I'm in My "Boring" Manicure Era—These 6 Minimalist Nail Looks Are Beyond Perfect for January

The very notion of having to think about January nail trends right now fills me with dread. Frankly, I'm exhausted. Over the past 12 months I have struggled to keep up with what's hot and what's not when it comes to manicures. Sure, I've adored scrolling every 2025 nail trend that's come my way, but when it comes to settling on a look for myself, I get totally overwhelmed. You see, the past year of non-stop nail art, gel appointments and chopping and changing my look every couple of weeks in a bid to keep up with the trends has left my nail health in the gutter.

For 2025 I'm ready to live my nail truth: I love a boring manicure. I fall head over heels for nude, milky manis and am far more interested in what January nail colours are having a moment than what intricate design I can attempt to replicate. This month I'm keeping things true to my heart's desires—I'm opting for minimalist looks that put nail health first. And truthfully? I think everyone could probably benefit from a bit of a nail reset at the start of the year. So, if you want to join me on my 2025 mission, here are the six January nail trends that make for the ultimate reset.

1. Natural Strength

This natural strength manicure, created by Iram Shelton, is one of the biggest January nail trends

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Luckily for me there are heaps of trending manicures that prioritise nail health while also looking exceptionally chic. "There is nothing I love more than a New Year's nail glow up to get your nails fighting fit for the year ahead," says Julia Diogo, nail technician for Bio Sculpture.

Of course, it's important to keep up use of cuticle oils and serums to ensure your nails remain strong, but you can also lean on treatment polishes to strengthen your nails. "Nail care is evolving, with a focus on health-conscious products that support and protect natural nails," says Juanita Huber-Millet, founder and creative director at Townhouse. "From breathable polishes to strengthening treatments, [some products] provide a nourishing, wellness-led experience. Builder gel overlays [can also] enhance and support natural nail growth, seamlessly complementing any service."

Shop the Trend:

Manucurist Active Shine Treatment 15ml
Manucurist
Active Shine Treatment

This polish contains moisturising and antioxidant ingredients to strengthen the nail while also delivering a subtle shimmering finish—it's gorgeous.

Ethos Golden Nail Serum
Bio Sculpture
Ethos Golden Nail Serum

Diogo highly recommends this nail serum for keeping cuticles and nails in shape throughout winter.

2. Micro Art

Micro accents, created by @nailartbyqueenie, is one of the biggest January nail trends

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

As I've mentioned, after dabbling in various trends over the past year, nail art is not high on my manicure agenda for January. However, if you can't stand to be apart from your cherished nail art looks, Diogo recommends looking towards more minimal designs right now. "Micro nail art is becoming a massive trend, featuring delicate designs like mini dots, bows and subtle florals. These charming details add an interesting touch to any manicure while keeping it chic and elegant," she says.

Shop the Trend:

Mylee Artiste Nail Brush Kit
Mylee
Artiste Nail Brush Kit

These super-fine nail art brushes are perfect for creating minimal designs.

Ciaté London the Cheat Sheets Vol. 2
Ciaté London
Cheat Sheets Vol. 2

If you're not particularly handy with a nail art brush, these stickers deliver a salon-esque finish at home.

3. Refined Styles

A green refined manicure, created by Julia Diogo, is one of the biggest January nail trends

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

"The over-the-top nail trends of 2024, characterised by oversized 3D elements and heavy crystal embellishments, are making way for more refined and wearable looks," reveals Huber-Millet. And this is something I can very much get on board with for January—I'm talking all-over, gel-finish polish in wintery shades. "Elegance and subtlety are replacing shock value as the hallmarks of modern nail art," she adds.

Shop the Trend:

OPI Nature Strong Nail Polish in Leaf by Example
OPI
Nature Strong Nail Polish in Leaf by Example

Forest green nails are having a serious moment this season.

Essie Nail Polish in Odd Squad
Essie
Nail Polish in Odd Squad

Deep burgundy nails were the trend of last season—and I'm still loving every second of wearing them.

4. Clean French

A clean French manicure, created by Harriet Westmoreland, is one of the biggest January nail trends

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Remember how we spoke about the importance of selecting treatment polishes for January? Well, a French manicure is the perfect way to incorporate these treatments in an undetectable way. Apply a moisturising base coat as your 'pink' layer, and use a super-fine brush to create a skinny French tip. Trust me, if you like to start the year with a clean nail slate, it doesn't get much chicer than this.

Shop the Trend:

Dior Base Vernis Base Coat, 10ml
Dior
Base Vernis Base Coat

Dior Base Vernis isn't just the single most perfect base shade ever made, it also contains a bunch of strengtheners.

Essie Nail Polish in 1 Blanc
Essie
Nail Polish in 1 Blanc

Essie's white polish is the best around for creating a high-pigment French tip.

5. Keep It Short

Short nails, created by @buffcs, is a key January nail trend

(Image credit: @buffcs)

One of the most impactful things you can do for your nails this January? Keep them short. "For January, I’m recommending short nails to complement those fresh nude shades. Many of my clients are embracing this look and it’s easy to see why—short nails are low maintenance and perfect for everyday wear," says Diogo. Beyond the fact they look great, short nails are also less prone to breakage, making them ideal for building up nail strength.

Shop the Trend:

Curve Scissor
Navy Professional
Curve Scissor

These curved nail scissors aren't just the best around, they also look incredibly chic on your dressing table.

Ruby Hammer Nail File

Ruby Hammer
Nail File

Trust me on this: you will never meet a nail file anywhere near as impressive as this one.

6. Nude Shades

A nude manicure, created by Georgia Rae, is one of the biggest January nail trends

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

No, this trend isn't necessarily about keeping nails healthy, but it's one that just seems to make sense for January. Nude nails for a new year—it's a perfect match. "After the glittery, bold styles and festive patterns of the holidays, there’s nothing quite like starting the New Year with a refreshing, subtle nude," confirms Diogo.

Shop the Trend:

Chanel Le Vernis in Ballerina
Chanel
Le Vernis in Ballerina

This sheer pink is iconic for good reason—it looks beautifully fresh.

Nailberry Almond Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Almond

This almond-hued polish looks beyond beautiful on those with darker skin tones.

