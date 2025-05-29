3 of My Favorite Tom Ford Fragrances Are (Majorly) On Sale During Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
I love collecting perfumes. In fact, nothing brings me more joy than when I can place a fresh fragrance (that's housed in a chic, glass bottle, no doubt) front and center on my vanity. However, I know better than anyone that perfume can be expensive—I'm talking upwards of $300 or $400 a bottle at times. And when that's the case, I keep an eye out for sales.
Luckily for me, I just spotted three of my favorite Tom Ford fragrances on sale as part of Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale, and they're up to $95 off their original price. So, yeah, I'm not waiting a second to restock my collection with them. Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale runs now through June 1. During it, you can get up to 60% off fashion and beauty favorites, though I highly suggest buying at least one of the three following Tom Ford fragrances...
Fragrance notes: Bergamot, jasmine flower, lemon
Soleil Neige was one of the first Tom Ford fragrances I ever owned, and it's still one of my favorite ones. It was designed to mimic the "shimmer of sun on snow," and as such, it has a cool freshness about it. Even though it's meant to evoke winter, I think it's season-less, which is why I wear it year-round. The simple and chic combination of notes—bergamot, jasmine flower, and lemon—works just as well in July as they do in January.
P.S. If you don't want to commit to a full bottle, the travel-size spray is 50% off right now...
Customer review: "The name may mean 'sun on snow, ' but this is my new Spring go-to! So clean and crisp with the bergamot and lemon. I find myself reaching for it every day now. Don’t hesitate to get this one. I purchased the 1 oz and wish I’d have gotten the larger size."
Fragrance notes: Vanilla tincture India, vanilla absolute, sandalwood essence
I gasped when I saw this Tom Ford's Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum on sale. This is also one of my all-time—if not the all-time—favorite Tom Ford fragrance. With two different types of vanilla grounded in a base of creamy sandalwood, it's warm, alluring, glamorous, and sensual. It's modern with a touch of sexy, old-Hollywood siren.
Customer review: "I get so many compliments on this parfum! I love to layer it with the Tom Ford, Vanilla Fatale. I highly recommend this scent-cannot say enough great things about it!"
Fragrance notes: Mahogany wood accord, roasted barley orpur, vanilla resinoid
With rich notes of mahogany and barley, Vanilla Fatale is the dark, dangerous, and intense version of Vanilla Sex, which is why I like to wear it for late-night drinks and dim-lit dinner dates. The brand describes it as a "richly cinematic and deeply seductive scent," and I agree. It's a femme fatale, bottled. If we're keeping with the old-Hollywood metaphor, then Vanilla Sex is Rita Hayworth, and Vanilla Fatale is Ava Gardner.
Customer review: "Performs well. Easy to mix with other scents. Settles vanilla with a warm, spicy kick and leather finish to set the tone. This is what I would expect a French person to smell like."
3 More On-Sale Nordstrom Beauty Products
This highlighter looks even more stunning on the skin than it does in the packaging (if you can believe that). It has a creamy texture that melts on contact with the skin, delivering a buildable, golden-hour glow on the face and body. This shade is called Sunset Bliss, but there are three others to choose from (and they're all on sale).
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
-
Suddenly, the Only Perfume That Matters to Me This Summer Is Drake's Unexpected New Scent
It's so magical.
-
Dermstore's Summer Beauty Sale Is on—Here's What I'm Eyeing for a Pre-Summer Glow-Up
From an LED mask to a TikTok-viral essence and beyond.
-
I Spent 72 Hours in South Beach—Here's Every Fashion and Beauty Item I Packed
From SPF to a maxi skirt and more.
-
My Friends and I Agree That If Barbie Had a Signature Scent, It Would Be This Clean, Juicy Perfume
It's got serious rizz.
-
Trust Me—This Powdery, Earthy Note Is All You Need to Elevate Your Fragrance Game
Get ready to turn heads.
-
Suddenly, My Entire Perfume Shelf Is Dominated by Cherry Blossom—These 12 Smell the Most Expensive
I'm wearing them on repeat.
-
I'm Clearing My Beauty Closet for a Cross-Country Move—30 Favorites I Can't Fathom Leaving Behind
Call me obsessed.
-
"Frolicking Spring Fairy" Is My Aesthetic RN—15 On-Sale Perfumes That 100% Fit the Bill
I'm all for smelling angelic.