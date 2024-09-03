Sandals Or Not, These 6 Pedicure Colours Will Ensure You Look Polished From Top to Toe This September
September is here, and if you're anything like me, you're starting to look forward to autumn nail trends and nail colours alongside a seasonal wardrobe update. However, this month often sees a warm weather resurgence, and many of us may still be jetting off for some final sunshine abroad before we bid farewell to summer altogether.
This begs the question: what are the best September pedicure colours? With one foot in our summer sandals and another in our new winter boots, I've been researching the chicest pedicure colours that the fashion set are booking in for this month. And I've found the best inspiration to take to your next pedi appointment.
From transitional neutrals to the French pedicure, scroll ahead for the best September pedicure colours to stylishly see you through this month.
September Pedicure Colours to Try
1. Black
Some might think of black as a winter nail colour, but I'm a firm believer that black acts as a neutral pedicure colour year-round. No matter the season, a black pedicure goes with everything any anything. It looks chic peeking out of a pair of black sandals and will go with whatever you're wearing. Plus, black always looks glossy and luxe, which is sure to make your feet look elegant. Be sure to invest in a good top-coat to keep this deep hue looking fresh and chip-free.
Shop The Trend
Gucci's polishes have a luxuriously glossy finish that's long-wearing on toes.
I'm picking up these budget-friendly polishes in a few colours, as well as this deep inky black.
I've tried just about every top coat going, and Essie's Gel Couture one is the closest one I've tried that's comparable to gel polish. It leaves nails chip-free for over a week, and has a cushiony feel on the nails that really does look like gel.
2. Bright Red
A bright tomato red is a great way to see see through the last days of your summer holiday without looking outdated by the time you get back. Red is timeless nail colour that I often reach for when I can't decide what to go for, and there's something about a vivid hue such as this one. Bright red is flattering on all skin tones and is bound to boost your mood whenever you look at it.
When it comes to bright red nail polish, no one does it better than Chanel.
3. Neutral Pink
Minimalists, I hear you. Neutral pink is a safe bet if you don't want to go too bright or too dark. Soft pinks look great on everyone, and these almost sheer blush tones make your toenails look like yours, but better. Generally speaking, chipping and regrowth on these neutral hues is also less noticeable as it blends in with your nail plate anyway. So, it's a great option if you want to get as much wear out of your pedi as possible.
Shop The Trend
OPI Bubble Bath is a classic that you'll reach for time and time again—it's iconic for a reason. It has a sheer consistency which can be layered for a milky effect.
Mademoiselle is one of my favourite pinks from Essie, which has a pretty sheer pink tone that can be layered.
H&M's nail formulas are affordable yet effective, and come in so many chic shades. This one is a great choice if you want something more opaque.
4. French Pedicure
French pedicures might be divisive, but they've made a huge comeback this year and aren't going anywhere for autumn. Not only do they go with whatever shoes you're wearing, but they also make your feet look neat and healthy. If you don't have a steady hand, enlist the help of nail guides or nail art pens to get a crisp white line.
Shop The Trend
These nail art pens are genius for creating all types of nail art, but they are particularly great for getting fine lines for French tips.
A fine-tipped nail art brush makes it so much easier to paint a French pedicure.
These nail stencils come in various shapes to help get perfect French manicures and pedicures every time. Simply place on the nail, apply white polish and once dry, you can remove them for a crisp result.
5. Milky White
Like black, white serves as a palette cleansing neutral that will look good no matter what you're wearing. Plus, they make your toes look bright and healthy. Opt for shades of coconut or ecru, which are softer than stark bright white and are more flattering.
Shop The Trend
This sheer Essie nail polish shade has a touch of beige, making it a creamy and chic colour for toes.
A pretty off-white with impressive staying power that looks and feels like gels on the toenails.
6. Black Cherry
There's no denying the trans-seasonal appeal of a dark cherry red nail polish on toes. It looks chic year-round and instantly makes you feel expensive. This is another glossy nail colour that whispers luxury to me, while giving a nod to the autumn months.
Shop The Trend
The most iconic deep red you'll ever meet—it's one of Chanel's best nail polish colours ever.
Want more of a deep brown-red? This Essie shade is so chic on toes and fingernails.
It would be rude not to pick up this beautiful H&M nail polish shade.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
