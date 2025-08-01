If there's a nail colour that has universal appeal, I'm willing to bet that it is OPI's Funny Bunny. The sheer white nail polish is a classic for a reason and is often behind some of the best milky manicure looks that are dominating our feeds right now—it's loved by fashion insiders and celebrity nail techs alike.
But, when it comes to choosing a colour for your toes, you might be wondering what pedicure colours go best with Funny Bunny. So, I put the question to our editors who call Funny Bunny their signature nail colour for their personal recommendations on what to wear on our toes. Scroll ahead for the best Funny Bunny pedicure pairings we love.
7 Funny Bunny Mani-Pedi Pairings to Try
1. Funny Bunny + Tomato Red
As Lily Allen's mani-pedi proves above, a bright tomato red looks great on toes if you're going for a Funny Bunny manciure. It's a great combo for summer with sandals, but this classic pairing will see you through any season or occasion. If you get indecisive in the salon, this is always a safe bet. My personal favourite red is Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Incendiare (£30).
Shop the Combo
OPI
Nail Polish in Funny Bunny
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Incendiare
2. Funny Bunny + Baby Pink
"I love pairing a baby pink pedicure with my Funny Bunny mani," says Who What Wear UK junior beauty editor, Grace Lindsay. "I think this is a great combination as the two shades complement each other beautifully, but the bright pink hue helps to add a pop of colour to my overall look. In the salon, I go for The Gel Bottle in Notting Hill, but at home I love OPI's It's A Girl! Nail Polish (£18)."
Shop the Combo
OPI
Nail Polish in Funny Bunny
OPI
Infinite Shine Polish in It's a Girl!
3. Funny Bunny + Black
If you want a Funny Bunny mani-pedi combo that works year-round, then consider a black lacquer on your toes. It offers a great contrast between the milky colour of Funny Bunny and a black pedi has the added benefit of going with any outfit. It also looks incredibly chic and glossy too.
Shop the Combo
OPI
Nail Polish in Funny Bunny
H&M
Gel Colour Nail Polish in Bonfire Night
4. Funny Bunny + French Pedicure
If you want something softer but still classic, then you really can't go wrong with a Funny Bunny + French pedicure. This combo complements the softer tones of Funny Bunny, but you can switch up the pink hue of the French pedicure depending on how bold you want to go.
Shop the Combo
OPI
Nail Polish in Funny Bunny
Essie
Nail Polish in Mademoiselle
5. Funny Bunny + Lilac
How beautiful is this lilac pedicure? A milky or muted lilac tone such as this is a pretty choice to pair with your Funny Bunny manicure. It's so pretty.
Shop the Combo
OPI
Nail Polish in Funny Bunny
Nails.INC
With Sugar on Top Nail Polish
6. Funny Bunny + Sheer Pink
"I don't like to do Funny Bunny on my toes as it's a little too white for me, and while my hands have a bit more colour, my feet are always so pale, so I think something with a pink tint works better," says Who What Wear UK managing editor, Poppy Nash. "OPI Love Is In The Bare is a new favourite of mine for pedicures as it feels consistent with my Funny Bunny manicure, but also has a point of difference. It's a milky pink, so you'd need a few coats, but it isn't too sheer, which is especially important for a pedi, I think."
Shop the Combo
OPI
Nail Polish in Funny Bunny
OPI
Love Is in the Bare
7. Funny Bunny + Coral
Nash also likes to pair her Funny Bunny mani with a coral hue. "During summer, I also like to opt for a slightly brighter (for me!) shade on my toes, such as a peach or pale coral. My favourite right now is OPI On a Mission (£18)." she says. "It's a very soft and creamy coral shade. It isn't too bright that it really clashes with my mani, but still feels like something fresh and different. It's the only bright pedicure colour I ever wear!"
