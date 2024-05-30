It's Officially Boyfriend Blush Summer—Consider This Your Starter Pack

I have one main goal for my summer makeup routine: avoid looking ruddy seconds after stepping out of my apartment. It's a difficult feat given the heat island effect of NYC, but it's not impossible to combat sweltering temperatures so long as I use minimal product, plus the right primers and setting sprays.

The latest TikTok beauty trend, however, is all about appearing intentionally flushed and (dare I say?) sweaty. It's called "boyfriend blush," and it has officially become my favorite summer makeup hack. Keep reading for a low-down on the look and the best products to achieve effortlessly youthful cheeks. Your streamlined beauty routine is waiting!

What Is Boyfriend Blush?

The term went viral after makeup artist Mallory Osses tested the technique on her oblong face shape (she later went on to explain how the trend flatters round , heart , square , and oval faces, too). "It's not a new term," she shares in another video . "It’s all over high-fashion, runway, editorial type of looks." But with the right placement, it's well-suited for everyday looks—especially during summer, as it emulates how you might look after hours outside.

Why the "boyfriend" moniker, you might ask? Well, Osses uses a photo of young Prince William and Harry to describe the flushed, ruddy nature of the look. "It just looks youthful [and] sporty," she says, like how the two princes might appear after a game of rugby.

Prince Harry may be credited as the inspo, but really, the look has nothing to do with men; the "boyfriend" bit is just a cute identifier. In fact, many consider Devon Aoki the " queen of boyfriend blush ," as the model commonly sports a flushed, healthy glow concentrated on the lower half of her face. The blush technique even showed face at the Met Gala this year , with celebs like Gigi Hadid and Rita Ora displaying rosy, blooming cheeks on the carpet.

To achieve boyfriend blush, apply your product of choice in a triangle shape right on top of the apples of your cheeks and angled towards your chin and jawline. Instead of blending outwards and upwards (as you would for a lifted effect), blend outwards and downwards towards your jaw. The product may even touch the corners of your mouth just a bit, but that only adds to the flushed, I just went for a brisk jog effect.

"[My cheeks] still get such great definition, but they just don’t look so long," Osses says in a tutorial . She even forgoes contour in favor of the boyfriend blush hack—and during summer, a minimal-as-possible makeup routine is a major win for me.

Your Boyfriend Blush Starter Pack

Kosas Blush Is Life Baked Dimensional + Brightening Blush $29 SHOP NOW This is the new blush I've been reaching for on repeat. I typically prefer a creamy number, but this powder melts into my skin like no other. The baked, marbled formula swirls different tones for a multidimensional look that appears so naturally flushed.

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick $48 SHOP NOW Westman Atelier's cult-favorite blush stick is beloved by many for a subtly defined glow, and this new peachy-pink shade (aptly named Coquette) is sure to become a boyfriend blush staple.

Lawless Pinch My Cheeks Soft-Blur Cream Blush $29 SHOP NOW Don't be scared by how pigmented this looks in the pan. I was initially hesitant, but trust me, it sheers out so beautifully. The bright fuschia instantly becomes more of a just-bitten cherry. If that doesn't scream "summer makeup," I don't know what does.

Makeup By Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick $32 SHOP NOW Blush sticks are great for this look, since the precise applicator allows you to easily control and concentrate the color. Just a few swipes of this watermelon shade will have you looking effortlessly flushed.

It Cosmetics Glow With Confidence Sun Cream Blush $34 SHOP NOW

Pat McGrath Labs Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Cheek Color Balm - Peach Lotus $29 SHOP NOW If it's good enough for Hailey Bieber , it's good enough for me! Celebs are obsessed with Pat McGrath's cream blush stick, as it lends the prettiest natural glow.

Haus Labs Color Fuse Glassy Blush Balm Stick $34 SHOP NOW Juicy, glazed cheeks come easy with this balm stick. A bonus: You can also use it on your lips and lids for a glassy, monochromatic moment. We love a multitasker!

Maybelline Sunkisser Multi-Use Liquid Blush $12 SHOP NOW A liquid blush is top notch for summer weather, as it's lightweight and instantly fuses to the skin. This sheer golden pink is sure to become your new favorite for the season.

Merit Beauty Flush Balm $30 SHOP NOW Search "boyfriend blush" on TikTok, and chances are you'll find Merit's Flush Balm in more than a few tutorials. The creamy hues truly look lit from within.