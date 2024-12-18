Why do Christmas nails get such a bad rep? I feel like people are always saying that festive nail designs look cheap. So much so, that I also believed this for years. However, nail art has come a long way, and since becoming a beauty editor and making it my job to look into the biggest nail trends, I've noticed more and more elegant ways to wear Christmas-themed nail designs this year.

One thing I keep noticing is just how chic Christmas nail designs look on shorter nail shapes. Don't get me wrong, I'm a big fan of long nails (especially almond nails), but there's just something so sophisticated about these shorter shapes. I know what you're thinking, isn't it harder to do nail art on shorter nails? Yes, there might be a bit less room, but there are so many micro nail designs out there these days to suit all of your shorter nail needs.

Interested? I thought so. Below, I've rounded up some of the most elegant Christmas nail art ideas that work beautifully for short nails. From micro French tips to festive bows and sparkling stars, there is bound to be something to get you into the festive spirit. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling and don't forget to book your December nail appointment before it's too late...

11 Christmas Nail Art Ideas for Short Nails

1. Glitter Gradient

Glitter is always a little bit hit or miss, but this gradient design is a super chic, more subtle way to try the trend. Plus, it looks great on shorter nail shapes.

2. Christmas Chrome

Chrome nail polishes are an easy to way to make your short nails stand out this festive season.

3. Plaid Patterns

How chic is this plaid design? Opt for a deep burgundy or red nail polish for even more Christmassy vibes.

4. Sparkly French Tips

People often think you can't do French tips on short nails, but I think a micro French tip looks super sophisticated, especially when a sparkly silver nail polish is involved.

5. Festive Bows

How chic is this bow nail art? Perfect for any neutral lovers this Christmas.

6. Glossy Green

Sometimes, a simple coat of colour can have the most impact, especially when it comes to shorter nail shapes. Yes, I love a red nail polish at this time of year, but this glossy green shade is also giving me all of the festive vibes.

7. Seeing Stars

Subtle, dainty nail art looks great on short nails, and this sparkly star design is perfect for December.

8. Spreading Joy

How cute is this design? Add some simple text to instantly elevate your nail art.

9. Let It Snow

If you want to keep things really neutral, I'm obsessed with this snowflake design.

10. Reverse French Tip

A reverse French tip design always compliments shorter nail shapes.

11. A Touch of Gold

You can't go wrong with a touch of gold this December. Add to the centre of the nail to help accentuate your chic nail shape.

Products You Need for Short, Chic Christmas Nails:

Margaret Dabbs London Crystal Nail File £16 SHOP NOW A nail file is key to keeping your short nails looking neat, and this Margaret Dabbs one is my favourite.

Mylee Artiste Nail Brush Kit £10 SHOP NOW When doing nail art on shorter nails, you want to make sure you have a thin nail brush to hand.

Dior Vernis - Christmas Limited Edition £30 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with a sparkly nail polish.