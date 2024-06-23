Sorry to My Neutral Polish—Strawberry Nails Is Summer’s Cutest Manicure Trend By Far
It's no secret that I'm a big fan of neutral nail polish. I wear the same shades all year round as they go with everything in my wardrobe and always look chic. I do try and mix it up now and again, but it takes a lot for me to venture out of my comfort zone.
However, there is one particular nail trend that might have just convinced me to switch things up this summer. That's right, I'm talking about strawberry nails. I feel like fruity nail designs always come back in style in the warmer months, but there's something about strawberry nails that is just so cute. It seems that I'm not the only one who thinks so, as according to Google Trends, searches for strawberry nails are soaring.
The best bit about this trend is that it's actually really versatile. Sure, you can opt for strawberry nail art, but if you prefer a more minimal aesthetic, you can also try strawberry jelly nail shades or strawberry red French tips. Below, I've rounded up five of my favourite ways to wear the strawberry nail trend this summer, so keep on scrolling for all the inspo...
5 Ways to Wear the Strawberry Nail Trend This Summer
1. Strawberry Nail Art
Ok, how cute is this strawberry nail art? This is one of my favourite ways to wear the trend, and I love how Hailey Bieber has gone for nail art on two of her nails and kept the rest of her manicure simple and chic.
This nail art is so lifelike that it's making me want to go and buy some strawberries ASAP.
2. Bright Strawberry Red Shades
Prefer something a bit more simple? Why not opt for a bright red, strawberry nail polish shade? This manicure is so timeless.
Opt for a glossy finish to keep this manicure feeling fresh.
3. Strawberry Red French Tips
For something really chic, you can't go wrong with strawberry red French tips. This micro design is so on trend.
This nail art looks so polished, and it's the perfect way to wear the classic French tip trend in summer.
4. Strawberry Jelly Nails
Jelly nails have been trending for a while now, and I think they are the perfect choice for the season ahead. This sheer, juicy red shade is so fun.
It's giving summer.
5. Deep Strawberry Red Shades
Want something really timeless? A deep strawberry red will never go out of style.
So chic.
Products You Need For Strawberry Nails
Keep your strawberry nails looking fresh with this hydrating hand cream.
Want to try some strawberry nail art? This nail brush will definitely come in handy.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
Calling It! This Playful Nail Trend Is Poised to Dominate This Summer
It's so easy to achieve.
By Jamie Schneider
-
30 Chic and Strategic Nail Designs If You're Short on Nail Space
Short nails are in.
By Maya Thomas
-
Trust Me: These Pretty Summer Nail Colors Will Give You Major Vacation Vibes
The perfect new-season mani.
By Grace Day
-
Florals for Spring Aren't Groundbreaking, But These 21 Nail Designs Are So Chic
It's time to book that manicure.
By Maya Thomas
-
11 Spring Nail Trends That Always Look So Chic
We'll be re-creating these ASAP.
By Maya Thomas
-
I've Got Chanel on the Brain: 11 $100-and-Under Beauty Products I'm Coveting
Sometimes you don't have break the bank for luxury.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
If You Think Valentine's Day Nail Designs Are Too Obvious, You'll Love These 15
They're subtle and sophisticated.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Jasmine Tookes on Her Beauty Must-Haves, Signature Style, and Fitness Regimen
Can you say iconic?
By Maya Thomas