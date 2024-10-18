Hurry—These Too-Good-to-Miss Nordstrom Beauty Sets Are Only on Sale for 31 More Hours
I likely don't need to tell you this, but Nordstrom has quite the impressive beauty inventory. Seriously, most days you can find me on an endless scroll, bookmarking my favorite formulas just in case they happen to go on sale. (Any day now, Augustinus Bader!)
I'll let you in on an insider secret, though: Nordstrom's beauty sets are really where the shopping magic happens. See, many cult-favorite brands work with the major retailer to create exclusive bundles of their hero products and list them for a fraction of the price. So when Nordstrom announced a limited-time beauty sale from October 13 to 19, you better believe I zoomed straight to the "Gifts & Sets" tab.
The sale concludes tomorrow at midnight, so you have approximately 31 hours to snag your sets before the deal goes kaput. The clock is actively ticking away, so I decided to round up what I'm personally eyeing to save you some precious browsing time. Keep scrolling!
Makeup artists love these Caviar Sticks for crafting immaculate eye shadow looks with ease. Armed with these three shades, you'll have a capital-L Look in about 10 seconds flat.
This set may be named Summer Bronze, but I personally like to use these Westman Atelier shades year-round. Who doesn't love a faux glow when winter hits?
If you've been waiting to snag the iconic face sculptor, now's your chance! This starter kit comes with the brand's conductive gel (essential for activating the microcurrents), so it has everything you need.
If you already have the NuFace (or any other microcurrent device), I highly recommend grabbing this precise line-smoothing device. It's great for delicate areas that need a little more attention, like the corners of the eyes and lips.
Eve Lom's cleansers are beloved among the beauty-editor set. I have yet to meet a colleague who doesn't have glowing things to say!
Right now, these body mists are the closest I'll get to a beach getaway. I'm partial to Sand, a warm musk with notes of vanilla and sandalwood, but you really can't go wrong with any of the sparkling potions. So why not grab three?
I literally gasped when I saw this Leonor Greyl set on sale. That oil—it's truly a miracle worker for dry ends. I'm also always on the hunt for travel-size shampoo and conditioner (am I the only one who has to make a panic run to the drugstore the night before a flight?!), so this bundle is basically made for me.
This pack of two petal-pink plumpers is on sale for less than one at full price. (It's usually $39.) This is a no-brainer.
We love Maison Margiela Replica here at Who What Wear. By the Fireplace and Jazz Club happen to be one of our all-time favorites (they rank number one and two on our list, respectively!), so I will definitely be sending this link to our Slack channel.
Sisley Paris products are a dream—a spendy dream, but one that's worth the price, IMO! This exclusive duo contains its most beloved products at full size, which is rare for gift sets!
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
