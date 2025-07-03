Fashion People All Seem to Be Wearing This Anti-Trend Pedicure Colour for Summer
This pedicure might not be the obvious choice for summer, but it oozes cool-girl appeal.
Here at Who What Wear UK, we write a lot about summer pedicure trends, from specific nail art looks to popular summer pedicure colours. However, something that I like to look out for during this season is those unexpected pedicure shades that fashion people can't get enough of.
It might sound a little weird, but whenever I spot someone stylish on the streets of London, I always have a quick look to see what nail colour they are sporting on both their hands and feet. As it turns out, this summer it's all about those anti-trend colours, from glossy black shades (hello, onyx pedicure trend) to deep navy tones. In fact, one anti-trend pedicure colour I keep seeing time and time again is burgundy.
Believe it or not, burgundy nail polish shades look incredibly chic in the summer months. This dark red and purple hue is so sophisticated, and as you'll see below, it adds an elegant touch to your summer sandals. I've rounded up some of my favourite burgundy pedicure pics to help provide you with lots of inspo, so keep on scrolling to find out more...
Burgundy Pedicure Inspiration
How chic does this colour look with flip flops?
For that cool-girl finish, pair your burgundy pedicure with matching burgundy accessories.
A glossy finish is always a good way to go.
This pedicure colour will pair perfectly with trousers and dresses.
A square nail shape makes this nail colour look even more elegant.
Simply stunning.
I love this slightly more reddish burgundy hue.
Best Products for a Burgundy Pedicure
Price shown is members' price.
Beauty Pie has some stunning nail polishes, including this popular shade.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
From L.A. to London: The Top 5 Pedicure Colors Stylish People Are Wearing for Summer 2025
Celebrity nail artists have spoken.
-
This Is Going to Be *the* Biggest (and Most Elegant) Pedicure Trend of the Summer, According to My Nail Artist
Got milk?
-
This "Dated" Pedicure Trend Is Always Polarizing, But an Expert Says It's on the Rise
Will you try it?
-
Don't Have Time for a Pedicure? These Under-$30 Foot Creams Will Fake It
For smooth, just-left-the-salon feet.
-
Going, Going, Gone—18 Polish Removers That Give Your Nails a Flawless Fresh Start
Thank me later.