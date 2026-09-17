Victoria Magrath is a Who What Wear UK editor-in-residence and founder of byfrow Beauty, a premium brand rooted in multi-use products designed to "enhance your everyday". One of the UK’s most established luxury creators, she is known for her expertise across beauty, fashion, travel and refined living, with over 12 years of experience working with leading global brands.
With summer holidays in the rearview mirror, it’s time to get excited about the most stylish time of the year: fashion month. This season is set for some incredible runway comebacks, and as always, wherever there is incredible fashion, you’ll also find incredible beauty looks.
As a fashion week veteran across New York, London, Milan and Paris, let me tell you that it’s essential to pack the beauty products you know and love; ones that work well, stand up to the demands of each day and boost your travel-weary skin. After flying around the world and attending some of the biggest shows over the years (Max Mara, Khaite, Dior, Victoria Beckham and Fendi, to name just a few), my travel makeup bag contains some true holy-grail products.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Whether I rely on them for between-show touch-ups or pre-event rituals, here are the beauty products I'll never attend fashion month without.
Victoria Magrath's 6 Fashion Month Beauty Essentials
1. Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Cream Foundation
Clé De Peau Beauté
Radiant Cream Foundation
At the top of my packing list is always Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Cream Foundation. It’s a true unicorn of a base product: long-lasting, full coverage, radiant and it contains SPF. It creates a dewy base that looks great whilst protecting the skin. This foundation has been my favourite for so many years because nothing else ticks all my boxes. When you're being photographed outside shows during fashion week, believe me: you want the best for your skin, and this is a forever fashion-week favourite.
2. byfrow Hue Glazing Balm SPF50
byfrow
Hue Glazing Balm SPF50
I created byfrow to develop products that fill a gap in the market, and our new Hue Glazing Balm SPF50 does just that for on-the-go makeup moments. I love applying it to my cheeks and lips, using my fingers or our new Blush Brush (£32) to create a buildable, lightweight and luminous wash of colour on the skin, and I think it's a true fashion-week multitasker. With broad-spectrum protection, it’s perfect for between-show top-ups, especially when a show is set outside. The Hue Glazing Balm is also ideal for travel-weary skin that needs a little extra love, as it’s enriched with shea butter to nourish, avocado oil to condition and aloe vera to soothe. It really is the answer to my fashion-week prayers.
3. Aerin Amber Musk Pistache
Aerin
Amber Musk Pistache Eau de Parfum
I love choosing my scent of the season, and I always pick a fragrance that packs a punch for every event to create incredible memories. This time I’ve chosen Aerin Amber Musk Pistache, a unique perfume that I fell in love with at first spritz. With notes of amber, vanilla, cream and pistachio, it’s warm with subtle floral undertones and elegant gourmand notes. Imagine being in Paris on a sunny day, enjoying a pâtisserie treat surrounded by the scent of summer florals from the florist next door. I can't recommend it enough.
4. No.98 Hydra Bond Hydrating Masque
No.98
Hydra Bond Hydrating Masque
Fashion-week styling can really take its toll on my hair, so a great hair mask is essential. The No.98 Hydra Bond Hydrating Masque is a lifesaver for hair that needs an intense boost of hydration and care. Fashion week means two to three hair looks a day, intense heat styling and lots of finishing products that leave my hair feeling very dry and damaged. Using this mask gives it life by restoring elasticity and adding hydration, and I love that it's also colour-safe. My hair can't get enough of this stuff.
5. Vieve Skin Nova Concealer
VIEVE
Skin Nova Concealer
On my way out the door of every hotel, one of the first things I grab is a great concealer for on-the-go touch-ups, and the new Vieve Skin Nova Concealer is currently one of my favourites. As someone who uses a full-coverage foundation for fashion-week shows and events, I love to add a luminous concealer to my base. This one is buildable whilst blurring and smoothing the skin; a must-have when you’re surrounded by cameras and want to look as fresh in the evening as you did on the front row.
6. Dyson Corrale CoolShine
Dyson
Corrale CoolShine Hair Straightener
I never travel during fashion month without my trusty Dyson hair tools, and one of the newest launches is about to become my best friend. Dyson's Corrale CoolShine is the next-generation hair tool that builds on the brand's "flex plate" technology, allowing gentle, snag-free styling by adding a removable cooling attachment. I do my signature fashion-week style—what I call my "Victoria waves"—by alternating the tool through roughly dried hair, so I really appreciate that it causes less heat damage. Oh, and it has a universal voltage—a travel essential.
Victoria Magrath is the founder of byfrow Beauty, a premium brand rooted in multi-use products designed to "enhance your everyday". One of the UK’s most established luxury creators, she is known for her expertise across beauty, fashion, travel and refined living, with over 12 years of experience working with leading global brands.
She is also the founder of inthefrow.com, named the UK’s number-one fashion blog by Vuelio, and a seven-time winner of the Vuelio Top Fashion Blog Award. Victoria holds a doctorate in Fashion Marketing and is the best-selling author of The New Fashion Rules. She has held long-term ambassador roles with brands including Armani Beauty, Dyson Beauty, Medik8 and Clé de Peau Beauté, where she serves as a global ambassador.