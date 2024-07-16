Patrick Ta's Secret for Plump, Juicy Lips? Oh, Just This $5 Drugstore Hero

With a stacked celebrity roster (Candice Swanepoel, Camila Cabello, and Gigi Hadid, to name a few), Patrick Ta is someone I'm always looking to for glam inspiration. I have eagle eyes on his Instagram page just in case he posts a particularly saveable look or drops a gem of a product rec I can immediately add to my collection. So when I got the chance to personally ask the iconic makeup artist about his go-to lip combo, you better believe I was champing at the bit to hear his routine.

Ta of course has his own makeup line, the eponymous Patrick Ta Beauty, so I was expecting to hear his favorite picks from the collection, but it turns out he uses an unsuspecting drugstore product for what he considers the most important step—the prep.

"Prep is really important for any lip, but especially for a plump juicy look," Ta tells me. After all, water-attracting hydrators (think hyaluronic acid and glycerin) can visibly plump the lips, while cushioning emollients (think shea butter) effectively smooth out any lip lines. Both help create an even canvas for your subsequent lip color and make the area appear naturally fuller.

For Ta's moisturizing prep step, he reaches for none other than a Burt's Bees lip balm. It's a beloved drugstore hero at only $5 (and psst: You can snag two for just $6 during Amazon Prime Day ). They also come in eight different shades, so you can choose a tint closest to your lip color du jour.

In terms of an everyday routine, "You can start with a Patrick Ta Liner to line the lips before adding a balm of your choice to compliment your lip color and skin tone," Ta shares. "For an extra glossy look, I like to add my Major Plumping Gloss over the top, which will also add the shimmery glow you are often looking for." Think of it as a "my lip, but better" combo with some extra juicy sheen.

Shop Ta's Lip Combo

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Precision Lip Crayon $26 SHOP NOW Ta's lip crayon is so creamy yet doesn't budge—a dream.

Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm $10 $6 SHOP NOW There's a reason every beauty editor (and beauty fan in general) has a Burt's Bees lip balm in every tote. It's hydrating, affordable, and the color payoff is so gorgeous.

Patrick Ta Major Volume Plumping Lip Gloss $26 SHOP NOW A lip gloss that doesn't feel sticky is a major feat, but Ta's definitely fits the bill. I wouldn't expect anything less from the famed makeup artist!

More Juicy Lip Products to Swoon Over

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $24 $19 SHOP NOW Run, don't walk: Laneige's iconic lip mask is 20% off for Prime Day. I'm partial to this vanilla version, which makes my lips (and senses) feel so comforted.

The INKEY List Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm $13 SHOP NOW Another budget-friendly hero, this hydrating formula uses peptides to naturally plump the lips over time.

Violette_FR Bisou Balm $29 SHOP NOW Violette_FR's lippies are truly a dream to apply, especially the new shade Bonbon Coquelicot—a fiery-red hue inspired by vintage French candy.

Prada Moisturizing Lip Balm $50 SHOP NOW The color-changing Prada lip balm Sabrina Carpenter used in her "Please, Please, Please" music video is finally back in stock! I'd move quick—I don't expect it to stay available for very long.

ILIA Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon $26 SHOP NOW Ilia's new lip crayons are so velvety soft. It's also a one-two punch, with a precise pencil tip to line and a creamy formula to fill in the lips.

U Beauty The Plasma Lip Compound Tinted $68 SHOP NOW I can't get enough of this tinted lip treatment. The shine alone is gorgeous, but the plumping power from hyaluronic acid and peptides is what makes it my makeup bag staple.