We're Pretty Sure Taylor Swift Would Approve of Sabrina Carpenter's "Garnet Glow" Lipstick

Sabrina Carpenter is hot off her first-ever Coachella performance. She's released a viral music video (yes, I'm referring to "Please, Please, Please" featuring Saltburn's Barry Keoghan). And her song, "Espresso," is considered a strong contender for becoming the song of the summer. If you ask me, the girl can't lose.

Music success aside, Carpenter recently made her runway debut at Vogue World in Paris. During the event, she sashayed around the iconic Place Vendôme wearing a custom Jacquemus look. It was inspired by retro swimwear, and as such, she wore a floor-length red striped skirt with an old-Hollywood headscarf. It was all very chic, but as a beauty editor, I honed in on her wine-colored lipstick.

There are two reasons for this. First, she doesn't normally wear red lipstick. She tends to use blush as her stand-out beauty product. Second, once I learned the exact red lipstick she wore, I realized that it was from the same brand that Taylor Swift is rumored to love. That's right, the friends and touring colleagues apparently reach for the same brand of red lipstick. Keep scrolling to see which one it is.

The Look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But first, it would be a disservice to not share Carpenter's full look. It expertly marries old Hollywood style with summertime color and maximalism. I love it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's an up-close view of her lipstick. It's a deep, dark, wine-stained shade of red.

The Exact Lipstick

PAT McGRATH LABS Dramatique Mega Lip Pencil in Garnet Glow $29 SHOP NOW Here's the exact lipstick she wore—Pat McGrath's Dramatique Mega Lip Pencil in Garnet Glow. The brand describes the color as a "deep cabernet." I think this is the perfect red lipstick for an old Hollywood vibe. Even though I tend to go for brighter, orangier shades for summer, Carpenter is convincing me to reach for this richer, darker, and more luxurious shade. Funnily enough, we're 99% sure Taylor Swift also wears Pat McGrath red lipstick. She reportedly wears Pat McGrath Labs LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick ($34) in Elson 4. Unsurprisingly, that shade is sold out. However, the brand offers a "Taylor-made" lip kit inspired by Swift. Question: do you think Carpenter and Swift share makeup recs? Follow-up question: can I get in on that group chat, please?

Pat McGrath Labs The 'Taylor-Made' Lip Kit $60 SHOP NOW

5 More Editor-Approved Pat McGrath Products

PAT McGRATH LABS Skin Fetish: Divine Powder Blush $39 SHOP NOW I use this silky blush almost every day. It's so easy to blend and build.

PAT McGRATH LABS Sublime Perfection Concealer $34 SHOP NOW This concealer basically melts into the skin.

PAT McGRATH LABS Liquilust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Divine Rose $34 SHOP NOW This shade, Divine Rose, is so flattering.