This At-Home Gel Mani Kit Is All Over Instagram, so We Tried It

I love going to the nail salon when I have the time and money to do so. Unfortunately, that isn't always the case, so I'll often opt for an at-home manicure instead of the pricey, professional kind. I'm not complaining. Believe it or not, I love doing my own nails. Even though I lack the experience and precision of my favorite nail artist, sitting down with a nail file and my polishes feels like a sort of self-care ritual in its own right. Plus, if it's a gel manicure we're talking about, I don't have to make that dreaded follow-up appointment to remove it all and start again. Everything is in my own hands (pun intended).

Recently, I've been intrigued by a certain gel manicure kit I've seen all over the internet. It's A) adorable, B) affordable, and C) extensive—it comes with everything you need to accomplish an at-home manicure, including a portable, user-friendly LED lamp to cure the gel polish. So I recruited Who What Wear's beauty director, Erin Jahns, to test it out with me. Ahead, see how it stacks up to a salon manicure and learn how to use it for the best results.

The Gel Mani Kit

Le Mini Macaron 1-Step DIY Glossy Gel Manicure Kit $38 SHOP NOW Here's the product in question—Le Mini Macaron's 1-Step DIY Glossy Gel Manicure Kit. It contains everything you need to achieve an at-home gel manicure that lasts up to two weeks. Yep, just like a salon gel mani, but less expensive and less time-consuming (if you know how to use it correctly, that is). Le Mini Macaron's 1-Step DIY Glossy Gel Manicure Kit includes:

LED lamp with USB cord

Gel nail polish with three-in-one formula (base coat, color, and topcoat combined)

Mini nail file

Cuticle stick

10 gel nail polish remover wraps

Application and removal instructions

If you're wondering where the LED lamp is, it's that little macaron-shaped object. (I told you it was adorable.) Paint your nail, insert it into the lamp, hit the button, and it will cure the polish in 30 seconds flat. You can also use the LED lamp for an at-home gel pedicure. Simply flip the magnetic top around.

Before & After

Kaitlyn McLintock, Associate Beauty Editor

Before (Image credit: Kaitlyn McLintock)

After (Image credit: Kaitlyn McLintock)

Thanks to detailed instructions, I wasn't intimidated at all. I set up all the tools in front of me, plugged in the LED lamp to my computer (yes, you can do that!), and got to work. First, I filed the edges and surface of my nails. Then, I used nail polish remover to wipe away any remaining dust or oil that could affect the final result. After that, I reached for the gel polish, painting nail by nail.

Per the instructions, I applied a very thin coat of gel polish. Then, I cured it in the LED lamp for 30 seconds. I applied one more thin layer of gel polish and cured it again. Then I moved on to the next nail.

All in all, it was a super-simple process. I think it took me about 10 minutes to complete from start to finish. I loved how shiny my nails looked. And the best part? You can easily remove it at home, so there's no need to book another salon appointment and spend more time and money to start fresh. Even though it will definitely take some practice to perfect the look of my nails and precisely shape the thick, gel formula, this is definitely something I'll keep in my nail collection for at-home gel manicures in the future. If you're open to undertaking some experimentation and practice, I recommend trying this gel mani kit. If you're not (no judgment!), I'd stick with a salon appointment.

Shop the Shade

Le Mini Macaron 1-Step, 3-in-1 Formula Gel Polish in Cassis $13 SHOP NOW

Erin Jahns, Beauty Director

Before (Image credit: Erin Jahns)

After (Image credit: Erin Jahns)

"I used to love doing my own nails. Then, probably about five years ago, I got into the habit of getting regular professional manicures—in part due to laziness and in part due to the temptation of fancier treatments, designs, etc., that I just didn't feel I could do at home. (At least not without lots of time and practice, that is.) In the last couple of years, I've graduated from manis that use regular or gel polish to fancier, longer-lasting options like Aprés Gel-X Extensions or builder gel. I love the look of longer, almond-shaped nails, and the latter treatments encourage the length and resiliency I was missing from regular or gel polishes.



"I'm a sucker for any type of gadget or gizmo when it comes to beauty, so when Kaitlyn asked if I wanted to try one of Le Mini Macaron's viral at-home gel mani sets, I was intrigued. As you can see, after I got my builder gel removed at the salon, my nails were a train wreck, and I was concerned how the gel polish would apply (and look) when I was all done. Also, a three-in-one formula that could act as a base coat, gel polish, and topcoat? I was skeptical.

"Overall, I think anyone who is good at doing their own nails (aka, has a steady hand and lots of patience) will love Le Mini Macaron's gel manicure kits. The brand provides easy-to-follow step-by-step instructions, there are tons of shades to choose from, and the process of applying your polish and then sticking your finger in the lamp for 30 seconds (it's self-timed) was quick and painless. Plus, with the holidays just around the corner, it would make the ultimate gift for any beauty lover. I will definitely keep the kit on hand, but ultimately, I don't think it will replace my monthly manicure appointments. There are many other steps and factors that go into a great looking manicure (filing, shaping, cuticle trimming, etc.), which is why I like going to a professional. Even though the finish and durability of my at-home manicure was 10/10, my painting abilities were not, and my hands and nails just didn't look as neat and tidy as I wanted them to. Since it's a three-in-one polish formula, it's pretty thick, and that, combined with the somewhat large brush, made it tricky for me to be super precise and not get gel all over my fingertips. Next time around I would definitely have a small brush and pot of polish remover nearby to clean things up as I go." — Jahns

Shop the Shade

Le Mini Macaron 1-Step, 3-in-1 Formula Gel Polish in Coconut Yogurt $13 SHOP NOW

The Application Process

First, file the edges and surface of your nails to rough them up and improve the gel polish's adherence. Then, wipe away any remaining dust or oil with nail polish remover. After that, you're ready to start painting with the gel polish.

The brand recommends working nail by nail (as do we). Apply a thin coat of gel polish, cure it, and repeat. Applying super-thin coats of gel polish is CRITICAL. If you apply it too thick, it won't cure all the way and you'll be left with a smudgy, gooey manicure. We recommend applying the coats so thin that they're still translucent before you cure them.

Since gel polish is often thicker and goopier than traditional nail polish, we also recommend keeping a small, clean brush on hand to help shape the polish and fix smudges or messy lines before curing it. If you don't, you'll almost definitely lack the precision of a salon-quality manicure.

Once the gel polish is cured, you're good to go. You don't have to worry about a top coat or anything like that. We recommend applying a little hand cream and going on your merry way.

When it comes time to remove the gel polish, don't fret. This process is just as simple as the application process. Start by filing the surface of the gel manicure. Then, insert your finger into the remover packet with the cotton pad placed over the nail. (These are included in the kit.) Wrap the remover pad around your finger and remove the sticker on the packet to ensure it's airtight. Wait 15 minutes and use the cuticle stick to scrape off the remaining gel. Easy peasy.

Shop More Le Mini Macaron Nail Products

Le Mini Macaron 1-Step, 3-in-1 Formula Gel Polish in Pomegranate $13 SHOP NOW I love this vibrant, classic red.

Le Mini Macaron 1-Step, 3-in-1 Formula Gel Polish in Vanilla Milk $13 SHOP NOW This shade is the epitome of "quiet luxury" nails.

Le Mini Macaron 1-Step, 3-in-1 Formula Gel Polish in Rose Buttercream $13 SHOP NOW A sophisticated rose color, like this, is timeless.

Le Mini Macaron Le Minuit Nail Polish $7 SHOP NOW The brand recently launched traditional nail polishes. I love this deep blue color.

Le Mini Macaron Crème Brûlée Nail Polish $7 SHOP NOW A classic soft pink will never go out of style!

Le Mini Macaron On-the-Go Nail and Cuticle Oil Pen $8 SHOP NOW This nourishing nail and cuticle oil pen couldn't be easier to use.

Le Mini Macaron Liquid Nail Powder in Violet Frost $8 SHOP NOW Apply this powder over gel polish to add an eye-catching, chromatic finish.

Le Mini Macaron Le Métallique Chrome Nail Powder & Gel Topcoat Set $15 SHOP NOW Reflective, mirror-like nails at home? Yes, please.

Le Mini Macaron Reusable Gel Polish Removal Clips $13 SHOP NOW These clips expedite the removal process by keeping the Remover Wraps in place.

Le Mini Macaron Merry & Bright Mini Nail Stickers $5 SHOP NOW Use the brand's nail stickers for easy at-home nail art.