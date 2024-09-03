Sandals Or Not, These 6 Pedicure Colours Will Ensure You Look Polished From Top to Toe This September

September is here, and if you're anything like me, you're starting to look forward to autumn nail trends and nail colours alongside a seasonal wardrobe update. However, this month often sees a warm weather resurgence, and many of us may still be jetting off for some final sunshine abroad before we bid farewell to summer altogether.



This begs the question: what are the best September pedicure colours? With one foot in our summer sandals and another in our new winter boots, I've been researching the chicest pedicure colours that the fashion set are booking in for this month. And I've found the best inspiration to take to your next pedi appointment.



From transitional neutrals to the French pedicure, scroll ahead for the best September pedicure colours to stylishly see you through this month.

September Pedicure Colours to Try

1. Black

Some might think of black as a winter nail colour, but I'm a firm believer that black acts as a neutral pedicure colour year-round. No matter the season, a black pedicure goes with everything any anything. It looks chic peeking out of a pair of black sandals and will go with whatever you're wearing. Plus, black always looks glossy and luxe, which is sure to make your feet look elegant. Be sure to invest in a good top-coat to keep this deep hue looking fresh and chip-free.

Shop The Trend

Gucci Black Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish £26 SHOP NOW Gucci's polishes have a luxuriously glossy finish that's long-wearing on toes.

H&M Nail Polish £4 £2 SHOP NOW I'm picking up these budget-friendly polishes in a few colours, as well as this deep inky black.

essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish-Gel Top Coat £11 SHOP NOW I've tried just about every top coat going, and Essie's Gel Couture one is the closest one I've tried that's comparable to gel polish. It leaves nails chip-free for over a week, and has a cushiony feel on the nails that really does look like gel.

2. Bright Red

A bright tomato red is a great way to see see through the last days of your summer holiday without looking outdated by the time you get back. Red is timeless nail colour that I often reach for when I can't decide what to go for, and there's something about a vivid hue such as this one. Bright red is flattering on all skin tones and is bound to boost your mood whenever you look at it.

CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour in Incendiaire £29 SHOP NOW When it comes to bright red nail polish, no one does it better than Chanel.

essie Nail Polish in 64 Fifth Avenue £9 SHOP NOW

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel £45 SHOP NOW Need I say more? How chic.

3. Neutral Pink

Minimalists, I hear you. Neutral pink is a safe bet if you don't want to go too bright or too dark. Soft pinks look great on everyone, and these almost sheer blush tones make your toenails look like yours, but better. Generally speaking, chipping and regrowth on these neutral hues is also less noticeable as it blends in with your nail plate anyway. So, it's a great option if you want to get as much wear out of your pedi as possible.

Shop The Trend

OPI Nail Lacquer - Bubble Bath £15 SHOP NOW OPI Bubble Bath is a classic that you'll reach for time and time again—it's iconic for a reason. It has a sheer consistency which can be layered for a milky effect.

Essie Nail Polish - 13 Mademoiselle £9 SHOP NOW Mademoiselle is one of my favourite pinks from Essie, which has a pretty sheer pink tone that can be layered.

H&M Nail Polish - Piece of Romance £6 SHOP NOW H&M's nail formulas are affordable yet effective, and come in so many chic shades. This one is a great choice if you want something more opaque.

4. French Pedicure

French pedicures might be divisive, but they've made a huge comeback this year and aren't going anywhere for autumn. Not only do they go with whatever shoes you're wearing, but they also make your feet look neat and healthy. If you don't have a steady hand, enlist the help of nail guides or nail art pens to get a crisp white line.

Shop The Trend

Nails Inc. Mani Marker in White £5 SHOP NOW These nail art pens are genius for creating all types of nail art, but they are particularly great for getting fine lines for French tips.

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 SHOP NOW A fine-tipped nail art brush makes it so much easier to paint a French pedicure.

Hariendny French Guide Stickers £6 £5 SHOP NOW These nail stencils come in various shapes to help get perfect French manicures and pedicures every time. Simply place on the nail, apply white polish and once dry, you can remove them for a crisp result.

5. Milky White

Like black, white serves as a palette cleansing neutral that will look good no matter what you're wearing. Plus, they make your toes look bright and healthy. Opt for shades of coconut or ecru, which are softer than stark bright white and are more flattering.

Shop The Trend

essie Nail Polish in8 Limo Scene £9 £7 SHOP NOW This sheer Essie nail polish shade has a touch of beige, making it a creamy and chic colour for toes.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Polish in Glaciale £29 SHOP NOW

essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in First Fitting £11 SHOP NOW A pretty off-white with impressive staying power that looks and feels like gels on the toenails.

6. Black Cherry

There's no denying the trans-seasonal appeal of a dark cherry red nail polish on toes. It looks chic year-round and instantly makes you feel expensive. This is another glossy nail colour that whispers luxury to me, while giving a nod to the autumn months.

Shop The Trend

CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour in Rouge Noir £29 SHOP NOW The most iconic deep red you'll ever meet—it's one of Chanel's best nail polish colours ever.

essie Nail Polish in Odd Squad £9 SHOP NOW Want more of a deep brown-red? This Essie shade is so chic on toes and fingernails.