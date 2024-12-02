Sorry, Gen Z—This Millennial Makeup Trend Was All Over the Fashion Awards Red Carpet
As myself and the Who What Wear UK team have been keeping a close eye on the Fashion Awards 2024 red carpet, and as a beauty editor, it's clear that one beauty trend is having a huge moment at the ceremony—and that's winged eyeliner.
Winged eyeliner has long been an iconic eye makeup look, however, TikTok has been deeming it a signature hallmark of millennial makeup (you guessed it—right next to side partings and skinny jeans), falling out of favour for the soft, smoked-out wing that Gen Z are opting for instead.
But, if the 2024 British Fashion Awards are anything to go by, the sharp flick of a liquid liner is making a resurgence, with the fashion set and celebrities such as Rihanna and Jourdan Dunn choosing to wear it on the red carpet. In fact, I'd argue that this classic look remains as timeless as ever.
Ready to embrace your winged eyeliner era? Scroll ahead for the chicest winged eyeliner looks we've spied at the Fashion Awards 2024, and the best liquid liners to ensure your wing looks sharp. And if you want to brush up on your application, here's how to do liquid eyeliner like a pro.
Along with her fringe, Simone Ashley's makeup look feels so Audrey Hepburn-coded, proving that winged eyeliner is a timeless look.
I want to copy Ashley Graham's smouldering feline flick immediately.
Rochelle Humes' dips a toe in the trend with a kitten flick—so chic.
The precision of Jourdan Dunn's winged liner needs to be studied.
If Rihanna is wearing it, I'm wearing it.
I love the exaggerated wing on Daisy Ridley.
Sabrina Elba proves just how classy a subtle winged liner can be.
Ellie Goulding's reverse winged eyeliner makes a statement.
Shop Liquid Eyeliners
Price shown is member price.
This pigment-rich liquid liner ensures a smooth, crisp line that hugs the lash-line for incredible definition and lasting power.
Rare Beauty's liquid eyeliner is one of the best I've used, hands down. It applies so smoothly and doesn't smudge or fade throughout the day.
Stila weren't lying when they said this stays all day. It's by far the most long-wearing eyeliner I've tried.
Charlotte Tilbury's version is the inkiest black liner around, but it also comes in brown if you prefer something softer.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
