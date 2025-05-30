Lana Del Rey's Go-To "Glow Balm" Is on Sale at Nordstrom RN
There are two things you should know about me, your friendly internet beauty editor. 1) I'm extremely picky when it comes to highlighter. I refuse to use a formula if it's too slick, glittery, or, well, obvious. 2) I love a good sale, especially when it's Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.
ICYMI, Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale runs now through June 1. Right now, you can get up to 60% off fashion and beauty favorites. While there are quite a few can't-miss items (including three of my favorite Tom Ford fragrances!), I'm practically begging you to add one specific product to your cart—that is, Lana Del Rey's go-to "glow balm." It's a multipurpose highlighter that gives the skin the most stunning sheen. Need proof? It's the exact product that gave Lana Del Rey her gorgeous Coachella glow. Keep scrolling to see and shop the exact product.
I mean, just look at her glow…
The Exact "Glow Balm" Lana Del Rey Wears
This product was created by Lana Del Rey's makeup artist Etienne Ortega. Upon launching his namesake brand, he released four shades of this Ethereal Glow Balm, and let me tell you, each one is worthy of taking up space in your makeup bag. Even though they look bold and almost glittery in the packaging, they melt onto the skin, giving it a sheer, angelic, and celestial glow. I've been obsessed with them for months.
Shop the Other Three (On-Sale!) Shades
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
