fine lines, dark circles, uneven skin tone and laxity
Excellent hydrating ingredients
Good introduction to retinal, with the space to scale up
Cons
On the pricier end
May not be suitable for the most sensitive or reactive skin types, or those who are eczema prone
Why we love it: This retinal eye cream helps to improve the look of lines, dark circles, and laxity, all in one gentle formula. While not all sensitive skin can tolerate actives around the eye contour, if you can and are concerned about fine lines and wrinkles, Medik8's Crystal Retinal Ceramide Eye 3 is a great option. It's the lowest-strength formula in the brand's eye cream ladder, designed with sensitive skin in mind. It contains just 0.03% of retinal (a perfect introductory dose), which is enough to improve the appearance of lines, dark circles, uneven skin tone and laxity. There's also plenty of moisture-boosting goodness, including soothing chamomile extract, plumping hyaluronic acid and barrier-supporting ceramides. I have very sensitive skin, and I haven't had any reactions to this, but ensure you do a patch test first if you're concerned.
Doesn't include a huge amount of soothing ingredients
Why we love it: This advanced formula incorporates patented ingredients to tackle pigmentation and dark under-eye circles.Whilst most eye creams for sensitive eyes aren't focused on brightening dark circles or tackling pigmentation, Eucerin's Anti-Pigment Illuminating Eye Cream is. It utilises the brand's patented ingredient, Thiamidol, which acts on the root cause of hyperpigmentation by inhibiting melanin production. Then there are light-reflecting pigments that provide a brighter look upon application, so I'd recommend applying it in the morning. I also love the inclusion of oligopeptides, which stimulate the skin's natural collagen network to support the skin's structural integrity. I saw great results in the appearance of my dark circles in just two weeks, which is high praise.
Packed with skin-loving ingredients to help with the appearance of fine line and firmness
Luxurious, velvety texture that absorbs instantly and doesn't pill under make-up
Comes with a spatula for cleaner application
Cons
Pricey for a small amount of product
Why we love it: Its luxurious, velvety texture and blend of hydrating J-beauty ingredients make this an excellent luxury choice. I've never met a Tatcha product I haven't loved, and their Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream is no exception. This luxurious cream melts into the under-eye area and sheaths it in moisture all day long; plus, it doesn't pill under make-up either. It's packed with whey protein and polypeptides, which reduce the appearance of fine lines and help to "tighten" the surface of the skin. There's also Japanese white peony, which limits water loss, alongside skin-loving amino acids and nutrients. I always feel like I'm doing something good for my eye area when I use this regularly.
Simple, no fuss formula is great for very sensitive eyes
Packed with ceramides and glycerin for ample hydration
Good price point
Dermatologist tested
Cons
Lacking targeted ingredients for those concerned with pigmentation, puffiness or dark circles
Pot packaging increases risk of bacteria
Why we love it: This J-beauty staple is packed with ceramides for intense nourishment.J-beauty brand Curél has been a firm favourite since I discovered it last year, and I think one of its most slept-on products is the Moisture Repair Eye Cream. It's packed with ceramides and free from potential irritants, making it a great option for even the most sensitive eyes. It keeps things simple, which is often exactly what you need. The lightweight texture also absorbs quickly and sits nicely under make-up.
9. Roc Retinol Correxion Anti Ageing Wrinkle Eye Cream
Balanced dose of nourishing and active ingredients
Stabilised dose of retinol at a very low percentage
No added fragrance or alcohol
Excellent price point and ergonomic applicator
Cons
Can get through product quickly if using night and day
Why we love it: A stabilised dose of retinol and barrier-supporting ingredients make this a great introduction to the active. As Dr Laftah mentions, sensitive eye types do not need to steer clear of actives entirely; they just need to ensure they introduce them slowly and in small increments. This formula from RoC contains a balanced dose of actives with calming and hydrating ingredients, like panthenol and glycerin, to minimise the risk of irritation. There's a stabilised dose of retinol, formulated for the thin under-eye area, and there are also no added fragrances or drying alcohols. I've personally had no adverse side effects from this, but as always, patch test first.
How I Tested
Both the wider Who What Wear UK team and our beauty team have tested hundreds of eye creams between us. From more affordable products to luxury brands, we tested the gamut of price points and rated each one on how gentle it was on sensitive skin types, as well as tackling broader under-eye concerns, like puffiness, firmness and reducing hyperpigmentation.
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
Nessa Humayun is an award-winning freelance beauty journalist and the former beauty editor of Marie Claire UK. With a decade of editorial experience across beauty, fashion and lifestyle, Nessa has written for publications including British Vogue, The Times, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, Dazed, The Independent and The London Standard.