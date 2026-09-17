I've Attended Fashion Shows All Over the World—These Are the Beauty Products I'll Never Travel Without

As a regular show attendee, Victoria Magrath shares the six beauty products she never travels without during fashion month.

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A picture of Victoria Magrath attending a Fashion Week show
(Image credit: @victoria)
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Victoria Magrath is a Who What Wear UK editor-in-residence and founder of byfrow Beauty, a premium brand rooted in multi-use products designed to "enhance your everyday". One of the UK’s most established luxury creators, she is known for her expertise across beauty, fashion, travel and refined living, with over 12 years of experience working with leading global brands.

A picture of Victoria Magrath attending a Fashion Week show

(Image credit: @victoria)

With summer holidays in the rearview mirror, it’s time to get excited about the most stylish time of the year: fashion month. This season is set for some incredible runway comebacks, and as always, wherever there is incredible fashion, you’ll also find incredible beauty looks.

As a fashion week veteran across New York, London, Milan and Paris, let me tell you that it’s essential to pack the beauty products you know and love; ones that work well, stand up to the demands of each day and boost your travel-weary skin. After flying around the world and attending some of the biggest shows over the years (Max Mara, Khaite, Dior, Victoria Beckham and Fendi, to name just a few), my travel makeup bag contains some true holy-grail products.

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Whether I rely on them for between-show touch-ups or pre-event rituals, here are the beauty products I'll never attend fashion month without.

A picture of Victoria Magrath attending a Fashion Week show

(Image credit: @victoria)

Victoria Magrath's 6 Fashion Month Beauty Essentials

1. Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Cream Foundation

2. byfrow Hue Glazing Balm SPF50

3. Aerin Amber Musk Pistache

4. No.98 Hydra Bond Hydrating Masque

5. Vieve Skin Nova Concealer

6. Dyson Corrale CoolShine 

Victoria Magrath
Victoria Magrath
Founder, byfrow Beauty and inthefrow.com

Victoria Magrath is the founder of byfrow Beauty, a premium brand rooted in multi-use products designed to "enhance your everyday". One of the UK’s most established luxury creators, she is known for her expertise across beauty, fashion, travel and refined living, with over 12 years of experience working with leading global brands.

She is also the founder of inthefrow.com, named the UK’s number-one fashion blog by Vuelio, and a seven-time winner of the Vuelio Top Fashion Blog Award. Victoria holds a doctorate in Fashion Marketing and is the best-selling author of The New Fashion Rules. She has held long-term ambassador roles with brands including Armani Beauty, Dyson Beauty, Medik8 and Clé de Peau Beauté, where she serves as a global ambassador.