TikTok Has Spoken—These Mini Beauty Trends Are Going to Be Big This Spring
Does anyone else use TikTok as their main source of fashion and beauty inspiration? Whenever I go on the app, I am amazed by how talented and creative everyone is, and I always end up learning about a new hairstyle or makeup trend that I can't wait to recreate.
However, the thing I love most about the app is that you can find more niche beauty trends that you might have once missed. More often than not, these are the trends that end up becoming hugely popular later down the line, but who doesn't love being one step ahead? As a beauty editor, it's my job to fill you in on these trends before they end up everywhere, so I've spent the last few weeks doing some serious research on TikTok to find the biggest beauty microtrends for spring and summer. It's a hard job, but someone's got to do it, right?
This could be a very bold statement, but I don't think I've ever been as excited for spring beauty looks as I have this year. This season it's all about embracing more colourful makeup, adding even more glow to the skin and throwing it back to some seriously cool '90s vibes. So, if you want to know which beauty microtrends will be everywhere this season, keep on scrolling...
5 Beauty Microtrends to Try This Spring
1. Pearl Skin
First up is "pearl skin". This beauty trend is all over my TikTok feed, and it's safe to say that I'm pretty obsessed. The key to this look is keeping your complexion lightweight and glowy to give that pearlescent effect.
There are lots of ways to achieve this spring-ready makeup base, from luminous primers to radiant tinted moisturisers and more. Keep on scrolling to shop some of my favourite products to recreate the "pearl skin" trend.
Get the look:
This moisturising primer will help prep your skin for makeup and add a subtle, pearlescent finish thanks to light-reflecting microparticles.
Vieve has created this illuminating, multi-tasking primer that hydrates the skin and adds a lit-from-within glow.
2. Blue Eyeshadow
Yep, that's right. Blue eyeshadow is back and it's better than ever. Not only does the hashtag #blueeyeshadow have over 35,000 videos on TikTok alone, but brands have already caught onto this trend, with the likes of Victoria Beckham Beauty and Maybelline releasing colourful, blue eyeshadow sticks.
If I'm being honest, I normally shy away from colour, but there's no denying how stunning this look is. It's giving me '90s vibes in the best way possible.
Get the look:
How beautiful is this cornflower blue eyeshadow stick from Victoria Beckham Beauty?
If you prefer a more navy blue eye look, this Merit shadow has got you covered.
3. Frosted Lips
Speaking of '90s beauty trends, say hello to frosted lips. If you thought you'd left this trend in your childhood then think again, because according to TikTok, frosted lips are back. Yep, we're moving away from clear, glossy textures and embracing all things shimmery instead.
This trend is such an easy way to add a bit of fun into your makeup look, and luckily for us, there are so many frosted lip glosses to choose from.
Get the look:
One swipe of this lip gloss from Pat McGrath will give you the perfect frosted finish.
4. Glowtouring
Maybelline is taking over TikTok at the moment with it's clever 4-in-1 product that not only adds a beautiful glow to the skin, but can be used as a primer, concealer, highlighter and BB cream. However, people on TikTok are using it to do "glowtouring" instead. Yep, this is a glowy version of contouring, which leaves you with a super natural, dewy finish.
This trend looks so quick and easy to do, making it perfect for those mornings where you're rushing out the door.
Get the look:
I'd recommend getting your hands on this product ASAP as it's bound to sell out.
These new bronzing drops from Ultra Violette leave the most gorgeous glow, and are super easy to contour with.
5. Sheer Nails
TikTok is full of sheer nail trends at the moment, from soap nails to jelly nails and milky nails. There's no denying that these more natural nail looks are having a moment, and if you ask me, they make the perfect low-maintenance manicure for spring.
I love how healthy and glossy sheer nail polishes make your nails look.
Get the look:
This clever nail polish from Dior works to enhance your nails' natural colour by adding a subtle tint and a shiny finish.
Manucurist's polish is a mix between a subtle, rosy colour and a treatment that works to nourish your nails.
