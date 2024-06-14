According to TikTok, Classy Girls Who Go to Jazz Clubs Wear This Makeup Look

TikTok's beauty trend cycle can sometimes be enough to give any makeup enthusiast whiplash, but one theme reigns true no matter what appears on our For You pages—trends and aesthetics come and go at breakneck speed, but vibes are forever. At least, that's what came to mind when I scrolled through the app's #jazzclubmakeuptutorial page. The story of how I ended up there is fitting, as it was through the discovery of a trending sound that featured the voice of a woman proclaiming, "She wants to be a classy girl that listens to jazz" set against Dave Brubeck's 1959 recording of "Take Five."

In the past, we've definitely seen beauty trends drawn from increasingly niche aesthetics (clean girl makeup made it out of the pandemic just to be surpassed by the lively and colorful fruit girl makeup), but this one is arguably different. The makeup trend draws from musical roots that extend far beyond the lifetime of the many TikTok users who've wholeheartedly embraced the trend and leans heavily into an sleek and sultry makeup look worn by someone who would attend a jazz show. Below, I've detailed how to achieve the "jazz club" makeup look using TikTok's most viral eye shadows, lip products, bronzers, and more.

A Glowing Base

Saie Super Gel Highlighter $28 SHOP NOW This water-based multipurpose illuminator hydrates and brightens the skin, giving your complexion a glowing-from-within finish without chunky glitter or shimmer. It can be used to prep the skin, as a spot highlighter, and mixed with your favorite skincare and foundation for added glow.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Foundation $69 SHOP NOW Model Jasmine Tookes has cited this ultra-glowy foundation as one of her favorite products to create a flawless base on multiple occasions, but it also happens to be a personal favorite of mine. It blurs imperfections, delivers instant radiance, and has Micro-fil technology for seamless blending and layering. Over time, the foundation improves the skin's natural glow.

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer $32 SHOP NOW I've been seeing Nars's Radiant Creamy Concealer appearing frequently in makeup tutorials for one big reason—it covers up imperfections without nixing your natural glow. It's formulated with mineral tone-balancing powder to make highlighting, contouring, and correcting the skin easy. It also features nourishing ingredients like magnolia-bark extract, grapeseed extract, and vitamin E for max hydration.

Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Pressed Power $54 SHOP NOW Pro tip: Never skip pressed power if you want to create the gorgeous, airbrushed look jazz club makeup needs. This talc-free, sheer pressed reduces shine using a versatile nondrying formula that instantly absorbs excess oil while minimizing and blurring the appearance of pores. It diffuses imperfections without settling into fine lines, creating the perfect base for the rest of your products.

Slightly Smoky Eyes

Bobbi Brown Smokey Nudes Eyeshadow Palette $49 SHOP NOW Next, you'll want to create some sensual-looking eyes without going overboard on the smokiness. To pull off the trend, consider pairing brownish-gray eye shadows with shimmering copper tones like the ones featured in this Bobbi Brown palette. With the right brush, you could even create a diffused wing, drawing even more attention to the eye makeup.

Victoria Beckham Lid Lustre Shimmering Eyeshadow Pot in Mirror $36 SHOP NOW I'm taking jazz club makeup as the sign to break into my collection of metallic eye shadows. Many of the makeup tutorials for this look on TikTok recommend applying shimmering eye shadow to the lid and inner corners of the eye. Consider lightly swiping it along your lower lash line for a glamorous touch without sacrificing the sensuality of the look.

Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: The Neutrals $50 SHOP NOW This Makeup by Mario eye shadow palette features every neutral shade you could dream of. It's curated with every skin tone in mind and features 12 creamy, easy-to-blend shades with a featherlight, matte finish for all your eye makeup needs. If it's shaping, sculpting, and enhancing the eyes you're after, this needs to be in your shopping cart.

Iconic London Smokey Eye Duo Kajal Eyeliner + Eyeshadow in Chocolate Brown $25 SHOP NOW Sometimes, it's easier to create a wearable smoky liner look with a chocolate-brown kajal eyeliner instead of an ink-black one. Iconic London's Duo Kajal Eyeliner and Eyeshadow provides intense color with a creamy and blendable formula that stays in place for up to 24 hours. It's easy to use, highly effective, and the perfect addition to any makeup kit.

Bronzed Cheekbones

RMS Beauty Buriti Bronzer $29 SHOP NOW Bronze makeup is the name of the game for the jazz club looks that have completely taken over my For You page, and I'm more than happy to ID a few of the bronzers beauty creators are using. RMS Beauty's Buriti Bronzer offers a healthy-looking flush and effortless glow. For this trend, focus your bronzer on the high points of your face—the cheekbones, nose bridge, forehead, and temples.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Matte Bronzer $58 SHOP NOW Another product that's been making the rounds lately has been the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Matte Bronzer. While it doesn't create that ultra-dewy look associated with this jazz-inspired trend, it delivers the perfect bronze and hides the appearance of pores using a formula that features finely milled pigments for a filtered finish.

Vieve Modern Bronzer Palette $41 SHOP NOW I can't tell you how much I love a multipurpose product like the Modern Bronzer Palette by Vieve. It includes two shades of bronzer for warmth and definition created from a finely milled formula. I like to use the lighter shade as a bronzer to add jazz club–worthy glow and then go in with the second shade to contour and sculpt my face. I've also noticed that my skin looks beyond smooth whenever I wear it.

Iconic London Sheer Bronze Liquid Bronzer $27 SHOP NOW If you're on the hunt for something sheer, I would snap up Iconic London's Sheer Bronze Liquid Bronzer before the rest of the TikTok crowd finds it. This oil-free liquid bronzer can be worn alone for a subtle wash of warmth or built up to look like liquid gold on the skin. You'll be left with a seamless, soft-focus finish that will earn you nonstop compliments.

Flushed Cheeks

Sheglam Color Bloom Liquid Blush in Night Drive $6 SHOP NOW Hello, flushed cheeks! If you'd like to look like you may have had a few glasses of wine, take this velvety-smooth color to the cheeks. Night Drive is a deep plum red (although, I would argue it leans more black cherry) that looks gorgeous paired with the bronzed and smoky shades featured in the rest of this trendy makeup look.

It Cosmetics Glow With Confidence Sun Cream Blush in Sun Gaze $34 SHOP NOW Sun-kissed skin has been one of the biggest trends of 2024, and we're seeing it again with jazz club makeup. The Sun Blush in Sun Gaze is a gorgeous red that adds a natural-looking flush of color to the cheeks. It also acts as a bronzer, warming the skin while adding dimension and lift. Plus, the weightless creamy balm texture is crafted with 92% solid serum skincare.

Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush in Beverly Hills $30 SHOP NOW Pink blush shades, like Merit's Flush Balm Cream Blush in Beverly Hills, are also being used to create this makeup look. Beverly Hills is a dreamy soft peach that looks good on all skin tones and brings out whatever bronze flecks you've added to your makeup. It's creamy and easy to use and adds a transparent veil of color that provides long-lasting glow without being cakey.

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in Bichette $48 SHOP NOW I don't think you could go wrong with any of the Baby Cheek Blush Stick shades for this makeup look, but Bichette is my favorite! It's a light berry that strikes the perfect balance between red and pink, delivering a finish that's natural looking and complements all skin tones. It truly melts into the skin thanks to a nourishing blend of jojoba-seed oil and vitis vita grape extract.

Wine-Colored Lips

Nyx Professional Makeup Line Loud Vegan Longwear Lip Liner in No Wine-ing $8 SHOP NOW What's classier than drinking a glass of wine while spending your evening at a jazz club? Nyx's Line Loud Vegan Longwear Lip Liner in No Wine-ing exudes that vibe using a formula infused with jojoba oil and vitamin E for smooth, hydrated lips. This lip liner is transfer-, fade-, and smudge-resistant and completely waterproof—no reapplication required!

Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Raspberry Jelly $16 SHOP NOW The launch of Rhode's Peptide Lip Tint almost broke the internet, and I'm still here for it! Raspberry Jelly, in particular, is a shade that would look stunning worn to a jazz club. The product is sheer but buildable and quickly melts into the lips, leaving them plump, hydrated, and nourished. I'm slowly collecting these lippies in every color.

Hourglass Shape and Sculpt Lip Liner in Warm Terracotta $29 SHOP NOW In the two years I've been wearing Hourglass's Shape and Sculpt Liner, I have yet to experience smudging, feathering, or fading! In addition to offering full-coverage, all-day color, it glides onto lips without skipping or tugging for the perfect application experience. My favorite shade, Warm Terracotta, is what I wear to create my jazz club makeup look.