We're Pretty Sure Taylor Swift Would Approve of Sabrina Carpenter's "Garnet Glow" Lipstick

Kaitlyn McLintock
By
published

Sabrina Carpenter

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Sabrina Carpenter is hot off her first-ever Coachella performance. She's released a viral music video (yes, I'm referring to "Please, Please, Please" featuring Saltburn's Barry Keoghan). And her song, "Espresso," is considered a strong contender for becoming the song of the summer. If you ask me, the girl can't lose.

Music success aside, Carpenter recently made her runway debut at Vogue World in Paris. During the event, she sashayed around the iconic Place Vendôme wearing a custom Jacquemus look. It was inspired by retro swimwear, and as such, she wore a floor-length red striped skirt with an old-Hollywood headscarf. It was all very chic, but as a beauty editor, I honed in on her wine-colored lipstick.

There are two reasons for this. First, she doesn't normally wear red lipstick. She tends to use blush as her stand-out beauty product. Second, once I learned the exact red lipstick she wore, I realized that it was from the same brand that Taylor Swift is rumored to love. That's right, the friends and touring colleagues apparently reach for the same brand of red lipstick. Keep scrolling to see which one it is.

The Look

Sabrina Carpenter walking the runway at Vogue World

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But first, it would be a disservice to not share Carpenter's full look. It expertly marries old Hollywood style with summertime color and maximalism. I love it.

Sabrina Carpenter blowing a kiss wearing red lipstick

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's an up-close view of her lipstick. It's a deep, dark, wine-stained shade of red.

The Exact Lipstick

PAT McGRATH LABS, Dramatique Mega Lip Pencil in Garnet Glow
PAT McGRATH LABS
Dramatique Mega Lip Pencil in Garnet Glow

Here's the exact lipstick she wore—Pat McGrath's Dramatique Mega Lip Pencil in Garnet Glow. The brand describes the color as a "deep cabernet."

I think this is the perfect red lipstick for an old Hollywood vibe. Even though I tend to go for brighter, orangier shades for summer, Carpenter is convincing me to reach for this richer, darker, and more luxurious shade.

Funnily enough, we're 99% sure Taylor Swift also wears Pat McGrath red lipstick. She reportedly wears Pat McGrath Labs LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick ($34) in Elson 4. Unsurprisingly, that shade is sold out. However, the brand offers a "Taylor-made" lip kit inspired by Swift.

Question: do you think Carpenter and Swift share makeup recs? Follow-up question: can I get in on that group chat, please?

Pat McGrath Labs, The 'Taylor-Made' Lip Kit
Pat McGrath Labs
The 'Taylor-Made' Lip Kit

5 More Editor-Approved Pat McGrath Products

PAT McGRATH LABS, Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under Eye Powder in Pink
PAT McGRATH LABS
Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under Eye Powder in Pink

This brightening powder is my all-time favorite. It makes such a difference.

Skin Fetish: Divine Powder Blush
PAT McGRATH LABS
Skin Fetish: Divine Powder Blush

I use this silky blush almost every day. It's so easy to blend and build.

Sublime Perfection Concealer
PAT McGRATH LABS
Sublime Perfection Concealer

This concealer basically melts into the skin.

Liquilust™: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick
PAT McGRATH LABS
Liquilust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Divine Rose

This shade, Divine Rose, is so flattering.

Divine Bronze Luxe Eyeshadow Palette: Venusian Sunrise
PAT McGRATH LABS
Divine Bronze Luxe Eyeshadow Palette: Venusian Sunrise

The perfect compact eyeshadow palette does exist.

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Associate Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.

