My Amazon Cart Is Basically a French Pharmacy Haul—10 Products to Buy on Sale Before Everyone Else

No Paris trip is complete without a trip to the pharmacy. Every time I travel across the pond, I make sure to carve time in my itinerary to saunter down the aisles of at least one shop (at least is the operative word here—I usually clock in around three). That quintessential neon green cross is my North Star.

Word to the wise: You can snag French pharmacy favorites (like Embryolisse, Bioderma, Nuxe, etc.) here in the states if you know where to look. The prices just tend to be much lower over in France, which is why I like to stockpile my favorite formulas whenever I'm there. However! Amazon's Big Spring Sale has arrived in full force, which means a hoard of beauty products have been majorly discounted—including more than a few French pharmacy gems, much to my delight. I've been filling my own cart with said staples before the sale concludes on March 31 (!), and I'd be remiss not to share the best finds with my fellow Francophiles. Scroll ahead to score 10 French beauty holy grails.

10 French Pharmacy Staples From Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water $19 $15 SHOP NOW Micellar water—namely, this solution from Bioderma—is a French beauty routine staple. I pick up a bottle every time I'm in Paris (mainly because I forget to bring makeup remover, but it's also just so classic!).

Pharma Development A313 Retinol Anti Aging Night Cream $44 $33 SHOP NOW Ask any beauty editor their top French pharmacy picks, and chances are they'll name drop A313. Is it the sexiest OTC retinol on the market? Not really, but it doesn't need all the bells and whistles; the no-fuss formula smooths skin texture and fades dark spots like absolute sorcery. Plus, everyone I know who's tried it has reported no dreaded retinol side effects, like flaking or skin purging. That's a major win in my book! Something to flag: It does contain peanut oil, so if you're allergic to peanuts you'll want to steer clear.

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, $17 $14 SHOP NOW If you have yet to get your hands on the cult famous Embryolisse cream, consider this your sign! The multitasking moisturizer (and makeup primer and moisturizing mask) is a no-brainer, especially when it's tagged at $14. Some of the other Embryolisse iterations are also marked down, including the hypoallergenic, sensitive skin-approved version and the one lauded for smoothing fine lines.

Bioderma Atoderm Shower Oil $32 $24 SHOP NOW Take it from me: You don't realize how badly you need a shower oil until you finally try one for yourselves. What is it, you ask? Imagine a cleansing oil for your entire body. These silly, nourishing blends gently remove daily grime without stripping your skin of its precious oils. You know, that itchy, "tight" feeling you get post rinse? Shower oils mitigate that, stat, and this formula from Bioderma is certainly a safe bet. After all, it comes from the same cult-loved brand as the aforementioned micellar water cleanser.

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil $28 $21 SHOP NOW There's arguably no French pharmacy product more iconic than this beloved dry oil . In fact, it was completely wiped from the shelves the last time I was in Paris (sob). Thankfully, I can still snag a refill from Amazon at just $21, so you better believe I'm adding it to my cart ASAP. Any time I catch a whiff of that famous orange blossom, magnolia, and vanilla scent, I just know someone has covered their limbs in this silky, moisturizing solution.

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Shimmer Multi-Purpose Dry Oil $29 $25 SHOP NOW I'm also grabbing this golden formula while I'm at it for glowing summer skin. It features the same nourishing ingredients and scent, just with a bronzy, shimmery tinge.

Avène Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream $38 $32 SHOP NOW Avène's thermal water is well known for its skin-healing powers, but this recovery cream kicks the soothing power up a notch for hypersensitive skin. It not only strengthens the skin barrier over time but also calms redness, tightness, and itching in just 30 seconds. And as one Amazon reviewer notes, "It is the only moisturizer that doesn't either irritate my skin or break me out."

Avène Xeracalm A.D. Lipid-Replenishing Cream $36 $31 SHOP NOW Why snag just one Avène hero when there's multiple on sale? The XeraCalm line was formulated specifically with eczema-prone skin in mind, and it's approved to use on newborns—so you know it's super gentle. As a general rule, anything that's safe to use on delicate baby skin is A+ for hypersensitive complexions.

VICHY Mineral 89 Fortifying & Hydrating Daily Skin Booster $30 $25 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with a Vichy serum, IMO. If I traveled to Paris and forgot to pack my skincare (gasp!), I'd make a mad dash to the pharmacy and grab all the Vichy I could find. It's just such a staple. This hyaluronic acid serum is one of my favorites from the brand (and arguably the most popular pharmacy pick); it's lightweight and non-sticky and has an immediate plumping effect on my skin.