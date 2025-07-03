Fashion People All Seem to Be Wearing This Anti-Trend Pedicure Colour for Summer

Here at Who What Wear UK, we write a lot about summer pedicure trends, from specific nail art looks to popular summer pedicure colours. However, something that I like to look out for during this season is those unexpected pedicure shades that fashion people can't get enough of.

It might sound a little weird, but whenever I spot someone stylish on the streets of London, I always have a quick look to see what nail colour they are sporting on both their hands and feet. As it turns out, this summer it's all about those anti-trend colours, from glossy black shades (hello, onyx pedicure trend) to deep navy tones. In fact, one anti-trend pedicure colour I keep seeing time and time again is burgundy.

Believe it or not, burgundy nail polish shades look incredibly chic in the summer months. This dark red and purple hue is so sophisticated, and as you'll see below, it adds an elegant touch to your summer sandals. I've rounded up some of my favourite burgundy pedicure pics to help provide you with lots of inspo, so keep on scrolling to find out more...

Burgundy Pedicure Inspiration

How chic does this colour look with flip flops?

For that cool-girl finish, pair your burgundy pedicure with matching burgundy accessories.

A glossy finish is always a good way to go.

This pedicure colour will pair perfectly with trousers and dresses.

A square nail shape makes this nail colour look even more elegant.

Simply stunning.

I love this slightly more reddish burgundy hue.

Best Products for a Burgundy Pedicure