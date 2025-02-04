The Beauty Market Often Fails Those With Chronic Pain—This Ergonomic Brand Wants to Change That

(Image credit: Tilt)

"Imagine if an everyday task, like applying lip balm, was frustrating instead of soothing," Aerin Glazer tells me on our video call. The 21-year-old brand founder is referring to 51 million Americans (herself included) diagnosed with arthritis, many of whom struggle every single day with chronic pain, limited mobility, and dexterity issues. And yet, the beauty market, saturated as it is, still falls short when it comes to accessible products that are not only easy to use but also feel like a joy to apply. Within this white space, Tilt was born.

(Image credit: Tilt)

Today, Tilt announces its debut with two everyday makeup essentials: mascara and lip balm. Both refillable products have received the Ease of Use certification from The Arthritis Foundation, which, until now, has largely been reserved for items like pill bottles and pens. "With shaky hands, it's hard to open and close products," Glazer explains. "Our mascara doesn't take as many twists to open, which would hurt your joints, and our lip balm has a magnetic closure. It comes off and goes right back on." No forceful pulling or twisting necessary. Both also feature soft, squishy material (rigid plastic tends to be difficult to use for those with joint discomfort, Glazer tells me), and the mascara has a custom-length wand designed for maximum control.

Even the outer packaging is intentionally ergonomic, with large, easy-to-pull tabs that don't require as much dexterity. "I just think there's a lot of dignity in being able to do something yourself," Glazer tells me. "Even a person without any physical differences would have trouble opening boxes again, and again, and again, so I definitely wanted to make that experience easier."

(Image credit: Tilt)

It's true that the industry is making strides towards accessibility with brands like Guide Beauty and Kohl Creatives catering towards consumers with visual impairments and reduced motor function, plus juggernauts like L'Oreal launching assistive beauty devices ; still, the space for effective, ergonomic cosmetics with a luxurious aesthetic remains largely untapped. "We wanted it to be accessible without sacrificing joy and that 'cool' factor," Glazer says of the brand's sleek, slightly retro feel.

(Image credit: Tilt)

The brand doesn't stop at an adaptive design, either. The formulas themselves are also non-irritating, suited for even the most hypersensitive skin. Glazer has psoriasis, so she made sure the vegan, cruelty-free blends were up to the highest of clean standards, brimming with soothing, anti-inflammatory players like turmeric, colloidal oatmeal, and ceramides. "[They're] safe not just for me but for anyone with extra, extra sensitive skin or just looking to be more conscious about what they put on their face," she shares.

Suffice it to say, Tilt has gentleness at its core, from its comfortable componentry to the easy-to-open outer packaging to the actual formulas themselves. What's more, the brand is currently opening a lab with the National Arthritis Foundation, where other beauty companies can use Tilt's research to create more ergonomic products of their own. "Because we shouldn't be the only ones who have easier-to-use products," Glazer says. Makeup should be fun for everyone—whether you're crafting an immaculate, full-faced beat or sticking to a minimal swipe of Lashscape Mascara.

Shop Tilt's Ergonomic Makeup Products

Tilt Lashscape Mascara $28 SHOP NOW

Tilt Grip Stick Hydrating Lip Treatment - Original Clear $26 SHOP NOW

Tilt Grip Stick Hydrating Lip Treatment - Day Date $26 SHOP NOW

Tilt Grip Stick Hydrating Lip Treatment - Sunday Brunch $26 SHOP NOW

Tilt Grip Stick Hydrating Lip Treatment - Happy Hour $26 SHOP NOW