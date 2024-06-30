French Women Always Have the Chicest Manicures—5 Colours They Always Ask for

If you're new here, then I should let you know that at Who What Wear we are always taking inspiration from French women for our beauty routines. Whether it's testing out the best French skincare brands, asking French makeup artists for their tips and tricks or studying the hairstyles of some of our favourite French influencers, we've done it all.

However, one thing we are particularly interested in is French nail trends. Much like their outfits, French women always seem to have the chicest manicures, and I for one am desperate to recreate this elegant aesthetic. So, this week, I decided to spend my time doing some research into the French nail colours that we can expect to see everywhere this summer.

You probably already know that French women tend to take a more minimal approach when it comes to their hair and makeup, and it seems that the same could be said for their nails. Forget bright colours and bold nail art, as this summer it's all about classic manicure shades and natural nails that look as immaculate as possible. If this sounds like your kind of thing, then keep on scrolling for all the inspo you need on the biggest nail colours that can be seen all over Paris this summer...

5 of the Most Popular French Girl Summer Nail Colours

1. Bold Reds

One look on Instagram and it's clear that all the French girls are wearing bright red and coral-toned nail polishes this summer. It's no surprise, really. This shade is chic, timeless and always makes a statement.

If you want to take things up a notch, why not match your nail polish to your lipstick?

Shop the Trend

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour, 147 Incendiaire £29 SHOP NOW The perfect red for summer.

Dior Vernis 999 Rouge £27 SHOP NOW This slightly deeper shade is so chic.

2. White French Tips

It wouldn't be a roundup of French-inspired nail ideas without a French tip manicure. This stylish design is perfect for summer as it will compliment all the colours in your wardrobe.

To keep things really chic, opt for a short, square nail shape.

Shop the Trend

OPI French Press £17 SHOP NOW A French manicure can be hard to do at home, but these press-on nails make it so easy.

Nails Inc French Mani Hack Nail Polish Set £16 SHOP NOW This nail polish set has everything you need to get the look.

3. White Hues

I've noticed a lot of my favourite French influencers opting for white nail polish shades this summer, from milky white hues to bright white polishes.

This is another timeless nail trend that will compliment any outfit.

Shop the Trend

Chanel Longwear Nail Colour 167 White Silk £29 SHOP NOW The most stunning creamy white shade.

Sephora Collection Nail Polish 101 Clean White £5 SHOP NOW A great affordable white nail polish from Sephora.

4. Chocolate Brown

The French really know what they are doing when it comes to chic summer nail colours. Forget bright shades, as it seems many are opting for warm chocolate brown hues instead.

There are lots of different ways to wear this nail colour, from a chocolate brown polish to brown French tips.

Shop the Trend

Nails Inc Caught in the Nude Nail Polish Hawaii Beach £8 SHOP NOW Such a beautiful brown nail polish.

Manucurist Chestnut Nail Polish £14 SHOP NOW I'll be adding this polish to my basket ASAP.

5. Natural Nails

Want a low-maintenance nail look? According to the French, this summer is all about embracing your natural nails. Yep, now is the time to stock up on good-quality nail files and nail strengthening treatments.

This trend is perfect for those of you who like a simple summer beauty routine.

Shop the Trend

Leighton Denny Small Crystal Nail File (135mm) & Case £13 SHOP NOW This is the best nail file I have ever used.