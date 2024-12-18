I Thought Christmas Nails Looked Cheap Until I Saw These 11 Elegant Nail Designs

Grace Lindsay
By
published
in Features

Why do Christmas nails get such a bad rep? I feel like people are always saying that festive nail designs look cheap. So much so, that I also believed this for years. However, nail art has come a long way, and since becoming a beauty editor and making it my job to look into the biggest nail trends, I've noticed more and more elegant ways to wear Christmas-themed nail designs this year.

One thing I keep noticing is just how chic Christmas nail designs look on shorter nail shapes. Don't get me wrong, I'm a big fan of long nails (especially almond nails), but there's just something so sophisticated about these shorter shapes. I know what you're thinking, isn't it harder to do nail art on shorter nails? Yes, there might be a bit less room, but there are so many micro nail designs out there these days to suit all of your shorter nail needs.

Interested? I thought so. Below, I've rounded up some of the most elegant Christmas nail art ideas that work beautifully for short nails. From micro French tips to festive bows and sparkling stars, there is bound to be something to get you into the festive spirit. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling and don't forget to book your December nail appointment before it's too late...

11 Christmas Nail Art Ideas for Short Nails

1. Glitter Gradient

@pink_oblivion glittery short nails

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

Glitter is always a little bit hit or miss, but this gradient design is a super chic, more subtle way to try the trend. Plus, it looks great on shorter nail shapes.

2. Christmas Chrome

@paintedbyjools short chrome nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Chrome nail polishes are an easy to way to make your short nails stand out this festive season.

3. Plaid Patterns

@pink_oblivion short plaid nails

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

How chic is this plaid design? Opt for a deep burgundy or red nail polish for even more Christmassy vibes.

4. Sparkly French Tips

@harrietwestmoreland sparkly French tips

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

People often think you can't do French tips on short nails, but I think a micro French tip looks super sophisticated, especially when a sparkly silver nail polish is involved.

5. Festive Bows

@pink_oblivion bow nail art

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

How chic is this bow nail art? Perfect for any neutral lovers this Christmas.

6. Glossy Green

@paintedbyjools glossy green short nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Sometimes, a simple coat of colour can have the most impact, especially when it comes to shorter nail shapes. Yes, I love a red nail polish at this time of year, but this glossy green shade is also giving me all of the festive vibes.

7. Seeing Stars

@pink_oblivion star nail art

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

Subtle, dainty nail art looks great on short nails, and this sparkly star design is perfect for December.

8. Spreading Joy

@iramshelton joy nail art

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

How cute is this design? Add some simple text to instantly elevate your nail art.

9. Let It Snow

@iramshelton snowflake nail art

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

If you want to keep things really neutral, I'm obsessed with this snowflake design.

10. Reverse French Tip

@paintedbyjools sparkly reverse French tip

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

A reverse French tip design always compliments shorter nail shapes.

11. A Touch of Gold

@iramshelton gold nail art

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

You can't go wrong with a touch of gold this December. Add to the centre of the nail to help accentuate your chic nail shape.

Products You Need for Short, Chic Christmas Nails:

Margaret Dabbs London Crystal Nail File
Margaret Dabbs London
Crystal Nail File

A nail file is key to keeping your short nails looking neat, and this Margaret Dabbs one is my favourite.

Mylee Artiste Nail Brush Kit
Mylee
Artiste Nail Brush Kit

When doing nail art on shorter nails, you want to make sure you have a thin nail brush to hand.

Dior Vernis - Christmas Limited Edition
Dior
Vernis - Christmas Limited Edition

You can't go wrong with a sparkly nail polish.

Nailberry L'oxygéné Nail Lacquer - to the Moon and Back
Nailberry
L'Oxygéné Nail Lacquer - To the Moon and Back

This chrome red polish is also a great option.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

