Lana Del Rey's Go-To "Glow Balm" Is on Sale at Nordstrom RN

Here, Lana Del Rey Wears the shades "Ice Queen" and "Golden Hour." (Image credit: @etienneortega

There are two things you should know about me, your friendly internet beauty editor. 1) I'm extremely picky when it comes to highlighter. I refuse to use a formula if it's too slick, glittery, or, well, obvious. 2) I love a good sale, especially when it's Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.

ICYMI, Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale runs now through June 1. Right now, you can get up to 60% off fashion and beauty favorites. While there are quite a few can't-miss items (including three of my favorite Tom Ford fragrances!), I'm practically begging you to add one specific product to your cart—that is, Lana Del Rey's go-to "glow balm." It's a multipurpose highlighter that gives the skin the most stunning sheen. Need proof? It's the exact product that gave Lana Del Rey her gorgeous Coachella glow. Keep scrolling to see and shop the exact product.

I mean, just look at her glow…

The Exact "Glow Balm" Lana Del Rey Wears

Ortega Beauty Ethereal Glow Balm in Ice Queen $28 $24 SHOP NOW This product was created by Lana Del Rey's makeup artist Etienne Ortega . Upon launching his namesake brand, he released four shades of this Ethereal Glow Balm, and let me tell you, each one is worthy of taking up space in your makeup bag. Even though they look bold and almost glittery in the packaging, they melt onto the skin, giving it a sheer, angelic, and celestial glow. I've been obsessed with them for months.

Shop the Other Three (On-Sale!) Shades

Ortega Beauty Ethereal Glow Balm in Golden Hour $28 $24 SHOP NOW Each shade was inspired by summer skies and sunsets. This shade, Golden Hour, gives the skin a dewy warmth. Ortega Beauty Ethereal Glow Balm in Sunset Bliss $28 $24 SHOP NOW Each one is infused with blue agave and vitamin E for a smooth, hydrating effect, so you can rest assured they'll never look dry, cakey, or obvious on the skin (although they are easily buildable if you prefer a bolder highlight). Ortega Beauty Ethereal Glow Balm in Rose Quartz $28 $24 SHOP NOW They're multipurpose, so they work equally as well on the face, lips, and body. That's it. I'm re-stocking every shade.