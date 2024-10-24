Anine Bing Just Made This Scandi, TikTok-Viral Lip Balm Even Cooler
What happens when Anine Bing gets her hands on a TikTok-viral lip balm? Magic, of course—and not just on the algorithm. The Scandi designer, known for her modern, effortlessly chic essentials, has a knack for creating the most covetable It items, so when she takes her talents to the beauty space, it only makes sense that she'd put out a smash hit.
Today, she introduces a limited-edition Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment—or should I say It treatment?—with Ole Henriksen (Bing is the global Scandi brand adviser). The collab features the same beloved formula with a new tint, updated packaging, and an enhanced shine, so it's undoubtedly destined for virality. I'd highly suggest shopping the buzzy launch before it flies off the shelves—so keep scrolling!
Honestly, I didn't think Ole Henriksen's Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment could get any cooler. The formula—brimming with nourishing Scandinavian cloudberry seed oil, peptides (duh), kokum butter, and wild mango butter—already has a cult following on TikTok thanks to its easy glide and ability to boost collagen, plump lips with hydration, and smooth fine lines. Celeb endorsements from Suni Lee and Alix Earle (plus Bing herself) certainly don't hurt, and neither does a yummy flavor-tint combo; the TikTok crowd can't get enough of Crème Brûlée, Cocoa Crème, and Strawberry Sorbet.
Bing's limited-edition collab features the latter flavor with a mauve-pink pigment and shimmering finish. It's the brand's first glimmer shade, meant to celebrate their shared Scandinavian heritage and a commitment to self-love. (The tube reads "I love me," meant to evoke micro-moments of joy—a glimmer of light, if you will.)
"I've always enjoyed wearing a pink lip—something subtle yet playful that enhances my natural lip color," Bing says exclusively to Who What Wear. "It's the perfect addition to a Scandi beauty routine, as it highlights natural beauty while also strengthening and hydrating your lips." Spoken by the Scandi style queen herself! I, for one, always have a mauve-rose lip balm in my bag (the hue never lets me down), so I'm inclined to buy three before it sells out.
Shop More Ole Henriksen Essentials
For those partial to zero flavor or tint, you'll love the brand's strictly hydrating original.
Rich and decadent, this Cocoa Crème balm deposits the prettiest chocolate-brown pigment.
A beige tint and vanilla brown sugar scent make this one of the yummiest lip balms, like, ever.
This rich moisturizer contains eight amino acids and peptides to smooth fine lines and restore your skins's bounce.
I'm obsessed with this eye cream! I've gone through multiple jars. Despite what you might think, it doesn't contain any bananas; rather, it features light-reflecting yellow mineral pigments that instantly neutralize cool, dark shadows,
Dark spots, begone. Swipe on this glow-boosting toner a few nights per week to see some transformative results.
This face wash was a godsend this past summer. Nothing else worked to prevent sweat-clogged pores.
My fiancé steals this cleanser from me. It's that good!
This vitamin C–infused primer brightens your skin tone instantly and over time, as it also features light-reflecting banana powder–inspired pigments. You'll notice a smoother, more radiant complexion before applying a stitch of makeup.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
