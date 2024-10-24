Anine Bing Just Made This Scandi, TikTok-Viral Lip Balm Even Cooler

(Image credit: Ole Henriksen)

What happens when Anine Bing gets her hands on a TikTok-viral lip balm? Magic, of course—and not just on the algorithm. The Scandi designer, known for her modern, effortlessly chic essentials, has a knack for creating the most covetable It items, so when she takes her talents to the beauty space, it only makes sense that she'd put out a smash hit.

Today, she introduces a limited-edition Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment—or should I say It treatment?—with Ole Henriksen (Bing is the global Scandi brand adviser). The collab features the same beloved formula with a new tint, updated packaging, and an enhanced shine, so it's undoubtedly destined for virality. I'd highly suggest shopping the buzzy launch before it flies off the shelves—so keep scrolling!

OLEHENRIKSEN Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment $22 SHOP NOW

Honestly, I didn't think Ole Henriksen's Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment could get any cooler. The formula—brimming with nourishing Scandinavian cloudberry seed oil, peptides (duh), kokum butter, and wild mango butter—already has a cult following on TikTok thanks to its easy glide and ability to boost collagen, plump lips with hydration, and smooth fine lines. Celeb endorsements from Suni Lee and Alix Earle (plus Bing herself) certainly don't hurt, and neither does a yummy flavor-tint combo; the TikTok crowd can't get enough of Crème Brûlée, Cocoa Crème, and Strawberry Sorbet.

Bing's limited-edition collab features the latter flavor with a mauve-pink pigment and shimmering finish. It's the brand's first glimmer shade, meant to celebrate their shared Scandinavian heritage and a commitment to self-love. (The tube reads "I love me," meant to evoke micro-moments of joy—a glimmer of light, if you will.)

"I've always enjoyed wearing a pink lip—something subtle yet playful that enhances my natural lip color," Bing says exclusively to Who What Wear. "It's the perfect addition to a Scandi beauty routine, as it highlights natural beauty while also strengthening and hydrating your lips." Spoken by the Scandi style queen herself! I, for one, always have a mauve-rose lip balm in my bag (the hue never lets me down), so I'm inclined to buy three before it sells out.

