Forget Foundation—This Is the Product You Need for Natural, Glowing Skin

Yes, that's right, I'm still on the hunt to find the best products for glowing, radiant skin. You might notice that I write about this topic a lot, as it's truly become a mission of mine to test out every highlighter, primer, tinted moisturiser and foundation on the market to see which ones will deliver the most radiant results. During this quest, I've come to realise that foundation isn't really for me. Instead, I much prefer a lightweight base that doesn't feel heavy on the skin. So, I've turned my attention to skin tints and tinted moisturisers to see which ones to add to my collection. Next on the list? None other than Nars' Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser.

Junior Beauty Editor, Grace Lindsay, testing out the Nars Tinted Moisturiser. (Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

I'm sure you're already familiar with this product, as it's become somewhat of a cult tinted moisturiser in the beauty world. I'm a big fan of Nars products, from the brand's iconic blushes to its creamy concealers, but I was yet to give the Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser a go, until now that is. As soon as I got my hands on this product I couldn't wait to test it out to see if it would live up to its promises of a radiant, natural finish, so keep on scrolling to read my review and see how I got on...

My Review Of The Nars Tinted Moisturiser

The Formula

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

First things first, let's talk about the formula. As described by the brand, this tinted moisturiser "hydrates and smooths" the skin, with the added bonus of SPF 30. Of course, I would always recommend applying an SPF before makeup, but I definitely like the fact that this also contains extra protection. Not only does it come with SPF, but the oil-free formula also includes vitamin C and French Polynesian Kopara to hydrate and brighten the complexion. I'm personally a big fan of makeup with added skincare benefits, so after reading about the formula online, I seriously couldn't wait to get this on my skin.

There are 16 shades available, and at first I was little unsure of what to go for. Luckily for me, the website has a really handy shade matching tool which can help you find the best option. I opted for two shades in the end (light 1.2 and light 3), as sometimes I like my makeup to look a little warmer. After testing them both out, I would say that light 3 is my favourite, however I also like mixing them together on days when I'm not as tanned.

I swatched the product on my hands at first and was immediately impressed by how lightweight it felt. I applied it to my skin with both my hands and a brush, and both methods were so easy thanks to the blendable formula. I have been suffering with patches of dry skin lately, but this glided on and didn't cling to any parts of my complexion which was a big win. If I'm being totally honest, after wearing it all day, I completely forgot I had any makeup on whatsoever. That's how lightweight this is.

The Coverage

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

As with most tinted moisturisers, I wasn't expecting heaps of coverage. However, I was pleasantly surprised by how my skin looked after applying a light layer of this. Not only did it even out my skin tone, but my blemishes and dark circles were a lot less noticeable. Don't get me wrong, I would still probably go in with a concealer under my eyes, but I didn't feel as if I needed to apply anything extra to the rest of my face. Normally, when a foundation has more coverage, I find that you can really see the makeup on the skin, but thanks to the lightweight, blendable formula, my complexion still looked really natural.

The Verdict

So, how would I rate this tinted moisturiser? If you asked me to give it a score out of ten, I would definitely give it a solid eight. The formula itself is incredible, it was so easy to apply and I loved the way that it made my skin look. That being said, did I feel like it gave me a really glowy finish? Probably not. Yes, my skin looked more radiant, and yes I felt like my complexion had a natural, subtle sheen to it, but if you want that super dewy look, then I would recommend mixing in some glow drops to the formula or using a dewy setting spray over the top. I personally love using my Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Drops before this for my desired finish.

Although it's not really, really dewy, I still love the way my skin looks, and it's safe to say that this product has become a staple in my collection for more 'no makeup' makeup days. At £37 it's certainly not cheap, but a little goes a long way so it's a worthwhile investment in my opinion.

Pros:

- Lightweight formula

- Glides onto the skin

- Good coverage

- Gives a natural finish

Cons:

- More of an investment

- Not as glowy as expected (but definitely radiant enough for me)

Shop Nars' Tinted Moisturiser

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser SPF 30/PA+++ £37 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a new tinted moisturiser, I highly recommend giving this a go.

Shop More Tinted Moisturisers

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Natural Skin Perfector SPF 20 £40 £36 SHOP NOW Laura Mercier's tinted moisturiser is loved by beauty editors thanks to the lightweight, sheer formula.

Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturiser £27 SHOP NOW I love Saie's Glowy Super Gel, so I was so excited to see that the brand does a tinted moisturiser as well.

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Skin Tint £38 SHOP NOW If you like a natural-looking finish, then you will love this skin tint from Bobbi Brown.

Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturiser £29 SHOP NOW Yes, that's right, even Rare Beauty has a tinted moisturiser for your minimal makeup days.

Yves Saint Laurent NU Bare Look Tint £29 SHOP NOW The Who What Wear UK team always rave about this skin tint.

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturiser Hydrating Gel Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30 £18 SHOP NOW BareMinerals make such good base products, so I already know that this will be a winner.

Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint £42 £30 SHOP NOW I've not tried a Summer Fridays makeup product that I haven't liked.

Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 30 £48 SHOP NOW Our beauty editor loves this skin tint for a seriously glowy finish.

Main Image: @tylynnnguyen

Next up, Trust Me: These Are the Best Under-Eye Concealers to Help Disguise Dark Circles