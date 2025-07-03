Fashion People All Seem to Be Wearing This Anti-Trend Pedicure Colour for Summer

This pedicure might not be the obvious choice for summer, but it oozes cool-girl appeal.

A collage of burgundy pedicure looks
(Image credit: @millymason_, @harrietwestmoreland, @monikh)
Here at Who What Wear UK, we write a lot about summer pedicure trends, from specific nail art looks to popular summer pedicure colours. However, something that I like to look out for during this season is those unexpected pedicure shades that fashion people can't get enough of.

It might sound a little weird, but whenever I spot someone stylish on the streets of London, I always have a quick look to see what nail colour they are sporting on both their hands and feet. As it turns out, this summer it's all about those anti-trend colours, from glossy black shades (hello, onyx pedicure trend) to deep navy tones. In fact, one anti-trend pedicure colour I keep seeing time and time again is burgundy.

Believe it or not, burgundy nail polish shades look incredibly chic in the summer months. This dark red and purple hue is so sophisticated, and as you'll see below, it adds an elegant touch to your summer sandals. I've rounded up some of my favourite burgundy pedicure pics to help provide you with lots of inspo, so keep on scrolling to find out more...

Burgundy Pedicure Inspiration

A picture of a woman wearing navy flip flops with a burgundy pedicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

How chic does this colour look with flip flops?

A woman taking a picture of her outfit with a burgundy pedicure

(Image credit: @monikh)

For that cool-girl finish, pair your burgundy pedicure with matching burgundy accessories.

A picture of a glossy burgundy pedicure

(Image credit: @millymason_)

A glossy finish is always a good way to go.

A woman's feet on a silver floor with a burgundy pedicure

(Image credit: @millymason_)

This pedicure colour will pair perfectly with trousers and dresses.

A close-up picture of a burgundy pedicure

(Image credit: @millymason_)

A square nail shape makes this nail colour look even more elegant.

A woman's feet with a burgundy pedicure and lots of anklets

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Simply stunning.

A close-up picture of a glossy burgundy pedicure

(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon)

I love this slightly more reddish burgundy hue.

Best Products for a Burgundy Pedicure

Gel Colour Nail Polish
H&M
Gel Colour Nail Polish in Under the Pier

This H&M nail polish creates a gel-like finish and comes in the most beautiful burgundy shade.

Essie Nail Colour Shearling Darling Dark Burgundy Nail Polish
Essie
Nail Colour Shearling Darling Dark Burgundy Nail Polish

A classic choice from Essie.

Opi Nail Lacquer Dark Red Nail Polish - Malaga Wine 15ml
OPI
Nail Lacquer Dark Red Nail Polish in Malaga Wine

This OPI polish has a slight hint of red, making it a beautifully chic option for all year round.

Nailberry Noirberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
Noirberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer

Nailberry polishes are much kinder to the nails, and I love this deep burgundy hue.

Nail Polish
Beauty Pie
Wondercolour Nail Polish in Black Cherry Bomb

Price shown is members' price.

Beauty Pie has some stunning nail polishes, including this popular shade.

Gel Colour Nail Polish
H&M
Gel Colour Nail Polish in The Story of Me

Yes, H&M's gel-like nail polish also comes in a reddish burgundy hue, too.

