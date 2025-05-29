3 of My Favorite Tom Ford Fragrances Are (Majorly) On Sale During Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

I love collecting perfumes. In fact, nothing brings me more joy than when I can place a fresh fragrance (that's housed in a chic, glass bottle, no doubt) front and center on my vanity. However, I know better than anyone that perfume can be expensive—I'm talking upwards of $300 or $400 a bottle at times. And when that's the case, I keep an eye out for sales.

Luckily for me, I just spotted three of my favorite Tom Ford fragrances on sale as part of Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale, and they're up to $95 off their original price. So, yeah, I'm not waiting a second to restock my collection with them. Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale runs now through June 1. During it, you can get up to 60% off fashion and beauty favorites, though I highly suggest buying at least one of the three following Tom Ford fragrances...

TOM FORD Private Blend Soleil Neige Eau De Parfum $195 $98 SHOP NOW

Fragrance notes: Bergamot, jasmine flower, lemon

Soleil Neige was one of the first Tom Ford fragrances I ever owned, and it's still one of my favorite ones. It was designed to mimic the "shimmer of sun on snow," and as such, it has a cool freshness about it. Even though it's meant to evoke winter, I think it's season-less, which is why I wear it year-round. The simple and chic combination of notes—bergamot, jasmine flower, and lemon—works just as well in July as they do in January.

P.S. If you don't want to commit to a full bottle, the travel-size spray is 50% off right now...

Customer review: "The name may mean 'sun on snow, ' but this is my new Spring go-to! So clean and crisp with the bergamot and lemon. I find myself reaching for it every day now. Don’t hesitate to get this one. I purchased the 1 oz and wish I’d have gotten the larger size."

TOM FORD Vanilla Sex Eau De Parfum $255 $195 SHOP NOW

Fragrance notes: Vanilla tincture India, vanilla absolute, sandalwood essence

I gasped when I saw this Tom Ford's Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum on sale. This is also one of my all-time—if not the all-time—favorite Tom Ford fragrance. With two different types of vanilla grounded in a base of creamy sandalwood, it's warm, alluring, glamorous, and sensual. It's modern with a touch of sexy, old-Hollywood siren.

Customer review: "I get so many compliments on this parfum! I love to layer it with the Tom Ford, Vanilla Fatale. I highly recommend this scent-cannot say enough great things about it!"

TOM FORD Vanille Fatale Eau De Parfum $255 $195 SHOP NOW

Fragrance notes: Mahogany wood accord, roasted barley orpur, vanilla resinoid

With rich notes of mahogany and barley, Vanilla Fatale is the dark, dangerous, and intense version of Vanilla Sex, which is why I like to wear it for late-night drinks and dim-lit dinner dates. The brand describes it as a "richly cinematic and deeply seductive scent," and I agree. It's a femme fatale, bottled. If we're keeping with the old-Hollywood metaphor, then Vanilla Sex is Rita Hayworth, and Vanilla Fatale is Ava Gardner.

Customer review: "Performs well. Easy to mix with other scents. Settles vanilla with a warm, spicy kick and leather finish to set the tone. This is what I would expect a French person to smell like."

